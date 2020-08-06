Select Interior Concepts Announces 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Interior Concepts , Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER 2019

Consolidated net sales of $125.4 million, compared to $158.3 million

Gross profit was $30.7 million, compared to $44.2 million

Net loss was ($3.2 million), or ($0.13) EPS, compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.05 basic and diluted EPS

EBITDA of $5.7 million, compared to $12.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.4 million, compared to $16.6 million

Operating cash flow provided $9.7 million, compared to a use of $1.7 million

Liquidity of $62.6 million, including $2.9 million of cash plus $59.7 million of availability under the revolving credit facility, compared to $55.3 million

Executed on a wide range of actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in approximately $7 million in cost savings; estimated $14-$16 million of full year 2020 cost savings

SIX MONTHS 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS COMPARED TO SIX MONTHS 2019

Consolidated net sales of $259.8 million, compared to $295.3 million

Gross profit was $61.4 million, compared to $82.9 million

Net loss was ($7.2 million), or ($0.28) EPS, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.05 basic and diluted EPS

EBITDA of $8.0 million, compared to $23.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $14.9 million, compared to $29.1 million

Operating cash flow provided $17.6 million, compared to $8.8 million

Chief Executive Officer L.W. (Bill) Varner Jr. commented, “As expected, SIC’s second-quarter financial results were impacted by the challenging macro-economic environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales dropped 25% in April; however, business activity picked up in May and June.”

“Since joining SIC on June 9, 2020, I’ve been impressed by the talented group of dedicated employees at the company and its innovative products and services,” added Mr. Varner. “I am excited that SIC has a significant value creation proposition to develop a corporate infrastructure with a unified back office, human capital and IT functions. We also have opportunities to optimize our supply chain and better utilize our current facilities at both RDS and ASG. One of my top priorities for 2020 will be to further integrate the operations of RDS and ASG, in the process driving cross-selling, synergies, and cost-savings while profitably growing the business. Other key focus areas will be to enhance SIC’s existing capital structure and to develop a more comprehensive long-term growth strategy that will create enhanced value for all SIC stakeholders. We took an important step last week when Patrick Dussinger joined us as President of ASG. We are all encouraged by external indicators that the homebuilding and remodel spaces continue to strengthen despite challenges felt across the broader economy.

“I look forward to working with the teams at SIC to create value for all stakeholders – our shareholders, customers, suppliers, partners and employees – through strong execution of the business plan to enhance returns on capital.”



RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020

Net sales for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 20.8% to $125.4 million, compared to net sales of $158.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net sales in both segments were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Volume and price/mix were negative for both segments in the quarter. Residential Design Services (“RDS”) segment sales decreased 20.9%. The decrease was largely due to decreased sales volume in the quarter as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stay at home orders heavily impacted our business in California and new safety measures and restrictions lowered productivity at RDS job sites. RDS design center activity was also limited due to lockdowns and wariness of in-person interaction. Architectural Surfaces Group (“ASG”) segment sales declined 20.9% due to lower natural stone, quartz, and tile sales volume primarily as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stay at home orders heavily impacted our business in Washington. ASG showrooms were limited to appointment only showings and sales. Additionally, our fabricator customers were unable to execute in-residence installations due to stay at home orders at many of our locations combined with homeowner concerns about the pandemic.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 30.5% to $30.7 million, compared to $44.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to lower revenues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 24.5%, compared to 27.9% for the second quarter of 2019. In the RDS segment, gross margin decreased 4.0 percentage points to 23.8% due to unabsorbed fixed costs and unfavorable change in product mix. In the ASG segment, gross margin decreased 2.2 percentage points to 25.5% primarily due to unabsorbed fixed costs and unfavorable changes in product and price mix.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $30.7 million, or 24.5% of net sales, compared to $37.4 million, or 23.6% of net sales, for the second quarter of 2019. SG&A for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019 included $4.3 million and $3.3 million, respectively, of equity-based compensation and certain nonrecurring costs. On an adjusted basis, which excludes equity-based compensation and certain nonrecurring costs, SG&A was $26.4 million, or 21.1% of net sales for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $34.2 million, or 21.6% of net sales, for the second quarter of 2019. This decrease reflects lower sales commissions and bonuses, savings from position eliminations and furloughs, and other cost reduction initiatives in response to COVID-19.

