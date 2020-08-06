BTHR’s Shadow Gaming, Inc., is Proud to Announce Its Next Event

/EIN News/ --



Tactical First-Person Shooter Insurgency The Sandstorm International Tournament August 22-23rd

Developed and Published by New World Interactive

TAMPA, FL, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary Shadow Gaming, Inc.’s next Insurgency Sandstorm event! The event will be broadcast on Shadow Gaming’s Twitch channel https://www.twitch.tv/eshadowgaming/ . For information about upcoming Shadow Gaming tournaments go to; http://shadowgamingtv.com/ ; follow us on https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

The Shadow Gaming Insurgency Sandstorm International Tournament, in conjunction with The Digital Gaming League, will be held on August 22nd and 23rd at 1 PM EST. Teams of 5 from all over the world are invited to compete for $500 in prizes and bragging rights!

Compete to win $250 + In-Game Skins and Cosmetics $150 + In-Game Skins and Cosmetics $100 + In-Game Skins and Cosmetics. All participants will receive 100 FREE Shadow Credits for future use on https://www.shadowgamingtv.com/home.php

The tournament will consist of 5v5 Firefight, with a qualifying group stage the first day and an elimination stage for remaining teams on the second day. Both NA and EU teams are permitted to register! The tournament will be held on Toornament.com. Event format may shift based on participation. Get more details and get your teams registered here: https://www.toornament.com/en_US/tournaments/3794366645084504064/information See you all on the battlefield! Shadow Gaming is proud to have the assistance of The Digital Gaming League in organizing this event! It is sure to be a great success for the Insurgency competitive scene.

New World Interactive is eager to support Shadow Gaming in its 2020 expansion plans. According to Marketing & Communications Director Jon Higgins, Ian Birnbaum of PC Gamer writes, “Of all the multiplayer shooters available right now, I find Insurgency’s style to be uniquely satisfying.”

“In my opinion, this is the best First Person shooter game in the industry; we are proud to work with New World interactive in this upcoming event,” Luis A. Arce, Shadow Gaming President, said.

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to building sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition the company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

