Finelite Publishes Third-Party Verified Declare Labels for a Majority of Product Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- UNION CITY, Calif., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finelite, Inc. , a recognized leader in energy-efficient lighting systems for offices, schools, and healthcare facilities today announced that Finelite is the first lighting manufacturer to publish third party verified Declare Labels for nearly all of its portfolio of luminaires.



Declare is a voluntary self-disclosure program designed by the International Living Future Institute (ILFI) which aims to transform the building materials industry towards healthier products through transparency. The publication of 4 third-party verified Declare Labels highlights Finelite’s strong commitment to leadership in transparency and optimization. These labels cover Finelite Tailored Lighting Steel and Aluminum Luminaires. Two have received the Declared product designation and two are Red List approved and Living Building Challenge Compliant.

“The ability to deliver sustainable products that ensure a future of healthier buildings and work environments is extremely important,” said Jane White, President of Finelite. “Participating in ILFI’s Declare Program is a key step in enhancing product choices for our clients. Through the Declare initiative and our LBC Compliant status, we support specifiers’ efforts in achieving green building standards, such as LEED, WELL, and Living Building Challenge.”

The Declare 2.0 Label is an ingredients label for building products, providing manufacturers an expanded point of entry into the world’s most groundbreaking sustainable building projects. This program also allows manufacturers to demonstrate market leadership in the growing movement toward product transparency and health in the built environment.

“As interest in sustainable building grows, it’s important for us to remain transparent about what goes into our products and what our customers can get out of them,” said Aaron Smith, Vice President, Technology and R&D Lighting at Finelite. “In an effort to ensure trust and accuracy in our claims, all of our published Declare Labels are third-party verified. This effort puts Finelite in strong alignment with the transparency commitment expressed within the Legrand Group’s 2019-2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Roadmap, a company wide imperative for all business entities.”

View Finelite’s Third-Party Verified Declare Labels here: https://declare.living-future.org/search?query=finelite

Legrand is also a member of the Living Product 50 (LP50), a collaboration of leading manufacturers committed to making transparency the rule, not the exception.

To learn more about the LP50, please visit here: https://living-future.org/lp50/

Contact: Brandon McGurer

Brandon.McGurer@finelite.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cf32762-6f74-4c2b-98f8-b26be054c0cf