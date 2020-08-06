Recro to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 10, 2020

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:REPH), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), with integrated solutions for development, formulation, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of oral solid dose drug products, today announced that it will report second quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, August 10, 2020. Recro’s management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, August 10, 2020 to discuss the financial results and recent operational highlights.



To access the conference call please dial (844) 243-4691(local) or (225) 283-0379 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 2777659. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under "Events" in the Investor section of the Company's website, www.recrocdmo.com . An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event and will be available for 30 days.

About Recro

Recro is a contract development and manufacturing, or CDMO, business, with integrated solutions for development, formulation, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of oral solid dose drug products with operations located in Gainesville, GA. The Company leverages its formulation expertise to develop and manufacture pharmaceutical products using proprietary delivery technologies and other manufacturing services for commercial and development-stage partners who commercialize or plan to commercialize these products. For more information see www.recrocdmo.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements, among other things, relate to the Company’s ability to manage costs and to achieve its financial goals; to operate under increased leverage and associated lending covenants; to pay its debt under its credit agreement and to maintain relationships with CDMO commercial partners and develop additional commercial partnerships. The words "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", “upcoming”, "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will" and similar terms and phrases may be used to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying these forward-looking statements include the ongoing economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any adverse impact on the customer ordering patterns or disruption in raw materials or supply chain; demand for the Company’s services, which depends in part on customers’ research and development and the clinical plans and market success of their products; customers' changing inventory requirements and manufacturing plans; customers and prospective customers decisions to move forward with the Company’s manufacturing services; the average profitability, or mix, of the products the Company manufactures; the Company’s ability to enhance existing or introduce new services in a timely manner; fluctuations in the costs, availability, and suitability of the components of the products the Company manufactures, including active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients, purchased components and raw materials, or the Company’s customers facing increasing or new competition. These forward-looking statements should be considered together with the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and future results presented herein along with those risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

