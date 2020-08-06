Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Judge advocates more "practical classes" for future magistrates

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 6 - The Counsellor Judge of the Constitutional Court, Luzia Sebastião, considered it fundamental that the training of magistrates in Angola should have a more practical and less theoretical basis, in order to allow these professionals to be better prepared for the work they will perform. ,

 

"The training of magistrates is very theoretical and therefore our thinking is to make it more practical," stressed the magistrate during an interview with the Angolan Public Television (TPA).

 

The lawyer argues that the National Institute of Judicial Studies (INEJ), the only one that trains magistrates in the country, needs to have resident trainers and that they have, in the Institute, their main activity, this in order to have time to prepare the study subjects.

 

According to Luzia Sebastião, INEJ relies on university study materials, which she considers a repetition of what has already been studied at the university.

 

As for the fight against corruption in the country, he said it is a task for politicians, and it is up to the courts to enforce the law.

 

For the lawyer, the remand custody of the "500 million case" defendants has already produced its effects from the point of view of criminal policy, noting that from the political point of view "this is another matter".

 

In the wake of the same case, she said that the letter sent to the Supreme Court by the former President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, where he assumed the order to transfer 500 million, has to do with Valter Filipe and not with his son José Filomeno dos Santos "Zenu".

 

