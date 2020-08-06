Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Checkster Brings Candidate Screening Insights to HCI Webcast

/EIN News/ -- NOVATO, Calif., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Yves Lermusi, founder and CEO of Checkster, empowering talent and team leaders to make better hiring decisions and improve engagement and retention
   
WHAT: Will present the HCI webcast, “Candidate Screening Tactics to Increase Employee Diversity and Improve Brand.”
   
WHEN: Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. ET
   
WHERE:  To register, visit https://www.hci.org/webcast/candidate-screening-tactics-increase-employee-diversity-and-improve-brand
   

DETAILS:     

Between changing business priorities and high numbers of candidates, how can organizations screen for talent and improve employer brand at the same time? Join Yves Lermusi, founder and CEO of Checkster, for a special HCI webcast to find out.

During “Candidate Screening Tactics to Increase Employee Diversity and Improve Brand,” Lermusi will explain how companies can use collective intelligence to screen smarter, promote diversity and build brand advocates to optimize hiring outcomes. Throughout the session, Lermusi will share actionable ways to remove biases, source more applicants, enhance the candidate experience and weed out potential bad hires, all without additional effort.

The webcast has been approved for 1 certification credit by the HR Certification Institute and SHRM. Registration and additional details are available at https://www.hci.org/webcast/candidate-screening-tactics-increase-employee-diversity-and-improve-brand.

More About Checkster
Using collective human intelligence, Checkster empowers talent and team leaders to make smarter, faster and more confident talent decisions and build high performing teams that compete to win. More than 500 organizations around the world use Checkster to power their people decisions and improve quality of hire.

 

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Kate Achille
The Devon Group
732-706-0123, ext. 703
kate@devonpr.com

