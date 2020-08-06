GiveGab Hosts Virtual Event for 170 Giving Day Leaders

/EIN News/ -- Ithaca, NY, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GiveGab, the largest Giving Day platform provider in the world, hosted its fourth annual Giving Day Leaders Forum from July 29-30. Typically hosted at GiveGab’s headquarters in Ithaca, NY, this year’s event took place virtually and saw an attendance of over 170 fundraising professionals.

Established in 2017, the Giving Day Leaders Forum brings together fundraising experts from across the nonprofit and education sectors to share their stories and ideas about how to run a successful Giving Day.

“We were overjoyed to see the turnout for this year’s virtual event. To help make it feel more engaging, we encouraged everyone to keep their cameras on for as much of the forum as possible, and it was amazing to see so many faces smiling back at our team! I think I speak for all of us at GiveGab when I say that we’re lucky to work with such talented and engaging people throughout the year.” - Casey Keller, VP of Customer Success at GiveGab.

A full schedule of events included presentations from both members of the GiveGab team and Giving Day hosts on various topics. One of the most popular of which centered around the need for enhanced virtual fundraising and engagement in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how organizations have pivoted their efforts to better support their communities and schools.

This annual event is held exclusively for fundraising professionals that either run a Giving Day with GiveGab or are showing an active interest in doing so. To learn more about the Giving Day Leaders Forum and GiveGab’s Giving Day network, visit info.givegab.com/giving-day-leaders-forum.

“We look forward to the Giving Day Leaders Forum all year, but we weren’t sure of the impact of having to go 100% virtual. The high level of engagement that took place virtually - during the entirety of the forum - was both surprising and inspiring. We’re extremely excited to carry on the momentum we have created to better serve our partners and grow their fundraising efforts year-over-year.” - Charlie Mulligan, CEO and Co-Founder at GiveGab.

The GiveGab team plans to host their fifth annual Giving Day Leaders Forum in July of 2021 with location details to be announced at a future date.

About GiveGab: GiveGab is the #1 digital solution for Giving Days and year-round fundraising tailored to cause-based organizations, community foundations, education institutions, hospital foundations, and public media outlets. GiveGab offers a complete suite of products and services that make online fundraising easy, enjoyable, and effective. Experience the joy of fundraising at GiveGab.com.

