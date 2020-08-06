InterDigital Announces Financial Results For Second Quarter 2020

New licensing drives 15% year-over-year increase in recurring revenue

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Second quarter 2020 recurring revenue was $85.2 million, compared to recurring revenue of $74.4 million in second quarter 2019, a 15% increase. This increase was driven by new patent license agreements signed over the last twelve months, including with Huawei and ZTE. Second quarter 2020 total revenue was $104.5 million, compared to $75.6 million in second quarter 2019. The increase was primarily driven by the signing of a new fixed-fee patent license agreement with Huawei in second quarter 2020.

Second quarter 2020 operating expenses were $72.6 million, compared to $66.7 million in second quarter 2019. Second quarter 2020 included one-time charges of approximately $2.9 million primarily related to increased performance-based compensation. Intellectual property enforcement costs totaled $6.9 million, an increase of $2.4 million compared to second quarter 2019, driven by litigations with Lenovo and Xiaomi that we initiated in second half 2019 and July 2020, respectively.

Second quarter 2020 net income1 was $22.3 million, or $0.72 per diluted share compared to net income of $7.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in second quarter 2019.

“Delivering double-digit revenue growth in a quarter marked by a global pandemic clearly has demonstrated the incredible strength and stability of our business and our ability to execute. That resilience, backed by a strong balance sheet, allows us to remain focused on our long-term strategic priorities and combined opportunities in wireless and consumer electronics licensing,” said William J. Merritt, President and CEO of InterDigital. “In light of the pandemic, our focus also remains on the well-being of our employees and the safety of our communities, whom we have supported through the donation of PPEs, as well as monetary donations.”

Additional Highlights

In second quarter 2020, the company recorded $69.8 million of cash provided by operating activities, compared to $22.7 million of cash used in operating activities in second quarter 2019. The company generated $60.0 million of free cash flow 2 in second quarter 2020, compared to $33.4 million of free cash flow used in second quarter 2019. The increase in free cash flow was largely driven by cash receipts from recently signed patent license agreements, a portion of which relates to future periods. Ending cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2020 totaled $839.2 million.

Considering the pandemic, currently the company remains in a virtual work environment, with no significant impact on research, licensing, or other activities. Given that limited impact and based on public authority guidance, the company is taking a cautious approach to reopening its facilities, with partial test re-openings planned during the third quarter.

Conference Call Information

InterDigital will host a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial performance and other company matters. For a live Internet webcast of the conference call, visit www.interdigital.com and click on the link to the live webcast on the Investors page. The company encourages participants to take advantage of the Internet option.

For telephone access to the conference, call +1 (800) 353-6461 within the United States and Canada or +1 (334) 323-0501 from outside the United States and Canada. Please call by 9:50 a.m. ET on August 6th and give the operator conference ID number 4507742.

An Internet replay of the conference call will be available on InterDigital’s website in the Investors section. In addition, a telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET August 6th through 1:00 p.m. ET August 11th. To access the recorded replay, call +1 (888) 203-1112 or +1 (719) 457-0820 and use the replay code 4507742.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit the InterDigital website: www.interdigital.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include information regarding our current beliefs, plans and expectations, including, without limitation, our belief that we will continue to be able to remain focused on our long-term strategic priorities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecast,” “goal,” “see,” and variations of any such words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in or anticipated by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, those identified in this press release, as well as the following: (i) unanticipated delays, difficulties or acceleration in the execution of patent license agreements; (ii) our ability to leverage our strategic relationships and secure new patent license agreements on acceptable terms; (iii) our ability to enter into sales and/or licensing partnering arrangements for certain of our patent assets; (iv) our ability to enter into partnerships with leading inventors and research organizations and identify and acquire technology and patent portfolios that align with our roadmap; (v) our ability to commercialize the company’s technologies and enter into customer agreements; (vi) the failure of the markets for the company’s current or new technologies and products to materialize to the extent or at the rate that we expect; (vii) unexpected delays or difficulties related to the development of the company’s technologies and products; (viii) changes in our interpretations of, and assumptions and calculations with respect to the impact on the company of, the Tax Reform Act, as well as further guidance that may be issued regarding the Tax Reform Act; (ix) difficulties or delays in integrating the Technicolor patent licensing business; (x) failure to accurately forecast the long-term value and costs of the Technicolor business or of certain assets acquired in the transaction; (xi) the resolution of current legal or regulatory proceedings, including any awards or judgments relating to such proceedings, additional legal or regulatory proceedings, changes in the schedules or costs associated with legal or regulatory proceedings or adverse rulings in such legal or regulatory proceedings; (xii) changes or inaccuracies in market projections; (xiii) the potential effects that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could have on our financial position, results of operations and cash flows; and (xiv) changes in the company’s business strategy.

We undertake no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

Footnotes

1 Throughout this press release, net income (loss) and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) are attributable to InterDigital, Inc. (e.g., after adjustments for noncontrolling interests), unless otherwise stated.

