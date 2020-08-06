Thrilled to announce the launch of CSE Marketplace
Computer Solutions East is thrilled to announce the launch of CSE Shop.
CSE is committed to providing excellent customer service, professionalism, products, and business practices.”NEW ROCHELLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computer Solutions East is thrilled to announce the launch of CSE Shop. This one is a curated marketplace for our clients to avail of Microsoft Product Service, and Cisco products & services.
We created this shop to help businesses have easy and fast access to necessary tools. Being a Microsoft Gold partner for over a decade, we know what works for businesses. That's why we are comping up with the shop to help businesses make better choices faster. We are also partner with Cisco, which enables us to extend our offerings for Cisco Product and Services as well.
Now, if you are sure what you want and do not need any expert assistance, then our Computer Solutions East store is your best bet. This shop will offer Licences, Services, Dynamics 365 CRM, and Cloud Solutions.
Licenses Offerings
We are glad to extend easy-to-buy software licenses for Microsoft, Cisco, HP, and Dell under the licensing part. Also, clients can get the security and backup service licenses for Veritas, Symantec Endpoint Protection, and others. The Marketplace also offers Cisco Meraki MX100 licensing services for enhanced cloud security.
Service Offerings
We have the ready-to-buy services, which are easy to add to cart and avail instantly. Get the migration services for Office 365 – Mailbox and OneDrive, Power BI, and Sharepoint. You can also choose to get the PC and Server setup done by the experts at Computer Solutions East. The dynamic 365 is our extended offering for the Computer Solutions East Store that branches to 365 Customization.
Dynamics 365 Offerings
CSE is pivoting efforts for excellent business continuity and seamless departmental communications. One of the essential Microsoft product services includes Dynamics 365-CRM for Sales, Marketing, Finance, Commerce, and Business Central. For sales, we are also branching to the dedicated CRM for field service and customer service. CSE's Marketplace offers a quick solution for CRM buyers to kickstart their Dynamics 365 journey in the right direction.
Cloud Solutions
We are thrilled to enable users with the right cloud solutions for the business that is now just a few clicks away. The recent launch of the CSE marketplace helps users to navigate the cloud solutions for Microsoft and Cisco. Get cloud solutions for Azure, Microsoft 365, and OneDrive. On the other hand, some users need more robust cloud security, and that's when our Cisco products and services come to play.
This launch has enabled businesses with a one-stop-shop solution for all the IT requirements. Get started with it by registering your business account on CSE Marketplace here.