For the second quarter of 2020, net loss was ($3.2) million, or ($0.13) earnings per share, compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.05 basic and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2019. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 included $1.0 million of other expense, which primarily resulted from a change in the fair value of earnout liabilities for completed acquisitions.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 decreased 53.1% to $5.7 million, compared to EBITDA of $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of equity compensation and certain non-recurring costs, for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 37.6% to $10.4 million, compared to $16.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. For the second quarter of 2020, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 8.3%, compared to 10.5% for the second quarter of 2019.

Operating cash flow totaled $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to a use of cash from operations of $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of improved working capital management and liquidity measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Liquidity from cash-on-hand and borrowing availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility totaled $62.6 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $55.3 million at June 30, 2019.

RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

Net sales for the first half of 2020 decreased by $35.4 million or 12.0% to $259.8 million, compared to net sales of $295.3 million for the first half of 2019. RDS segment sales decreased 11.6%. The decrease was largely due to volume declines in California and the Eastern Region. These declines are primarily attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as price/mix in certain markets. Stay at home orders heavily impacted our business in California and new safety measures and restrictions lowered productivity at RDS job sites. RDS design center activity was limited due to lockdowns and wariness of in-person interaction. The decline in organic volume was partially offset by increased sales from the acquisition of Intown in March 2019. ASG segment sales decreased 12.8%. This decrease was due to a decrease in volume of all products sold other than Pental quartz, which increased slightly. The decrease in overall volume was primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stay at home orders heavily impacted our business in Washington. ASG showrooms were limited to appointment only sales. Additionally, our fabricator customers were unable to execute in-residence installations due to stay at home orders at many of our locations combined with homeowner concerns about the pandemic. Volume and price/mix were both negative for the first half of 2020 compared to the first half of 2019.

Gross profit for the first half of 2020 decreased by 25.9% to $61.4 million, compared to $82.9 million for the first half of 2019. The decrease in gross profit was primarily a result of lower net sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross margin for the first half of 2020 was 23.6%, compared to 28.1% for the first half of 2019. In the RDS segment, gross margin decreased 5.1 percentage points to 22.9% for the first half of 2020, from 28.0% for the first half of 2019. This decrease is due to unabsorbed fixed costs and an unfavorable change in product mix. In the ASG segment, gross margin decreased 3.1 percentage points to 24.6%, for the first half of 2020, from 27.8% for the first half of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable changes in product and price mix, unabsorbed fixed costs, and an increase in other non-product costs.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses for the first half of 2020 were $63.4 million, or 24.4% of net sales, compared to $72.9 million, or 24.7% of net sales, for the first half of 2019. SG&A for the first half of 2020 and 2019 included $5.2 million and $6.1 million, respectively, of equity-based compensation and certain nonrecurring costs. On an adjusted basis, which excludes equity-based compensation and certain nonrecurring costs, SG&A was $58.2 million, or 22.4% of net sales for the first half of 2020, compared to $66.8 million, or 22.6% of net sales, for the first half of 2019, primarily reflecting lower sales commissions and bonuses, savings from position eliminations and furloughs, and other cost reduction initiatives in response to COVID-19.

For the first half of 2020, net loss was ($7.2) million, or ($0.28) earnings per share, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.05 basic and diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2019. Net income for the first half of 2019 included $0.7 million of other income, which primarily resulted from a change in the fair value of earnout liabilities for completed acquisitions.

EBITDA for the first half of 2020 decreased 65.8% to $8.0 million, compared to EBITDA of $23.4 million for the first half of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of equity compensation and certain non-recurring costs, for the first half of 2020 decreased by 48.8% to $14.9 million, compared to $29.1 million for the first half of 2019. For the first half of 2020, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 5.7%, compared to 9.9% for the first half of 2019.

Operating cash flow totaled $17.6 million for the first half of 2020, compared to $8.8 million for the first half of 2019, primarily as a result of improved working capital management.

