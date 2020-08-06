AIC NITTE Incubation Centre - Connecting Academia and Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- With the main objective to ‘Foster Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the Education, Agriculture and Healthcare sectors’, NITTE Education Trust is one among the top institutions in India selected by NITI Aayog for setting up an Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) scheme of the union government.
Sprawling across 10,000 sq ft, the incubation centre aims to accelerate entrepreneurial vision of the country by encouraging and providing assistance to budding entrepreneurs who want to create start-ups in the areas of Agriculture, Biotechnology and ITCs to nurture their innovative ideas. The centre aims to network with industry associations, trade bodies and thought leaders to identify research, training, education consulting and development needs of the MSME sector.
The centre will also coordinate with reputed institutions in India and abroad to provide the necessary training to entrepreneurs for honing their skills and technology upgradation. Apart from offering sector specific industry guidance from industry experts, AIC NITTE will provide access to information resources and databases for competitive intelligence, market research and patents.
The incubation centre will be launched virtually on 7th August, 2020 by Mr. Ramanan Ramanathan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog; Mr. Vinaya Hegde, Chancellor, NITTE University; Mr. Vishal Hedge, Pro Vice Chancellor (ADMIN) along with other industry stalwarts and thought leaders.
Asia Inc. 500 is proud to be associated as the Media Partner for this incubation centre’s launch. Asia Inc. 500 is a premier platform that brings together entrepreneurs, start-ups, digital thought leaders and women leaders across the globe. The virtual event also includes the launch of Asia Inc. 500’s Special Edition Magazine and showcases the road ahead for the ideathons that are going to be organized in partnership with AIC NITTE. These ideathons are carefully crafted to ingrain the entrepreneurial spirit into the young minds of the country.
“We are really excited and looking forward to the virtual launch of AIC NITTE Incubation Centre to discuss various initiatives to boost the startup ecosystem in India. Under the guidance of phenomenal mentors and thought leaders, we are trying to create a canopy of various facilities that are crucial for a budding entrepreneur. We are also unveiling the special edition of our global magazine during the launch”, shares Mr. Raghavendra Hunasgi, Global Convener, Asia Inc. 500.
Asia Inc. 500
Asia Inc. 500 is a digital platform for celebrating, recognizing and awarding thought leaders and industry stalwarts across Asia. The global pioneer, which is also an international business magazine, endows an exposure of top business organizations that have manifested in a digital transformation. With a motive to bring the best in Asia, Asia Inc. 500 has been laying continuous emphasis on recognizing and rewarding 5000+ individuals and organizations across Asia and has magazines published across 6 countries in 3 languages and business news channels in Singapore and Hong Kong.
AIC NITTE
NITTE, officially NITTE (Deemed to be University), is an institute of higher education located in Derlakatte, Mangalore, India. It is formed under the Trust of NITTE, a trust sponsored by Nitte Education Trust which has established 31 institutions spread in three campuses at Nitte, Mangalore and Bangalore.
The Government of India conferred the status of Deemed-to-be University in June 2008.
The institution has been accredited with 'A' grade by the National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC). Today, there are more than 25000 students and 5000 staff working in its 3 campuses at Nitte, Bangalore and Mangalore.
NITTE was ranked 74 among universities in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2020 and in the 101–150 band overall.
