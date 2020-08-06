Adaptimmune Reports Q2 Financial Results and Business Update

/EIN News/ -- - Reported responses in multiple solid tumor types during ASCO with updates at upcoming congresses in Q4 -

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, today reported financial results and provided a business update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“We reported responses in multiple solid tumor types during the second quarter of 2020 demonstrating the potential of SPEAR T‑cells to deliver benefit to people with cancer. We also raised capital, placing us in a solid financial position to continue executing on our strategic plans,” said Adrian Rawcliffe, Adaptimmune’s Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the biotech industry, we made good progress in our preparations toward launching our first product in the US in 2022 for patients with sarcoma, whilst initiating and planning new Phase 2 clinical trials. However, as we enter the second half of the year, we expect COVID-19 to continue to have an impact and are monitoring this evolving situation closely.”

PLANNED MILESTONES 2H 2020

Update on ADP-A2AFP Phase 1 trial at the International Liver Congress to be held virtually from August 27 to 29

- An oral presentation entitled “Data from the third dose cohort of an ongoing study with ADP‑A2AFP SPEAR T-cells” will be presented by Dr. Bruno Sangro of Clinica Universidad de Navarra

- A poster summarizing data from the first two cohorts of the ADP-A2AFP Phase 1 trial will be presented by Dr. Tim Meyer of University College London

Durability and translational data from patients with synovial sarcoma from the ADP-A2M4 Phase 1 trial at a medical conference

Investor Day to be held on November 20, 2020



CLINICAL UPDATES

With timeline continuing to support 2022 launch in the US, enrollment in the Phase 2 SPEARHEAD-1 trial of ADP-A2M4, for patients with synovial sarcoma or myxoid / round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS), continues to progress

The evolving COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on clinical trials varying site-by-site and among countries

Phase 1 trials (ADP-A2AFP, radiation sub-study, and SURPASS) continue and patients are being enrolled and treated

First site has been initiated and has started screening patients for the SPEARHEAD-2 Phase 2 clinical trial, combining ADP‑A2M4 with pembrolizumab for people with head and neck cancer

Protocol design for the Phase 2 trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 in gastroesophageal cancers has commenced and sites are being identified. The Company plans to initiate this trial in the first half of 2021

PROGRESS TOWARD GOAL OF LAUNCHING ADP-A2M4 IN SARCOMA IN THE US IN 2022

Granted access to PRIME regulatory support by the EMA further confirming the potential of ADP‑A2M4 to treat people with advanced sarcoma, along with the previously granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in Europe, as well as the FDA’s ODD and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation

MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY

The Company has focused on manufacturing SPEAR T-cells for patients in the SPEARHEAD-1 trial and increasing capacity to provide for all ongoing and planned trials

Scaling up personnel, manufacturing processes and IT systems, and optimizing space in our Navy Yard facility in preparation for commercial launch in sarcoma

Following receipt of a Certificate of GMP Compliance from the MHRA for its vector manufacturing operations in July, the Company began using lentiviral vector produced in-house at its dedicated manufacturing space within the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Manufacturing Centre at Stevenage, UK for select clinical trials



FUNDING

Underwritten public offering closed on June 4, 2020 generating net proceeds of approximately $244 million

Financial Results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020

Cash / liquidity position: As of June 30, 2020, Adaptimmune had cash and cash equivalents of $122.4 million and Total Liquidity 1 of $419.0 million.



As of June 30, 2020, Adaptimmune had cash and cash equivalents of $122.4 million and Total Liquidity of $419.0 million. Revenue: Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.5 million and $1.3 million, respectively, compared to $0.2 million for both of the same periods in 2019. The increase in revenue is mainly due to further development of the third target nominated by GSK under the GSK Collaboration and License Agreement.



Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.5 million and $1.3 million, respectively, compared to $0.2 million for both of the same periods in 2019. The increase in revenue is mainly due to further development of the third target nominated by GSK under the GSK Collaboration and License Agreement. Research and development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were $20.5 million and $41.7 million, respectively, compared to $25.5 million and $47.5 million for the same periods in 2019. The decreases in both periods are primarily due to lower development costs brought about by COVID-19 delays, a reduction in the average number of employees engaged in research and development, and in-process research and development costs of $2.0m in 2019 as a result of entering into a collaboration agreement with Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.



R&D expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were $20.5 million and $41.7 million, respectively, compared to $25.5 million and $47.5 million for the same periods in 2019. The decreases in both periods are primarily due to lower development costs brought about by COVID-19 delays, a reduction in the average number of employees engaged in research and development, and in-process research and development costs of $2.0m in 2019 as a result of entering into a collaboration agreement with Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. General and administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were $10.3 million and $19.6 million, respectively, compared to $10.1 million and $21.9 million for the same periods in 2019. The decrease in the six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily driven by reduced travel costs and share-based compensation expense, partially offset by an increase in costs associated with commercialization. We expect that our general and administrative expenses will increase in the future as we expand our operations and move towards commercial launch.



G&A expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were $10.3 million and $19.6 million, respectively, compared to $10.1 million and $21.9 million for the same periods in 2019. The decrease in the six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily driven by reduced travel costs and share-based compensation expense, partially offset by an increase in costs associated with commercialization. We expect that our general and administrative expenses will increase in the future as we expand our operations and move towards commercial launch. Other (expense) income, net: Other (expense) income, net for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was an expense of $0.7 million and income of $0.2 million, respectively, compared to expenses of $6.3 million and $0.8 million for the same periods in 2019. Other (expense) income, net primarily comprises unrealized foreign exchange movements, which fluctuate depending on exchange rates and the amount of foreign currency assets and liabilities.