COST AND CASH SAVINGS ACTIONS

Given the continued economic impact of COVID-19 on housing construction and remodeling activity, in April 2020 the Company took steps to align its cost structure and capital resources with the current level of work. The Company’s measures to rationalize costs and preserve cash included hiring freezes, targeted furloughs and reductions of workforce across business units, reduced bonuses, and cutting management salaries, along with enforcing strict controls on non-critical expenditures.

During the quarter, the company executed on these initiatives as a response to declining revenues, resulting in approximately $7 million in cost savings. The Company expects these initiatives to provide an estimated cost benefit of $14 million to $16 million to its full year 2020 financial results, further enhancing its liquidity and cash flow.

ABOUT SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS

Select Interior Concepts is a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products with leading market positions in highly attractive markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Select Interior Concepts is listed on the NASDAQ. The Residential Design Services segment provides integrated design, sourcing and installation solutions to customers, in the selection of a broad array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, window treatments, and related interior items. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment distributes natural and engineered stone through a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as AG&M, Modul and Pental. For more information, visit: www.selectinteriorconcepts.com .

Select Interior Concepts, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash $ 2,936 $ 5,002 Accounts receivable, net 58,201 63,419 Inventories 99,743 104,741 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,608 11,083 Income taxes receivable 5,134 2,184 Total current assets $ 180,622 $ 186,429 Property and equipment, net 24,453 26,494 Deferred tax assets, net 10,222 10,550 Goodwill 99,789 99,789 Customer relationships, net 67,345 71,989 Other intangible assets, net 17,036 18,759 Other assets 5,295 6,265 Total assets $ 404,762 $ 420,275 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable 49,118 42,734 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,328 16,661 Customer deposits 10,674 8,627 Current portion of long-term debt, net 360 11,749 Current portion of capital lease obligations 2,618 2,395 Total current liabilities $ 78,098 $ 82,166 Line of credit 9,319 21,871 Long-term debt, net of current portion and financing fees 149,951 141,299 Long-term capital lease obligations 6,179 6,907 Other long-term liabilities 6,404 6,757 Total liabilities $ 249,951 $ 259,000 Class A common stock 255 251 Treasury stock, at cost (1,095 ) (391 ) Additional paid-in capital 162,813 161,396 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (7,162 ) 19 Total stockholders' equity $ 154,811 $ 161,275 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 404,762 $ 420,275









Select Interior Concepts, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except share data) Revenues, net $ 125,442 $ 158,342 $ 259,820 $ 295,262 Cost of revenues 94,742 114,174 198,427 212,361 Gross profit 30,700 44,168 61,393 82,901 Selling, general and administrative expenses 30,737 37,418 63,403 72,885 Income (loss) from operations (37 ) 6,750 (2,010 ) 10,016 Other expense: Interest expense 3,632 4,480 7,527 8,809 Other expense (income), net (34 ) 995 1,343 (720 ) Total other expense, net 3,598 5,475 8,870 8,089 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (3,635 ) 1,275 (10,880 ) 1,927 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (456 ) 113 (3,699 ) 638 Net income (loss) $ (3,179 ) $ 1,162 $ (7,181 ) $ 1,289 Earnings (loss) per share of common stock Basic common stock $ (0.13 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.05 Diluted common stock $ (0.13 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic common stock 25,328,649 25,289,041 25,260,425 25,526,332 Diluted common stock 25,328,649 25,383,843 25,260,425 25,603,663







Select Interior Concepts, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 17,560 $ 8,804 $ 9,733 $ (1,747 ) Purchase of property and equipment (2,436 ) (3,475 ) (1,065 ) (1,595 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 22 11 7 2 Acquisition of Intown Design, Inc. - (11,537 ) - (875 ) Escrow release payment related to acquisition of Greencraft Holdings, LLC - (3,000 ) - - Acquisition of Elegant Home Design, LLC (Indemnity payment in 2019) - (1,000 ) - - Net cash used in investing activities $ (2,414 ) $ (19,001 ) $ (1,058 ) $ (2,468 ) Payment of Greencraft Holdings, LLC earn-out liability - (5,794 ) - (5,794 ) Proceeds from ERP financing 376 - - - Proceeds from (payments on) line of credit, net (12,601 ) (839 ) (39,535 ) 6,281 Proceeds from term loan - 11,500 - - Term loan deferred issuance costs (2,231 ) - (2,000 ) - Purchase of treasury stock (704 ) (8 ) (49 ) (8 ) Payments on notes payable and capital leases (1,527 ) (793 ) (822 ) (405 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (525 ) (1,326 ) (262 ) (1,064 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (17,212 ) $ 2,740 $ (42,668 ) $ (990 ) Net decrease in cash $ (2,066 ) $ (7,457 ) $ (33,993 ) $ (5,205 ) Cash (and restricted cash in 2019), beginning of period $ 5,002 $ 9,362 $ 36,929 $ 7,110 Cash, end of period $ 2,936 $ 1,905 $ 2,936 $ 1,905







