WEI Art Collections Unveils New Multi-Million Dollar Contemporary Art Collection Commemorating Bitcoin and Ethereum

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEI Art Collections ( https://weiartcollections.art ) has stayed true to the meaning of their name with a new art collection. WEI means extraordinary and WEI Art Collections is again set to excite the creative industry with their latest multi-million-dollar contemporary private art collection to celebrate blockchain technology. The new series is an unprecedented fusion of crypto-currency and art.



WEI Art Collections has carved a niche for creating the finest, most extraordinary abstract, contemporary, and crypto art. With a team of talented and well-respected artists from different parts of the world, representing numerous cultural, ethnic, and racially diverse creative talent, the platform has provided art collectors as well as corporate and technology leaders with an opportunity to acquire exclusive works of art from the WEI Art Collections series.

The WEI Art Collections Innovation Series are specifically put together for crypto-currency whales, art buyers, and advocates of the blockchain technology. The series also has its obvious appeal to professionals in the financial sector. The latest collection is coming at the most ideal time, with the world rapidly embracing the features and benefits of crypto-currency and blockchain technology.

In the fall of 2018, Adam Lindemann stated in an article in Bloomberg news by Katya Kazakina ( https://bloom.bg/3eYwpla ) on November 29 as follows: "Everyone is talking about blockchain, but no one really understands it." Adam is a billionaire and abstract contemporary art collector, amongst the world's leading art collectors. He noted, "This is the right time to think about art and tech."

As the mp3 file undeniably influenced and redefined how the world listens to music, blockchain technology is about to be applied in numerous industries. The use of crypto-currency has become increasingly popular in recent times, with experts predicting growth to the tune of tens of trillions of dollars in the near future. The International Monetary Fund has also substantiated the claim, commenting on the advantages, stability crypto-currency values will enjoy as world economies, and fiat currencies continue to falter. However, the creative industry has been seemingly silent on the subject of crypto-currency and this is where WEI Art Collections is looking to change the narrative with the WEI Art Collections Innovation Series.

WEI Art Collections initially features the top three of the most prominent crypto-currencies destined for global dominance in the blockchain, global banking, and financial industries. There is also the Innovation Series 21 featuring 21 unique works, developed exclusively featuring Bitcoin. The series is developed in commemoration of Bitcoins issuance of 21 million coins. WEI Art Collections exemplifies the pinnacle of the crypto-art medium, engaging and employing emerging artists directly.