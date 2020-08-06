Lifetime Brands, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend



GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Robert Kay, Lifetime’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with Lifetime’s strong results in the second quarter, which were driven by end market demand in several categories including kitchen tools and gadgets, bakeware, barware and cutlery. This result was achieved through our ability to capture revenues by quickly shifting to meet strong demand in several channels including e-commerce, mass and grocery retailers. Overall, Lifetime grew consolidated net sales by 5.3% over the second quarter of 2019 producing strong bottom line growth. Income from operations increased by $16.8 million and net loss declined by $7.5 million over the second quarter of 2019, resulting in an increase in last twelve months consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $8.1 million or 13% compared to last quarter. During the quarter, we achieved meaningful progress in our international business which, although down compared to prior year, showed growth by June as we started to see the benefits of our shift to a drop ship model and the beginning of a recovery in their end markets. Our continued focus on maintaining solid liquidity and a flexible balance sheet allowed us to continue to generate significant cash flow and lower our net debt in the second quarter. While we navigate through the COVID-19 environment, we are seeing the results from a resilient demand for our products, the investments from Lifetime 2.0 and the cost containment strategies we have executed. Accordingly, we are confident in our ability to execute on our Lifetime 2.0 strategic plan and continue to deliver profitable growth.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Consolidated net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $150.1 million, representing an increase of $7.6 million, or 5.3%, as compared to net sales of $142.5 million for the corresponding period in 2019. In constant currency, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, consolidated net sales increased by $8.2 million, or 5.8%, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2019.

Gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $54.2 million, or 36.1%, as compared to $44.0 million, or 30.9%, for the corresponding period in 2019. Excluding an $8.5 million non-recurring, non-cash charge for the SKU rationalization initiative, gross margin would have been $52.5 million, or 36.8%, in the 2019 period.

Income from operations was $4.3 million, as compared to a loss from operations of $12.5 million for the corresponding period in 2019. Excluding an $8.5 million non-recurring, non-cash charge for the SKU rationalization initiative, loss from operations would have been $4.0 million, for the corresponding period in 2019. A table which reconciles this non-GAAP financial measure to income (loss) from operations, as reported, is included below.

Net loss was $4.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $11.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2019.

Adjusted net loss of $3.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, as compared to adjusted net loss, excluding the impact of SKU rationalization, of $4.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2019. A table which reconciles this non-GAAP financial measure to net loss, as reported, is included below.

Six Months Financial Highlights:

Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $295.2 million, representing an increase of $2.7 million, or 0.9%, as compared to net sales of $292.5 million for the corresponding period in 2019. In constant currency, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and was determined by applying 2020 average rates to 2019 local currency amounts, net sales increased by $3.8 million, or 1.3%, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2019.

Gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $107.1 million, or 36.3%, as compared to $98.3 million, or 33.6%, for the corresponding period in 2019.

Loss from operations was $20.9 million in 2020 and $14.8 million for the corresponding period in 2019. Income from operations, excluding the impact of certain non-cash charges was $2.0 million compared to a loss from operations of $6.3 million in the corresponding period in 2019. A table which reconciles this non-GAAP financial measure to loss from operations, as reported, is included below.

Net loss was $32.1 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $16.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2019. This includes a non-cash goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge of $20.1 million incurred in the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted net loss was $8.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share in 2020 and $8.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in 2019. A table which reconciles this non-GAAP financial measure to net loss, as reported, is included below.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, after giving effect to certain adjustments as permitted and defined under our debt agreements, was $69.3 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. A table which reconciles this non-GAAP financial measure to net loss, as reported, is included below.

Outlook

As a result of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing outlook for the full fiscal year 2020.

