ChowNow Upgrades Curbside Pickup to Meet Modern Diners Needs

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChowNow, the leading commission-free online ordering and marketing platform for restaurants, is excited to announce a new version of its Curbside pickup. The new version is an update to ChowNow’s original Curbside pickup option—which debuted early in the COVID-19 pandemic—and introduces timely safety and convenience features.



“It originally started as a lightweight feature we shared with 50 restaurants in February, and now it’s expanded to nearly 3,000 to meet demand,” said ChowNow’s chief executive, Christopher Webb. “Once lockdowns and social distancing started, customers began switching. Over the last six months we’ve gone from 1,800 curbside orders a month to over 261,000.” A June report on ecommerce from Adobe Analytics only echoes this market shift: between April 1st and April 20th curbside pick up of online orders surged over 200%.

ChowNow’s enhanced Curbside functionality is designed to help restaurants and diners take advantage of the shift to safer pickup options. This upgraded version, released to all ChowNow restaurant partners as of today, introduces new features to make adoption and operations easy for restaurants, too. Now, when diners choose “Curbside” from within ChowNow’s online ordering platform, they can share their vehicle info and have it automatically printed on their receipt. “Small details like this speak to modern diners’ needs, which is key to helping our restaurant partners grow,” said Webb.

J.R. Cash’s Grill & Bar, with four locations across North and South Carolina, was one of over a thousand restaurant partners given early access to the feature. "For our customers and operations, it made sense to introduce a curbside ordering option,” said owner Jason McDowell. “In the last week, we saw over 800 curbside orders come through from ChowNow, and it’s great because we get to continue to serve our customers while ensuring their safety and that of our team."

Any ChowNow restaurant partner can easily add Curbside to their existing ordering options, and diners can select the new feature through ChowNow’s app and website. For more information on the new Curbside rollout, visit get.chownow.com/demo/curbside-pickup . For a closer look at ChowNow’s other online ordering offerings, please visit chownow.com or contact press@chownow.com .

About ChowNow

ChowNow makes running restaurants easier by offering online ordering and marketing tools designed to help restaurants thrive. Everything the company builds puts eateries and their customers first—via websites, custom apps, Google, Facebook, Instagram, marketing, analytics, podcasts—wherever restaurants and modern diners connect. The company operates commission-free and currently powers the branded online ordering systems for 18,000+ independent restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at chownow.com .

