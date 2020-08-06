An Update on Treatment of Bipolar Depression - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation is hosting a free webinar, “An Update on Treatment of Bipolar Depression” on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 2pm to 3pm ET. Andrew A. Nierenberg, M.D., Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School / Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), and 2013 Colvin Prize winner and Distinguished Investigator Grant recipient will be the presenter.

Bipolar depressive episodes are the main burden for people with bipolar disorder. People with a history of mania experience bipolar depressive episodes or symptoms about a third of the time, while those with a history of hypomania can experience them more than half the time. Antidepressants in general have not been shown to be better than placebo, yet they remain the most common treatments. Dr. Nierenberg will review other existing and potential treatments, including ECT; non-invasive brain stimulation (rTMS); ketamine and esketamine; lamotrigine; and cognitive behavioral therapy and family-focused therapy.

Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/augustwebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Please use #BBRFWebinar when sharing or posting about the Meet the Scientist Webinars on social media.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $408 million to fund more than 4,800 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research grants. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