2 Free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that InterDigital believes is helpful in evaluating the company’s ability to invest in its business, make strategic acquisitions and fund share repurchases, among other things. A limitation of the utility of free cash flow as a measure of financial performance is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the company’s cash balance for the period. InterDigital defines “free cash flow” as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, technology licenses and investments in patents. InterDigital’s computation of free cash flow might not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A detailed reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided at the end of this press release.

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS

ENDED JUNE 30, FOR THE SIX MONTHS

ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES: Variable patent royalty revenue $ 4,597 $ 8,594 $ 10,543 $ 17,874 Fixed-fee royalty revenue 77,338 63,736 143,685 126,609 Current patent royalties 81,935 72,330 154,228 144,483 Non-current patent royalties 19,249 1,237 19,954 (4,538 ) Total patent royalties 101,184 73,567 174,182 139,945 Patent sales — — — 225 Current technology solutions revenue 3,314 2,042 6,526 4,070 $ 104,498 $ 75,609 $ 180,708 $ 144,240 OPERATING EXPENSES: Patent administration and licensing 38,695 37,353 78,803 73,424 Development 22,092 17,027 40,910 35,522 Selling, general and administrative 11,794 12,314 24,397 26,529 72,581 66,694 144,110 135,475 Income from operations 31,917 8,915 36,598 8,765 INTEREST EXPENSE (9,971 ) (9,907 ) (20,516 ) (19,385 ) OTHER INCOME, NET 3,789 12,354 9,812 15,969 Income before income taxes 25,735 11,362 25,894 5,349 INCOME TAX PROVISION (5,144 ) (4,984 ) (6,964 ) (3,185 ) NET INCOME $ 20,591 $ 6,378 $ 18,930 $ 2,164 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,660 ) (1,365 ) (3,437 ) (2,776 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERDIGITAL, INC. $ 22,251 $ 7,743 $ 22,367 $ 4,940 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — BASIC $ 0.72 $ 0.25 $ 0.73 $ 0.15 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING — BASIC 30,757 31,547 30,740 32,076 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — DILUTED $ 0.72 $ 0.24 $ 0.72 $ 0.15 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING — DILUTED 31,045 31,776 30,982 32,366 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.70 $ 0.70

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, FOR THE SIX MONTHS

ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income before income taxes $ 25,735 $ 11,362 $ 25,894 $ 5,349 Taxes paid (11,560 ) (6,574 ) (13,788 ) (9,770 ) Non-cash expenses 29,847 31,213 50,146 56,615 Change in deferred revenue 16,829 (19,331 ) (22,683 ) (62,754 ) Increase (decrease) in operating working capital, deferred charges and other 8,904 (39,412 ) 3,301 (42,963 ) Capital spending and capitalized patent costs (9,761 ) (10,637 ) (17,620 ) (20,702 ) FREE CASH FLOW 59,994 (33,379 ) 25,250 (74,225 ) Proceeds from noncontrolling interest — — — 10,333 Dividends paid (10,762 ) (11,160 ) (21,509 ) (22,789 ) Taxes withheld upon vesting of restricted stock units (755 ) (40 ) (1,480 ) (4,137 ) Payments on long-term debt — (221,091 ) (94,909 ) (221,091 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes — 400,000 — 400,000 Purchase of convertible bond hedge — (72,000 ) — (72,000 ) Payment for warrant unwind — (4,184 ) — (4,184 ) Prepayment penalty on long-term debt — (10,763 ) — (10,763 ) Proceeds from hedge unwind — 9,038 — 9,038 Proceeds from issuance of warrants — 47,600 — 47,600 Payments of debt issuance costs — (7,300 ) — (7,300 ) Repurchase of common stock

— (62,283 ) (349 ) (171,269 ) Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,014 — 1,792 2 Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments 1,909 1,769 1,135 3,952 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, RESTRICTED CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS $ 51,400 $ 36,207 $ (90,070 ) $ (116,833 )

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

JUNE 30,

2020 DECEMBER 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash & short-term investments $ 839,245 $ 924,695 Accounts receivable (net) 19,380 28,272 Other current assets 62,387 63,365 Property & equipment and patents (net) 459,112 446,556 Other long-term assets (net) 158,641 149,194 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,538,765 $ 1,612,082 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ 94,170 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, taxes payable & dividends payable 62,402 64,734 Current deferred revenue 141,528 146,654 Long-term deferred revenue 139,396 123,653 Long-term debt & other long-term liabilities 404,733 396,590 TOTAL LIABILITIES 748,059 825,801 TOTAL INTERDIGITAL, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 769,419 761,557 Noncontrolling interest 21,287 24,724 TOTAL EQUITY 790,706 786,281 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,538,765 $ 1,612,082

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH

PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

In the summary consolidated cash flows and throughout this release, the company refers to free cash flow. The table below presents a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

FOR THE THREE MONTHS

ENDED JUNE 30, FOR THE SIX MONTHS

ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 69,755 $ (22,742 ) $ 42,870 $ (53,523 ) Purchases of property, equipment, & technology licenses (2,168 ) (1,278 ) (3,771 ) (2,862 ) Capitalized patent costs (7,593 ) (9,359 ) (13,849 ) (17,840 ) Free cash flow $ 59,994 $ (33,379 ) $ 25,250 $ (74,225 )