Dividend

On August 4, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0425 per share payable on November 16, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 2, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including consolidated net sales in constant currency, income from operations excluding certain non-cash charges, adjusted net loss, adjusted diluted loss per common share, gross margin (excluding non-recurring charges) and consolidated adjusted EBITDA. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flows of a company; or, includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided because management of the Company uses these financial measures in evaluating the Company’s on-going financial results and trends, and management believes that exclusion of certain items allows for more accurate comparison of the Company’s operating performance by investors and analysts. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as indicators of business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures of performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, the use of the words “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “may,” “positioned,” “project,” “projected,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include all statements regarding the growth of the Company, our financial outlook, our ability to navigate the current environment and advance our strategy, our initiatives to create value, our efforts to mitigate geopolitical factors and tariffs, our efforts to stabilize our international business, our current and projected financial and operating performance, results, and profitability and all guidance related thereto, including forecasted exchange rates and effective tax rates, as well as our future plans and intentions regarding the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries. Such statements represent the Company’s current judgments, estimates, and assumptions about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments, estimates, and assumptions are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial or operational results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors. Such factors might include, among others, the Company’s ability to comply with the requirements of its credit agreements; the availability of funding under such credit agreements; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources and an appropriate level of debt; the possibility of impairments to the Company’s goodwill; the possibility of impairments to the Company’s intangible assets; changes in U.S. or foreign trade or tax law and policy; the impact of tariffs on imported goods and materials; changes in general economic conditions which could affect customer payment practices or consumer spending; the impact of changes in general economic conditions on the Company’s customers; customer ordering behavior; the performance of our newer products; the impact of our SKU rationalization initiative, expenses and other challenges relating to the integration of the Filament Brands business and future acquisitions; warehouse consolidation efforts performed by the business; the ongoing reorganization of our U.K. operations; changes in demand for the Company’s products; changes in the Company’s management team; the significant influence of the Company’s largest stockholder; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; changes in U.S. trade policy or the trade policies of nations in which we or our suppliers do business; uncertainty regarding the U.K.’s exit from the European Union; shortages of and price volatility for certain commodities; global health epidemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, social unrest, including related protests and disturbances, and significant changes in the competitive environment and the effect of competition on the Company’s markets, including on the Company’s pricing policies, financing sources and ability to maintain an appropriate level of debt. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands—except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 150,140 $ 142,536 $ 295,210 $ 292,462 Cost of sales 95,972 98,517 188,108 194,122 Gross margin 54,168 44,019 107,102 98,340 Distribution expenses 15,192 15,541 31,749 31,401 Selling, general and administrative expenses 34,427 40,850 75,949 80,990 Restructuring expenses 253 173 253 781 Goodwill and other impairments — — 20,100 — Income (loss) from operations 4,296 (12,545 ) (20,949 ) (14,832 ) Interest expense (4,230 ) (5,044 ) (8,966 ) (9,966 ) Mark to market (loss) gain on interest rate derivatives (164 ) 350 (2,415 ) 350 Loss before income taxes and equity in losses (98 ) (17,239 ) (32,330 ) (24,448 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (3,031 ) 5,795 698 8,253 Equity in losses, net of taxes (848 ) (69 ) (509 ) (185 ) NET LOSS $ (3,977 ) $ (11,513 ) $ (32,141 ) $ (16,380 ) BASIC LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $ (0.19 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (1.55 ) $ (0.80 ) DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $ (0.19 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (1.55 ) $ (0.80 )





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands—except share data)

June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,537 $ 11,370 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $13,040 at June 30, 2020 and $9,681 at December 31, 2019 111,361 128,639 Inventory 168,928 173,427 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,249 14,140 Income taxes receivable 2,466 1,577 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 358,541 329,153 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 25,100 28,168 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 99,883 106,871 INVESTMENTS 17,020 21,289 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 250,515 280,471 OTHER ASSETS 2,743 4,071 TOTAL ASSETS $ 753,802 $ 770,023 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current maturity of term loan $ 13,527 $ 8,413 Accounts payable 66,678 36,173 Accrued expenses 62,114 52,060 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 10,660 10,661 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 152,979 107,307 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 16,159 12,214 INCOME TAXES PAYABLE, LONG-TERM 1,217 1,217 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 106,195 112,180 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 12,661 13,685 REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY 27,383 32,822 TERM LOAN 242,337 254,281 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, shares authorized: 100 shares of Series A and 2,000,000 shares of Series B; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, shares authorized: 50,000,000 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; shares issued and outstanding: 21,768,740 at June 30, 2020 and 21,255,660 at December 31, 2019 218 213 Paid-in capital 265,630 263,386 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (26,813 ) 7,173 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (44,164 ) (34,455 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 194,871 236,317 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 753,802 $ 770,023



LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (32,141 ) $ (16,380 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,295 12,649 Goodwill and other impairments 20,100 — Amortization of financing costs 878 876 Mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives 2,415 (350 ) Non-cash lease expense 2,020 1,156 Provision for doubtful accounts 2,987 386 Stock compensation expense 2,746 2,100 Undistributed equity in losses, net of taxes 509 185 SKU Rationalization — 8,500 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 12,661 33,798 Inventory 2,398 (40,900 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 782 (1,218 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 39,430 15,587 Income taxes receivable (871 ) (9,247 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 66,209 7,142 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (1,380 ) (3,867 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1,380 ) (3,867 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving credit facility 95,851 136,455 Repayments of revolving credit facility (99,134 ) (133,497 ) Repayments of term loan (7,583 ) (1,375 ) Payments for finance lease obligations (50 ) (12 ) Payments of tax withholding for stock based compensation (486 ) (390 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options — 133 Cash dividends paid (937 ) (1,786 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (12,339 ) (472 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash (323 ) 85 INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 52,167 2,888 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,370 7,647 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 63,537 $ 10,535



LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020:

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the Four Quarters Ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2020 $ 12,388 Three months ended March 31, 2020 3,252 Three months ended December 31, 2019 27,873 Three months ended September 30, 2019 25,758 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 69,271