Other (expense) income, net for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was an expense of $0.7 million and income of $0.2 million, respectively, compared to expenses of $6.3 million and $0.8 million for the same periods in 2019. Other (expense) income, net primarily comprises unrealized foreign exchange movements, which fluctuate depending on exchange rates and the amount of foreign currency assets and liabilities. Net loss: Net loss attributable to holders of the Company’s ordinary shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was $29.9 million and $58.0 million, respectively, and $(0.04) and $(0.07) per ordinary share, respectively, compared to $41.1 million and $68.5 million and $(0.07) and $(0.11) per ordinary share for the same periods in 2019.



Financial guidance

The Company believes that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will fund the Company’s current operations into 2022, as further detailed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission following this earnings release.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a live teleconference at 8:00 a.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. BST) today, August 6, 2020. The live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor section of Adaptimmune’s corporate website at www.adaptimmune.com. An archive will be available after the call at the same address. To participate in the live conference call, please dial (833) 652-5917 (U.S. or Canada) or +1 (430) 775-1624 (International). After placing the call, please ask to be joined into the Adaptimmune conference call and provide the confirmation code (5488705).

About Adaptimmune

Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company’s unique SPEAR® (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials and our ability to successfully advance our TCR therapeutic candidates through the regulatory and commercialization processes. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, and our other SEC filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made and we do not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Total Liquidity (a non-GAAP financial measure)

Total Liquidity (a non-GAAP financial measure) is the total of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities. Each of these components appears separately in the condensed consolidated balance sheet. The U.S. GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Total Liquidity is cash and cash equivalents as reported in the condensed consolidated financial statements, which reconciles to Total Liquidity as follows (in millions):

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 122.4 $ 50.4 Marketable securities 296.6 39.1 Total Liquidity $ 419.0 $ 89.5

The Company believes that the presentation of Total Liquidity provides useful information to investors because management reviews Total Liquidity as part of its management of overall liquidity, financial flexibility, capital structure and leverage.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 502 $ 157 $ 1,263 $ 157 Operating expenses Research and development (20,460 ) (25,511 ) (41,724 ) (47,530 ) General and administrative (10,295 ) (10,148 ) (19,556 ) (21,921 ) Total operating expenses (30,755 ) (35,659 ) (61,280 ) (69,451 ) Operating loss (30,253 ) (35,502 ) (60,017 ) (69,294 ) Interest income 1,147 757 1,877 1,709 Other (expense) income, net (749 ) (6,277 ) 188 (847 ) Loss before income taxes (29,855 ) (41,022 ) (57,952 ) (68,432 ) Income taxes (25 ) (65 ) (95 ) (67 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (29,880 ) $ (41,087 ) $ (58,047 ) $ (68,499 ) Net loss per ordinary share Basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 822,725,556 629,355,975 781,235,457 628,655,278



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 122,359 $ 50,412 Marketable securities - available-for-sale debt securities 296,629 39,130 Other current assets and prepaid expenses (including current portion of clinical materials) 39,099 30,947 Total current assets 458,087 120,489 Restricted cash 4,324 4,496 Clinical materials 1,744 2,503 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of accumulated amortization 18,892 20,789 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $26,100 (2019: $23,649) 27,020 31,068 Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 2,134 2,198 Total assets $ 512,201 $ 181,543 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 8,766 6,357 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,493 2,493 Accrued expenses and other accrued liabilities 23,836 23,363 Deferred revenue, current 3,464 2,128 Total current liabilities 38,559 34,341 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 20,814 22,966 Deferred revenue, non-current 44,651 — Other liabilities, non-current 592 598 Total liabilities 104,616 57,905 Stockholders’ equity Common stock - Ordinary shares par value £0.001, 1,038,249,630 authorized and 927,668,946 issued and outstanding (2019: 785,857,300 authorized and 631,003,568 issued

and outstanding) 1,324 943 Additional paid in capital 928,777 585,623 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,805 ) (7,264 ) Accumulated deficit (513,711 ) (455,664 ) Total stockholders' equity 407,585 123,638 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 512,201 $ 181,543





Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

(unaudited, in thousands)

Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (58,047 ) $ (68,499 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 3,583 3,642 Amortization 464 333 Share-based compensation expense 4,072 6,675 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses (2,004 ) 1,048 Other 718 (166 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in receivables and other operating assets (10,104 ) (16,851 ) Decrease in non-current operating assets 615 1,263 Increase (decrease) in payables and other current liabilities 3,571 (876 ) Increase in deferred revenue 49,074 3,060 Net cash used in operating activities (8,058 ) (70,371 ) Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (460 ) (1,202 ) Acquisition of intangibles (407 ) (922 ) Maturity or redemption of marketable securities 39,931 54,324 Investment in marketable securities (298,016 ) (15,983 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (258,952 ) 36,217 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 334,388 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,075 366 Net cash provided by financing activities 339,463 366 Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (678 ) 289 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 71,775 (33,499 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at start of period 54,908 72,476 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 126,683 $ 38,977

