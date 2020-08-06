Stereotaxis Reports 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



“Stereotaxis responded to the challenges of COVID-19 with resilience, prudence and creativity. Despite a 21% year-over-year reduction in quarterly revenue caused by procedure declines, we have made significant progress in commercializing the Genesis RMN® System, advancing strategic innovations, and protecting Stereotaxis’ financial strength,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO.

“The world’s first Genesis system was installed in July and has successfully treated patients. A second Genesis system is currently being installed. We continue to see significant interest in Genesis and have hosted 198 physicians and hospital administrators from 76 hospitals since April on TeleRobotic visits. Approximately 30% of these represent greenfield opportunities.”

“Stereotaxis is pioneering unique TeleRobotic connectivity solutions in electrophysiology and was pleased to host the Inaugural Symposium of the TeleRobotic Surgery Leadership Council. This adds an important new dimension to our operational capabilities and the value of robotics for patients, physicians and hospitals.”

“We finalized the design of Stereotaxis’ advanced robotically-navigated magnetic ablation catheter, produced the first batch of catheters with a newly established manufacturing process, and are now testing, refining and validating that process. Meaningful progress has been made on a wave of additional innovations within electrophysiology and beyond.”

“We responded prudently to the financial impact of COVID-19 by reducing expenses in a fashion that does not harm organizational capabilities or slow progress. The financing announced during the quarter leaves Stereotaxis in the strongest financial position in its history and reinforces our commitment to invest in impactful innovation and commercial activities.”

2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $5.3 million, down 21% compared to $6.8 million in the prior year second quarter. This decrease was primarily due to a 38% reduction in procedure volumes versus the prior year. Procedure volumes improved during the quarter with declines compared to last year of 57% in April, 44% in May, and 13% in June. The impact of this decline on overall revenue was cushioned by the stability of Stereotaxis’ service revenue.

Gross margin for the second quarter was $4.3 million, or 80% of revenue. Operating expenses in the quarter of $6.2 million were 13% lower than the prior year second quarter. The reduction in operating expenses was predominantly driven by timing of R&D projects and pandemic-related reductions in sales and marketing activities, partially offset by increased non-cash general and administrative expenses. Operating loss and net loss in the second quarter were ($1.9) million. Negative free cash flow for the quarter was ($1.2) million.

Cash Balance and Liquidity

At June 30, 2020, Stereotaxis had cash and cash equivalents of $44.0 million.

Forward Looking Expectations

Stereotaxis expects to recognize revenue on the sale of two Genesis systems in the third quarter, driving year-over-year growth for the quarter. The continued uncertain duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic makes it difficult to confidently estimate recurring revenue or the timing of additional system sales. Despite the uncertainty, Stereotaxis continues to experience significant interest in Genesis and expects a resurgence of system sales to existing and new hospital customers as the pandemic recedes.

Cash utilization in the second half of the year is expected to be lower than in the first half of the year, and Stereotaxis anticipates ending 2020 with greater than $40 million cash and no debt. Stereotaxis’ balance sheet allows it to reach profitability without the need for additional financings.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. The core components of Stereotaxis’ systems have received regulatory clearance in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.Stereotaxis.com .

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States, including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and our response to it, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments in any particular period or at all because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control. In addition, these orders and commitments may be revised, modified, delayed or canceled, either by their express terms, as a result of negotiations, or by overall project changes or delays.

STEREOTAXIS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Systems $ 12,769 $ - $ 12,769 $ 58,051 Disposables, service and accessories 5,086,156 6,546,115 10,595,867 13,256,873 Sublease 246,530 251,996 493,060 493,061 Total revenue 5,345,455 6,798,111 11,101,696 13,807,985 Cost of revenue: Systems 157,514 6,201 222,536 57,365 Disposables, service and accessories 680,937 894,760 1,320,800 2,009,119 Sublease 246,530 246,531 493,060 493,061 Total cost of revenue 1,084,981 1,147,492 2,036,396 2,559,545 Gross margin 4,260,474 5,650,619 9,065,300 11,248,440 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,976,942 2,695,162 4,086,112 5,654,381 Sales and marketing 2,541,749 3,236,516 5,457,173 6,546,342 General and administrative 1,663,456 1,178,469 3,496,181 2,646,629 Total operating expenses 6,182,147 7,110,147 13,039,466 14,847,352 Operating loss (1,921,673) (1,459,528) (3,974,166) (3,598,912) Interest income 567 31,810 81,529 48,374 Net loss $ (1,921,106) $ (1,427,718) $ (3,892,637) $ (3,550,538) Cumulative dividend on convertible preferred stock (342,126) (357,194) (685,849) (710,704) Loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,263,232) $ (1,784,912) $ (4,578,486) $ (4,261,242) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.03) $ (0.03) $ (0.06) $ (0.07) Diluted $ (0.03) $ (0.03) $ (0.06) $ (0.07) Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents: Basic 71,628,762 60,052,673 70,749,401 59,936,606 Diluted 71,628,762 60,052,673 70,749,401 59,936,606



STEREOTAXIS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS