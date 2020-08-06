Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
XPO Logistics Named a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics for 2020

Readers place XPO in Top 10

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has been named a Top 100 Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Provider by Inbound Logistics magazine for the 7th consecutive year. The publication’s readers placed XPO in the Top 10 in a separate voting process.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “We thank Inbound Logistics for recognizing our ability to strengthen supply chains, particularly given the unique challenges this year. We’re also gratified to be named to the Top 10 by readers who have firsthand experience with 3PLs. This is a direct vote of confidence from those we serve.”

Inbound Logistics determines its Top 100 3PL Providers by assessing each company’s capabilities relative to global supply chain requirements. The list reflects the 3PLs that Inbound Logistics feels are best able to meet its readers’ supply chain needs.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Erin Kurtz
+1-203-489-1586
erin.kurtz@xpo.com

