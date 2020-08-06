CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. Completes Expansion of Karr 6-18 Sour Gas Plant

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. (“CSV Midstream”) is pleased to announce the completed expansion of its Karr 6-18 Sour Natural Gas Processing Plant (“Karr”), acquired from Paramount Resources Ltd. in 2019. Karr now has 150 million cubic feet per day of total raw sour gas handling capacity, including 70 MMcf/d of sour raw gas processing, 30,000 Bbl/d of raw hydrocarbon liquids handling capacity, 2,200 Bbl/d of natural gas liquids recovery, and 28,000 Bbl/d of water handling capacity. CSV Midstream completed the construction program with excellent performance in the areas of safety, environment, cost and schedule while concurrently operating the adjacent facility at a reliability level of more than 99%. Start-up of the Karr expansion was completed within one-day of handover to operations, and the plant has operated reliably over the past several weeks.



The expansion included sour gas sweetening, refrigeration, oil treatment, storage, water handling, and utilities including the addition of a digital control system and 15 MW of gas turbine-driven power generation.

“The expansion was successfully completed during a global pandemic under very challenging social and economic conditions and in circumstances that are unprecedented in our industry,” said Daniel Clarke, CEO of CSV Midstream. “The extremely skilled CSV project team, supporting contractors, and field construction management teams performed exceptionally well in these unpredictable times. Our operations group demonstrated outstanding proficiency in transitioning smoothly from construction to full operations within hours of handover. It really is a true testament to the expertise of the team, our collaborative culture, and how the shared values of dedication and professionalism shine through. We are all very proud of this exceptional outcome.”

Jim Riddell, Chairman, President & CEO of Paramount Resources Ltd. commented, “Paramount congratulates CSV in achieving commercial operations at the Karr 6-18 facility expansion. We have been very pleased with the smooth start-up and reliability of the Karr 6-18 plant to date. We value our strong working relationship with the CSV team and look forward to their continued strong operational performance at Karr, a core development area for Paramount.”

About CSV Midstream Solutions Corp.

CSV Midstream is a Calgary-based company offering full services for complete midstream solutions. With a vision to advance midstream, they provide innovative, sustainable strategies in the engineering, design, construction, operation and management of natural gas, NGL, and crude oil processing assets, including sweet and sour gas processing, liquids handling, fractionation, pipelines and partial upgrading of bitumen. CSV Midstream’s primary focus is the developing natural gas energy industry in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin together with the continued development of Western Canada’s crude oil reserves.

For more information about CSV Midstream, please visit csvmidstream.com.

