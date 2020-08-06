Nanophase Reports Record Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Announces 32% Growth for Quarter, 20% Year-Over-Year, Doubling of Formulated Product Sales and YTD Profitability

/EIN News/ -- ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based personal care ingredients and formulated products for protecting skin from environmental aggressors, such as UV light and pollution, today reported financial results for the first quarter and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020.



“The current environment we are working through has offered opportunity along with the health challenges we all share. We have grown our Solésence business rapidly and, driven by Covid-19-related applications, our medical diagnostics materials are selling at a record pace. Looking at our three key business areas over the six month period, we have seen our Solésence and Advanced Materials businesses grow significantly, offset by a reduction in our Personal Care Ingredients business due to soft demand for sunscreens, which we believe to be influenced by the global reaction to Covid-19,” commented Jess Jankowski, President and CEO.

Second Quarter and YTD 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the second quarter was $4.3 million, vs. $3.3 million for the same period in 2019. Revenue for the six-month period was $8.4 million vs. $7.0 million for the same period in 2019.

For the six-month period of 2020 :

- Solésence revenue was $2.8 million, up 120% from $1.3 million in 2019

- Advanced Materials revenue was $2.1 million, up 31% from $1.6 million in 2019

- Personal Care Ingredients revenue was $3.4 million, down 17% from $4.1 million in 2019

Net income for the quarter was $0.5 million in 2020, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.02 per share, for 2019. Net income for the six-month period was $0.4 million in 2020, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.03 per share, for 2019. We note that the PPP funding we received in the second quarter of 2020 is recorded on the balance sheet as a liability and has not had any impact on our income statement to date.

The Company finished the quarter with approximately $1.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Jankowski continued, ”The growth we are seeing in our Solésence business is exciting. Six clients make up 90% of the $2.8 million in first half revenue, with our two largest Solesence clients expected to exceed $1 million in revenue this year. Our Advanced Materials business has seen growth driven by the current expanded medical testing requirements related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Our material is used in a testing regime that is applicable to identifying a series of viruses, and while not predictable going forward, we believe this business will remain strong, even if not at current levels.”

Jankowski continued, “In terms of our expectations through 2020, we have reasonable visibility through November. We are expecting second half volume to remain strong compared to last year, driven by the continued expansion of our Solésence business and demand for our medical diagnostics materials, offset by diminished Personal Care Ingredients sales, which we believe has been impacted by both the Covid-19 pandemic and typical North American seasonality.

“Looking at our gross profits and bottom line growth, we can see the results of the operational and strategic changes we’ve made to our organization to reduce costs and increase efficiency. We expect these efforts to continue to improve our profitability over the next year.

“We continue to operate as an essential service, with our main concern being to protect our employees, their families, and our community during this disruption,” added Jankowski. “We continue to take necessary precautions, while manufacturing products that are critical to global Covid-19 testing, as well as skin health. We are both honored and proud to be able to contribute to our national public health, economic security, and safety through the materials we make for use in medical diagnostics.”

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Nanophase believes that the presentation of results excluding certain items, such as non-cash equity compensation charges, provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors, facilitating the evaluation of performance across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures for internal planning and reporting purposes. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or net income per share prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (NANX), www.nanophase.com , is a leader in minerals-based personal care ingredients and formulated products for protecting skin from environmental aggressors, such as UV light and pollution, as well as providing solutions for medical diagnostic and industrial product applications. Using a platform of patented and proprietary integrated technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance attributes from two ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 registered facilities. Nanophase delivers commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients, and as part of fully formulated products, in a variety of formats.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains words such as “expects,”” shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s nanocrystalline materials; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 30, 2020. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.







NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited Consolidated Condensed) June 30, December 31, ASSETS 2020 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,773,322 $ 1,193,994 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,000 on June 30, 2020 and on December 31, 2019 2,210,108 970,472 Inventories, net 2,457,441 2,553,620 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 560,792 266,587 Total current assets 7,001,663 4,984,673 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 2,362,119 2,255,158 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,003,839 2,118,883 Other assets, net 11,406 12,528 $ 11,379,027 $ 9,371,242 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Line of credit, bank $ 500,000 $ 500,000 Line of credit, related party 1,488,759 223,871 Current portion of long-term debt, related party 500,000 500,000 Current portion of finance lease obligations 195,728 218,345 Current portion of operating lease obligations 392,690 356,949 Accounts payable 1,319,764 1,748,021 Current portion of deferred revenue 304,595 482,349 Accrued expenses 506,925 379,314 Total current liabilities 5,208,461 4,408,849 Long-term portion of finance lease obligations 194,179 287,660 Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 1,876,201 2,034,592 Long-term convertible loan, related party 963,467 829,721 PPP SBA Loan 951,600 - Long-term portion of deferred revenue - 92,750 Asset retirement obligations 210,238 206,221 Total long-term liabilities 4,195,685 3,450,944 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 24,088 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 55,000,000 shares authorized; 38,136,792 and 33,911,792 shares issued and outstanding on June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 381,368 381,368 Additional paid-in capital 101,984,959 101,886,411 Accumulated deficit (100,391,446 ) (100,756,330 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,974,881 1,511,449 $ 11,379,027 $ 9,371,242







NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited Consolidated Condensed) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product revenue, net $ 4,141,090 $ 3,257,175 $ 8,102,578 $ 6,753,908 Other revenue 194,321 36,310 272,230 294,708 Net revenue 4,335,411 3,293,485 8,374,808 7,048,616 Operating expense: Cost of revenue 2,624,174 2,462,062 5,629,020 5,332,723 Gross profit 1,711,237 831,423 2,745,788 1,715,893 Research and development expense 358,294 485,321 730,904 961,848 Selling, general and administrative expense 698,199 943,571 1,403,807 1,821,054 Income/(Loss) from operations 654,744 (597,469 ) 611,077 (1,067,009 ) Interest income - - - - Interest expense 122,403 50,039 246,193 93,143 Other, net - - - - Income/(Loss) before provision for income taxes 532,341 (647,508 ) 364,884 (1,160,152 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net income/(loss) $ 532,341 $ (647,508 ) $ 364,884 $ (1,160,152 ) Net income/(loss) per basic shares $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding 36,136,792 36,136,759 36,136,792 35,030,422 NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - EXPANDED SCHEDULE (Unaudited Consolidated Condensed) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product revenue, net $ 4,141,090 $ 3,257,175 $ 8,102,578 $ 6,753,908 Other revenue 194,321 36,310 272,230 294,708 Net revenue 4,335,411 3,293,485 8,374,808 7,048,616 Operating expense: Cost of revenue detail: Depreciation 72,862 60,396 144,006 119,882 Non-Cash equity compensation 9,007 12,280 18,660 20,312 Other costs of revenue 2,542,305 2,389,386 5,466,354 5,192,529 Cost of revenue 2,624,174 2,462,062 5,629,020 5,332,723 Gross profit 1,711,237 831,423 2,745,788 1,715,893 Research and development expense detail: Depreciation 10,499 12,444 21,176 24,449 Non-Cash equity compensation 14,274 11,979 28,867 26,392 Other research and development expense 333,521 460,898 680,861 911,007 Research and development expense 358,294 485,321 730,904 961,848 Selling, general and administrative expense detail: Depreciation and amortization 5,034 5,350 10,154 10,789 Non-Cash equity compensation 23,734 33,907 51,021 68,668 Other selling, general and administrative expense 669,431 904,314 1,342,632 1,741,597 Selling, general and administrative expense 698,199 943,571 1,403,807 1,821,054 Income/(Loss) from operations 654,744 (597,469 ) 611,077 (1,067,009 ) Interest income - - Interest expense 122,403 50,039 246,193 93,143 Other, net - - Income/(Loss) before provision for income taxes 532,341 (647,508 ) 364,884 (1,160,152 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net income/(loss) $ 532,341 $ (647,508 ) $ 364,884 $ (1,160,152 ) Non-GAAP Disclosure (see note regarding Non-GAAP disclosures): Addback Interest, net 122,403 50,039 246,193 93,143 Addback Depreciation/Amortization 88,395 78,190 175,336 155,120 Addback Non-Cash Equity Compensation 47,015 58,166 98,548 115,372 Adjusted EBITDA $ 790,154 $ (461,113 ) $ 884,961 $ (796,517 )



COMPANY CONTACT

Investor Relations

630-771-6700