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 (in thousands) Net loss as reported $ (13,519 ) $ (14,516 ) $ (28,164 ) $ (3,977 ) $ (60,176 ) Undistributed equity losses (earnings), net 210 (738 ) (339 ) 848 (19 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 15,066 (5,704 ) (3,729 ) 3,031 8,664 Interest expense 5,172 5,590 4,736 4,230 19,728 Mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives — — 2,251 164 2,415 Depreciation and amortization 6,122 6,344 6,234 6,061 24,761 Goodwill and other impairments 9,748 33,242 20,100 — 63,090 Stock compensation expense 1,505 1,436 1,326 1,420 5,687 Acquisition and divestment related expenses — 55 47 55 157 Restructuring expenses 338 316 — 253 907 Integration charges 235 159 — — 394 Warehouse relocation 881 1,689 790 303 3,663 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 25,758 $ 27,873 $ 3,252 $ 12,388 $ 69,271

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined in the Company’s debt agreements. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude undistributed equity in (earnings) losses, income tax (benefit) provision, interest expense, mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives, depreciation and amortization, goodwill and other impairments, stock compensation expense, and other items detailed in the table above that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements.

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands—except per share data)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per common share (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss as reported $ (3,977 ) $ (11,513 ) $ (32,141 ) $ (16,380 ) Adjustments: Acquisition and divestment related expenses 55 — 102 151 Restructuring expenses 253 173 253 781 Integration charges — 695 — 869 Warehouse relocation 303 — 1,093 215 Mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives 164 — 2,415 — Goodwill and other impairments — — 20,100 — SKU Rationalization — 8,500 — 8,500 Foreign currency translation loss reclassified from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss 235 — 235 — Income tax effect on adjustments (162 ) (2,333 ) (889 ) (2,605 ) Adjusted net loss $ (3,129 ) $ (4,478 ) $ (8,832 ) $ (8,469 ) Adjusted diluted loss per common share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.41 )

Adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per common share in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 excludes acquisition and divestment related expenses, restructuring expenses, integration charges, warehouse relocation expenses, mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives, goodwill and other impairments and SKU Rationalization. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Constant Currency:

As Reported

Three Months Ended

June 30, Constant Currency (1)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Year-Over-Year

Increase (Decrease) Net sales 2020 2019 Increase

(Decrease) 2020 2019 Increase

(Decrease) Currency

Impact Excluding

Currency Including

Currency Currency

Impact U.S. $ 132,591 $ 123,092 $ 9,499 $ 132,591 $ 123,104 $ 9,487 (12 ) 7.7 % 7.7 % 0.0 % International 17,549 19,444 (1,895 ) 17,549 18,800 (1,251 ) 644 (6.7 )% (9.7 )% 3.0 % Total net sales $ 150,140 $ 142,536 $ 7,604 $ 150,140 $ 141,904 $ 8,236 $ 632 5.8 % 5.3 % 0.5 %





As Reported Six Months Ended

June 30, Constant Currency (1)

Six Months Ended June 30, Year-Over-Year Increase (Decrease) Net sales 2020 2019 Increase

(Decrease) 2020 2019 Increase (Decrease) Currency Impact Excluding

Currency Including

Currency Currency

Impact U.S. $ 261,799 $ 250,130 $ 11,669 $ 261,799 $ 250,129 $ 11,670 1 4.7 % 4.7 % 0.0 % International 33,411 42,332 (8,921 ) 33,411 41,323 (7,912 ) 1,009 (19.1 )% (21.1 )% 2.0 % Total net sales $ 295,210 $ 292,462 $ 2,748 $ 295,210 $ 291,452 $ 3,758 $ 1,010 1.3 % 0.9 % 0.4 %

(1) “Constant Currency” is determined by applying the 2020 average exchange rates to the prior year local currency sales amounts, with the difference between the change in “As Reported” net sales and “Constant Currency” net sales, reported in the table as “Currency Impact”. Constant currency sales growth is intended to exclude the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Income (loss) from operations excluding certain non-cash charges (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income (loss) from operations $ 4,296 $ (12,545 ) $ (20,949 ) $ (14,832 ) Excluded non-cash charges: Impairment of goodwill — — 20,100 — Bad debt reserve (1) — — 2,844 — SKU Rationalization — 8,500 8,500 Total excluded non-cash charges — 8,500 22,944 8,500 Income (loss) from operations excluding certain non-cash charges $ 4,296 $ (4,045 ) $ 1,995 $ (6,332 )

(1) Bad debt reserve recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 to establish a provision against potential credit problems from certain retail customers who may have financial difficulty that has been caused or increased due to COVID-19 Pandemic. This reflects the Company’s assessment of risk of not being able to collect such receivables from certain customers in the U.S. that are at risk of seeking or have already obtained bankruptcy protection and our international customer base which has a higher proportion of small and independent brick-and-mortar retailers. This charge was taken in response to the Company's assessment on the impact of the COVID-19 crises on these accounts.



