XPO Logistics Named a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics for 2020

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has been named a Top 100 Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Provider by Inbound Logistics magazine for the 7th consecutive year. The publication’s readers placed XPO in the Top 10 in a separate voting process.



Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “We thank Inbound Logistics for recognizing our ability to strengthen supply chains, particularly given the unique challenges this year. We’re also gratified to be named to the Top 10 by readers who have firsthand experience with 3PLs. This is a direct vote of confidence from those we serve.”

Inbound Logistics determines its Top 100 3PL Providers by assessing each company’s capabilities relative to global supply chain requirements. The list reflects the 3PLs that Inbound Logistics feels are best able to meet its readers’ supply chain needs.

