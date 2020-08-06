Vantage Drilling International Reports Second Quarter Results for 2020

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $31.9 million or $2.43 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2020, based on the weighted average shares outstanding after the conversion of our convertible notes in December 2019, as compared to a net income attributable to controlling interest of $590.7 million or $116.86 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2019.



Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019, included payments by Petrobras Venezuela Investments & Services, BV, a subsidiary of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (“Petrobras”), of approximately $690.8 million to Vantage Deepwater Company, one of our subsidiaries, and by Petrobras America, Inc., a subsidiary of Petrobras, of approximately $10.1 million to Vantage Deepwater Drilling, Inc., also one of our subsidiaries. The payments were made pursuant to an agreement between the parties and in satisfaction of the previously rendered arbitration award and related U.S. judgment confirming the award.

As of June 30, 2020, Vantage had approximately $188.4 million in cash, including $13.1 million of restricted cash, compared to $242.9 million in cash, including $11.0 million of restricted cash at December 31, 2019.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented. “Despite the very challenging conditions for offshore drilling during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis, we successfully completed the first ever well offshore Lebanon with the Tungsten Explorer during the second quarter and were awarded a new contract in Montenegro for the Topaz Driller. I am personally very proud of the quality and motivation of our employees and their focus on our customers, which allowed us to continue to deliver a strong performance across our operating fleet. We remain committed to maintaining this performance while operating safely and managing costs. During the quarter we commenced a plan to reduce costs across the board. We secured material price reductions from vendors, initiated significant headcount and salary reductions both onshore and offshore and implemented other cost reduction measures to reflect the lower levels of operating activity. While the decision to reduce personnel was difficult, we remain committed to seek measures to reduce our spending and to conserve cash while remaining focused on performance, but never at the expense of safety.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services and preservation management services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 33,151 $ 35,765 $ 77,470 $ 65,745 Contract termination revenue — 594,029 — 594,029 Reimbursables and other 3,624 6,589 10,761 11,164 Total revenue 36,775 636,383 88,231 670,938 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 38,104 38,081 86,659 76,623 General and administrative 4,716 70,702 11,886 79,370 Depreciation 18,401 18,499 36,417 37,032 Total operating costs and expenses 61,221 127,282 134,962 193,025 (Loss) income from operations (24,446 ) 509,101 (46,731 ) 477,913 Other income (expense) Interest income 111 108,305 812 109,369 Interest expense and other financing charges (8,601 ) (10,435 ) (17,021 ) (26,250 ) Other, net 12 (58 ) 2,367 124 Total other (expense) income (8,478 ) 97,812 (13,842 ) 83,243 (Loss) income before income taxes (32,924 ) 606,913 (60,573 ) 561,156 Income tax (benefit) provision (1,024 ) 16,454 1,897 18,601 Net (loss) income (31,900 ) 590,459 (62,470 ) 542,555 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 12 (270 ) 14 (284 ) Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders $ (31,912 ) $ 590,729 $ (62,484 ) $ 542,839 (Loss) earnings per share Basic $ (2.43 ) $ 116.96 $ (4.76 ) $ 107.60 Diluted $ (2.43 ) $ 116.86 $ (4.76 ) $ 107.38 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 13,115 5,051 13,115 5,045 Diluted 13,115 5,056 13,115 5,055 Vantage Drilling International Supplemental Operating Data (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 15,669 $ 14,108 $ 37,142 $ 31,853 Deepwater 18,831 16,492 38,870 32,307 Operations support 2,016 3,361 5,453 6,460 Reimbursables 1,588 4,120 5,194 6,003 $ 38,104 $ 38,081 $ 86,659 $ 76,623 Utilization Jackups 60.0 % 93.7 % 73.9 % 96.0 % Deepwater 45.6 % 49.2 % 53.7 % 40.9 %





Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands, except share and par value information) (Unaudited) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 175,311 $ 231,947 Restricted cash 3,667 2,511 Trade receivables 53,706 46,504 Inventory 50,684 48,368 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,429 16,507 Total current assets 296,797 345,837 Property and equipment Property and equipment 1,003,844 1,002,968 Accumulated depreciation (318,135 ) (281,842 ) Property and equipment, net 685,709 721,126 Operating lease ROU assets 4,805 6,706 Other assets 16,571 17,068 Total assets $ 1,003,882 $ 1,090,737 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 32,641 $ 49,599 Other current liabilities 21,685 26,936 Total current liabilities 54,326 76,535 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $5,601 and $6,421, respectively 344,399 343,579 Other long-term liabilities 15,712 17,532 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 633,594 634,770 Accumulated (deficit) earnings (45,420 ) 17,064 Controlling interest shareholders' equity 588,187 651,847 Noncontrolling interests 1,258 1,244 Total equity 589,445 653,091 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,003,882 $ 1,090,737







Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (62,470 ) $ 542,555 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Depreciation expense 36,417 37,032 Amortization of debt financing costs 820 807 Amortization of debt discount — 5,354 Amortization of contract value — 1,643 PIK interest on the Convertible Notes — 3,845 Share-based compensation expense 1,028 2,064 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (90 ) 497 Loss on disposal of assets — 109 Gain on settlement of restructuring agreement (2,278 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (7,202 ) (3,047 ) Inventory (1,297 ) (266 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,545 (2,274 ) Other assets 3,410 2,641 Accounts payable (14,680 ) 63,527 Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities (8,717 ) 8,799 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (52,514 ) 663,286 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (2,021 ) (6,606 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,021 ) (6,606 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Contributions from holders of noncontrolling interests — 1,181 Debt issuance costs — (487 ) Net cash provided by financing activities — 694 Net (decrease) increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (54,535 ) 657,374 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 242,944 239,387 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 188,409 $ 896,761





