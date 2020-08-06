Kobiton Survey Shows Covid-19’s Impact on Software QA Teams

Some teams have experienced process breakdowns or missed sprint deadlines, but overall QA has been resilient in the face of the pandemic

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobiton , a provider of software testing solutions, has completed a survey on the effects of Covid-19 on software QA teams and processes. A key takeaway from the survey, completed by 80 QA professionals, is that most teams haven’t experienced much disruption as yet related to the pandemic, though some are beginning to see problems, causing them to reconsider their operational strategies.



Covid-19 has undoubtedly created challenges for QA teams, ranging from issues with team collaboration and communication to alignment with other DevOps teams. 40% of QA professionals responding to Kobiton’s survey reported minor disruptions to their QA processes, and 33% said they’d experienced minor delays in their product release cycles. Meanwhile, 10% said they’re beginning to see real problems in their QA processes, and another 10% said they are worried about problems looming on the horizon.

But overall, QA teams seem to be holding up rather well, with 38% of survey respondents reporting zero disruptions to their processes, and 34% saying they had no release cycle delays and weren’t too worried about future release cycle disruptions. Nevertheless, Covid-19 is causing QA teams to consider major operational shifts to combat the crisis. For example, 21% of survey respondents said that providing systems for remote mobile device access would be their top priority, followed by more automated test cases (15%), central reporting (13%) and new collaboration processes (also 13%).

QA teams are also prioritizing the need to support distributed teams due to Covid-19. 55% of survey respondents said their top priority along these lines would be investing in culture as they embrace what it means to be a remote team. The second biggest priority would be investing in systems that enable remote testing teams (50%), followed by strategies to maintain efficiency and effectiveness in remote environments (45%).

“Covid has upended conventional business processes in every industry, company and department. But so far at least, QA teams appear to be holding up,” said Kevin Lee, CEO of Kobiton. “This can best be attributed to strong company cultures and quick reactions to the crisis in the form of reprioritized objectives and a higher tolerance for bugs in the interest of speed. While the uncertainty and challenges surrounding Covid continue to plague organizations of all shapes and sizes, the most agile and resilient software development teams will emerge stronger, faster and better.”

Kobiton’s complete Covid 19: Global Impact on Mobile QA survey results can be found here .

About Kobiton

Kobiton enables organizations to build better mobile experiences by testing on real-devices while leveraging the latest in Appium test automation for seamless test script creation. Kobiton is a powerful mobile device cloud that allows companies to manage the devices they own and access real public cloud devices for efficient, comprehensive test coverage. Simple to use, easy to access from anywhere, and highly flexible, Kobiton minimizes costs while increasing productivity, so businesses can get apps to market sooner. The mobile device cloud platform offers centralized testing history and insights to improve collaboration across teams; access to the most in-demand mobile devices to supplement existing inventory; significant cost savings; and easy integration with preferred IDEs and development tools. More info at www.kobiton.com .