AAON Reports Earnings & Backlog for the Second Quarter of 2020
TULSA, Okla., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TULSA, OK, August 6, 2020 - AAON, INC. (NASDAQ-AAON), today announced its results for the second quarter of 2020.
|Financial Highlights:
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|%
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|%
|2020
|2019
|Change
|2020
|2019
|Change
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Net sales
|$
|125,596
|$
|119,437
|5.2
|%
|$
|263,079
|$
|233,259
|12.8
|%
|Gross profit
|38,131
|30,204
|26.2
|%
|81,078
|55,634
|45.7
|%
|Gross profit %
|30.4
|%
|25.3
|%
|30.8
|%
|23.9
|%
|Selling, general and admin. expenses
|$
|15,939
|$
|12,912
|23.4
|%
|$
|31,153
|$
|26,589
|17.2
|%
|SG&A %
|12.7
|%
|10.8
|%
|11.8
|%
|11.4
|%
|Net income
|17,804
|13,391
|33.0
|%
|39,657
|22,148
|79.1
|%
|Net income %
|14.2
|%
|11.2
|%
|15.1
|%
|9.5
|%
|Earnings per diluted share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.25
|36.0
|%
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.42
|78.6
|%
|Diluted average shares
|52,750,401
|52,747,199
|—
|%
|52,885,491
|52,589,845
|0.6
|%
|June 30,
|December 31,
|%
|2020
|2019
|Change
|(in thousands)
|Backlog
|$
|103,508
|$
|142,747
|(27.5)
|%
|Cash & cash equivalents & restricted cash
|70,845
|44,373
|59.7
|%
|Total current liabilities
|76,620
|56,028
|36.8
|%
Gary Fields, CEO, said "It has been a challenging quarter for us. As an essential business, we were able to maintain continuous operations during the quarter but our workforce was impacted by employee absences, most significantly in the latter part of June. These unexpected employee absences resulted in reduced shipments and longer lead times. Our dedicated team members worked hard to overcome the challenges as demonstrated by our positive results reflected above. Our improved efficiency, fiscal responsibility and declining raw material costs helped us improve our gross profit and bottom line."
Mr. Fields continued, "Thankfully, most of our workforce affected by COVID-19 has recovered and returned to work, resulting in significant improvement in our employee absenteeism levels in the first part of July. We continuously work to keep our workforce safe and healthy. We have implemented several safety procedures concerning COVID-19 including mandatory use of masks, daily temperature scanning and health screens of all employees and visitors at our facilities."
Mr. Fields added "Our financial condition remains strong as evidenced by our current ratio of 2.9:1 at June 30, 2020. We had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $61.3 million as of June 30, 2020, which, along with improved free cash flow, enabled us to declare an $0.19 per share semi-annual cash dividend, paid on July 1, 2020, an 18.8% increase from the $0.16 semi-annual dividend paid last year. Our capital expenditures during the first half of the year were $33.5 million, as compared to $16.8 million for the same period a year ago, and we anticipate our full-year 2020 capital expenditures will total approximately $73.2 million."
Mr. Fields concluded, "Our incoming order rate has recently softened slightly due to less than optimal lead times and turmoil in the market resulting from COVID-19. We are back on schedule and anticipate orders will increase as our lead times improve during our peak selling season. Uncertainty in the education industry could negatively impact our employee attendance levels as well as our bookings. The outlook for the remainder of the year is hard to predict during these uncertain times. Despite this uncertainty, we remain cautiously optimistic that the year will end with modest revenue growth over 2019."
The Company will host a conference call today at 4:15 P.M. (Eastern Time) to discuss the second quarter 2020 results. To participate, call 1-833-634-8218 (code 9699424); or, for rebroadcast available through August 20, 2020, call 1-855-859-2056 (code 9699424).
