Usio’s Prepaid Business Growth Trajectory Accelerating

Total Funds Loaded onto Cards – a Key Growth Metric - up 690% year-over-year at July 31, 2020

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc (Nasdaq: USIO ), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today provided an update on the growth of the Company's prepaid business.



“Our prepaid business has experienced phenomenal growth this year, with a key growth metric and a leading indicator of future revenue, total funds loaded onto cards, up 690% at July 31, 2020 compared to funds loaded onto cards as of the same point a year ago,” commented Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio. “And, the growth rate has been accelerating, as total funds loaded onto cards as of July 31, 2020 is up 120% compared to the end of June 2020 and up 390% as compared to the end of May 2020, reflecting the dramatic uptick in the adoption of our government assistance card programs. Our success is based on our innovative technology, our strong relationships with our clients, and our strategic focus on opportunities that leverage our scalable solutions. We're becoming known in the market as a very responsive and flexible partner capable and willing to implement prepaid solutions quickly and efficiently, which we believe will contribute to our ongoing growth.”

Usio will release more details about its prepaid business during the upcoming Second Quarter Conference Call scheduled for August 14, 2020.

About Usio, Inc.



Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO ), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Websites: www.usio.com , www.singularpayments.com , www.payfacinabox.com , www.akimbocard.com , and www.ficentive.com . Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