Select Interior Concepts, Inc.

Segment Information (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

(in thousands) Net Sales Gross Profit Gross Margin (in thousands) Net Sales Gross Profit Gross Margin RDS $ 73,449 $ 17,506 23.8 % RDS $ 152,799 $ 34,972 22.9 % ASG 52,464 13,360 25.5 % ASG 108,007 26,577 24.6 % Elims/Corp (471 ) (166 ) n/a Elims/Corp (986 ) (156 ) n/a Total $ 125,442 $ 30,700 24.5 % Total $ 259,820 $ 61,393 23.6 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Net Sales Gross Profit Gross Margin Net Sales Gross Profit Gross Margin RDS $ 92,812 $ 25,805 27.8 % RDS $ 172,797 $ 48,446 28.0 % ASG 66,346 18,353 27.7 % ASG 123,851 34,374 27.8 % Elims/Corp (816 ) 10 n/a Elims/Corp (1,386 ) 80 n/a Total $ 158,342 $ 44,168 27.9 % Total $ 295,262 $ 82,900 28.1 %









Select Interior Concepts, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Reconciliation of net income to Adj. EBITDA 2020 2019 2020 2019 Consolidated net income (loss) $ (3,179 ) $ 1,162 $ (7,181 ) $ 1,289 Income tax expense (benefit) (456 ) 113 (3,699 ) 638 Interest expense 3,632 4,480 7,527 8,809 Depreciation and amortization 5,723 6,432 11,367 12,681 EBITDA $ 5,720 $ 12,187 $ 8,014 $ 23,417 Equity-based compensation 1,223 1,426 554 1,988 Purchase accounting fair value adjustments - 959 - (563 ) Acquisition and integration related costs (86 ) 751 1,366 2,205 Employee related reorganization costs 1,274 247 1,481 686 Other non-recurring costs 1,590 159 2,269 507 Strategic alternatives costs 652 890 1,227 890 Total addbacks $ 4,653 $ 4,432 $ 6,897 $ 5,713 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,373 $ 16,619 $ 14,911 $ 29,130







Select Interior Concepts, Inc.

Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Expenses

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating expenses $ 30,737 $ 37,418 $ 63,403 $ 72,885 Equity-based compensation 1,223 1,426 554 1,988 Acquisition and integration related costs 1 544 76 1,998 Employee related reorganization costs 1,153 247 1,359 686 Other non-recurring costs 1,292 159 1,942 507 Strategic alternatives costs 652 890 1,227 890 Total adjustments to operating expenses $ 4,321 $ 3,266 $ 5,158 $ 6,069 Adjusted operating expenses $ 26,416 $ 34,152 $ 58,245 $ 66,816

EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income before (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iv) stock compensation expense, and (v) adjustments for costs that are deemed to be transitional in nature or not related to our core operations, such as severance and employee related reorganization costs, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, strategic alternatives costs, facility closure costs, and professional, financing and legal fees related to business acquisitions, or similar transitional costs and expenses related to business investments, greenfield investments, and integrating acquired businesses into our Company.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted operating expense is defined as consolidated operating expense before stock compensation expense, and adjustments for costs that are deemed to be transitional in nature or not related to our core operations, such as severance and employee related reorganization costs, strategic alternatives costs, facility closure costs, and professional, financing and legal fees related to business acquisitions, or similar transitional costs and expenses related to business investments, greenfield investments, and integrating acquired businesses into our Company.