About AAON
AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. Statements regarding future prospects and developments are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the impact of the error correction, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.
|AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Net sales
|$
|125,596
|$
|119,437
|$
|263,079
|$
|233,259
|Cost of sales
|87,465
|89,233
|182,001
|177,625
|Gross profit
|38,131
|30,204
|81,078
|55,634
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|15,939
|12,912
|31,153
|26,589
|Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
|—
|6
|(62
|)
|290
|Income from operations
|22,192
|17,286
|49,987
|28,755
|Interest income, net
|19
|31
|80
|40
|Other income (expense), net
|32
|17
|5
|(9
|)
|Income before taxes
|22,243
|17,334
|50,072
|28,786
|Income tax provision
|4,439
|3,943
|10,415
|6,638
|Net income
|$
|17,804
|$
|13,391
|$
|39,657
|$
|22,148
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.43
|Diluted
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.42
|Cash dividends declared per common share:
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.16
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|52,099,694
|52,120,272
|52,160,348
|52,087,626
|Diluted
|52,750,401
|52,747,199
|52,885,491
|52,589,845
|AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|61,284
|$
|26,797
|Restricted cash
|9,561
|17,576
|Accounts receivable, net
|56,394
|67,399
|Income tax receivable
|5,154
|772
|Note receivable
|28
|29
|Inventories, net
|85,411
|73,601
|Prepaid expenses and other
|1,943
|1,375
|Total current assets
|219,775
|187,549
|Property, plant and equipment:
|Land
|3,804
|3,274
|Buildings
|112,735
|101,113
|Machinery and equipment
|260,548
|236,087
|Furniture and fixtures
|17,926
|16,862
|Total property, plant and equipment
|395,013
|357,336
|Less: Accumulated depreciation
|190,585
|179,242
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|204,428
|178,094
|Intangible assets, net
|155
|272
|Goodwill
|3,229
|3,229
|Right of use assets
|1,665
|1,683
|Note receivable
|555
|597
|Total assets
|$
|429,807
|$
|371,424
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Revolving credit facility
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Accounts payable
|19,698
|11,759
|Dividends payable
|9,930
|—
|Accrued liabilities
|46,992
|44,269
|Total current liabilities
|76,620
|56,028
|Deferred tax liabilities
|20,358
|15,297
|Other long-term liabilities
|3,794
|3,639
|New market tax credit obligation
|6,340
|6,320
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
|—
|—
|Common stock, $.004 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 52,234,119 and 52,078,515 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|209
|208
|Additional paid-in capital
|6,451
|3,631
|Retained earnings
|316,035
|286,301
|Total stockholders' equity
|322,695
|290,140
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|429,807
|$
|371,424
|AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Operating Activities
|(in thousands)
|Net income
|$
|39,657
|$
|22,148
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,340
|11,760
|Amortization of debt issuance cost
|20
|—
|Provision for losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments
|76
|128
|Provision for excess and obsolete inventories
|(193
|)
|1,153
|Share-based compensation
|5,694
|7,786
|(Gain) loss on disposition of assets
|(62
|)
|290
|Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
|30
|(13
|)
|Interest income on note receivable
|(12
|)
|(26
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|5,061
|3,318
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|10,929
|(14,983
|)
|Income taxes
|(4,382
|)
|2,925
|Inventories
|(11,617
|)
|(585
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(568
|)
|(650
|)
|Accounts payable
|2,893
|(2,592
|)
|Deferred revenue
|473
|172
|Accrued liabilities
|2,423
|5,041
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|62,762
|35,872
|Investing Activities
|Capital expenditures
|(33,510
|)
|(16,784
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|61
|59
|Investment in certificates of deposits
|—
|(6,000
|)
|Maturities of certificates of deposits
|—
|2,000
|Principal payments from note receivable
|25
|28
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(33,424
|)
|(20,697
|)
|Financing Activities
|Stock options exercised
|14,173
|7,685
|Repurchase of stock
|(15,937
|)
|(10,191
|)
|Employee taxes paid by withholding shares
|(1,102
|)
|(980
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(2,866
|)
|(3,486
|)
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|26,472
|11,689
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|44,373
|1,994
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|70,845
|$
|13,683