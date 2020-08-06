BigPanda Invests in Partner Ecosystem to Deliver on Customer Demand for Improved IT Operations

BigPanda Appoints Matt Biehler and Nisa Spyker as Directors of Alliances and Channel Sales to Guide Growth through Partners

BigPanda, Inc., provider of the first Autonomous IT Operations platform, today announced the expansion of their partner program to address a growing demand from the market for event correlation, powered by AIOps. BigPanda's partner ecosystem comprises four segments: Value Added Resellers (VARs), strategic technology partners, Systems Integrators (SIs), and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). To guide the growth of each of these channels, BigPanda has hired two new Alliance Directors, Nisa Spyker and Matt Biehler.



Large enterprises must manage increasingly complex IT environments as they move to the cloud, adopt more digital strategies, and deliver software in new ways. To continuously optimize their IT Operations, these companies rely on partners, including AHEAD, CDI, Sirius and Trace3, to guide their NOC, IT Operations and DevOps strategies. With time-intensive rip-and-replace approaches and AI science projects proving untenable for customers, partners want to offer solutions that easily integrate with current technology stacks and deliver rapid time to value. These resellers are choosing BigPanda to support their customers and capitalize on the fast-growing AIOps market (slated to grow to $237 billion by 2025) with the confidence that they have a partner focused on mutual success.

"Companies are under immense pressure to do more with less as they search for new technologies and processes that enable them to remain competitive," said Paul Szymczyk, vice president of sales, North America, BigPanda. "But, throughout this process, they struggle with outages and resolution times and are often left asking, 'how can I make all of this work?’ Our ecosystem makes it easier for partners to offer a single solution to customers who need to achieve operational and cost efficiencies, while driving growth at the same time."

Alliance Directors to Guide Partnership Program

Joining BigPanda are Biehler and Spyker, who have deep expertise leading partnership and sales organizations at enterprise software companies.

Matt Biehler, Director of Alliances and Channel Sales - East, is an experienced sales and partnerships professional with a strong track record at high-growth software organizations. Biehler will work with partner organizations, including AHEAD, CDI, and Datadog. Prior to joining BigPanda, Biehler served in partner and alliance roles at Datadog and Bluecore.

"I'm thrilled to join a company that has such a high demand from partnerships," said Biehler. "There is clearly a huge need in the market for IT Operations solutions that add value, not noise. BigPanda's product is the exact tool our partners are looking for, it's something customers want, and the company's sales process is designed specifically to embrace the channel. This trifecta is the ideal foundation to build partner alliances around, and I'm excited to be a part of the team guiding these partnerships forward."

Nisa Spyker, Director of Alliances and Channel Sales - West, will help lead BigPanda's partner strategy as the company continues to accelerate and grow its ecosystem. Spyker will work with partner organizations, including AWS, Sirius, NTT Data and Trace3. Before joining BigPanda, she spent a decade at Cisco in various roles, including Global Accounts Leadership and Enterprise Sales. She is an expert at helping companies leverage technology to achieve their objectives.

"BigPanda already plays an important role in supporting the success of partners and their customers, and I am excited to help the company grow and expand in that capacity,” said Spyker. “The great news is that BigPanda already has a world-class team generating momentum with its channel relationships. Now it’s time to scale.”

Tech Partnerships to Accelerate Customer Success

In parallel with the expansion of their reseller channels, BigPanda will continue to invest in strategic technology partners like AWS, Datadog, AppDynamics, and LogicMonitor, with enterprise-grade competencies and tighter integrations that further accelerate deployments and meaningful outcomes for joint customers.

BigPanda recently received AWS DevOps Competency status , a recognition illustrative of its ability to help companies transform into agile organizations. The status differentiates BigPanda as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that delivers proven customer success.

About BigPanda

BigPanda helps IT Ops, NOC and DevOps teams detect, investigate and resolve IT incidents and outages, faster and more easily than ever before. Powered by Open Box Machine Learning, BigPanda captures alerts, changes and topology data from all your disparate tools and uses machine learning to reduce IT noise, detect incidents and outages, and surface their probable root cause, in real time. Customers such as Intel, TiVo, Warner Media and Workday rely on BigPanda to reduce their operating costs, improve service availability and performance, and de-risk and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

Founded in 2012, BigPanda is backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Greenfield Partners and Insight Partners. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

