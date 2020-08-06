President regrets human losses in Beirut explosions

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 6 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Wednesday regretted the loss of human lives and the high material damages that resulted from the "violent" explosions that shook Tuesday, Beirut, Lebanon. ,

In a message addressed to the Lebanese counterpart Michel Naim Aoun, the Angolan Head of State expresses "deep sadness" about the events in Beirut and says to follow the situation with "concern".

In his message, João Lourenço expresses his feelings of solidarity to the Lebanese nation and to the victims, addressing condolences to the bereaved families, reads a note from the Press Office of the President of the Republic.

Two strong explosions Tuesday shook the port area of the capital of Lebanon, Beirut, causing at least 100 deaths and 4,000 wounded.