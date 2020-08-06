25 Years of JavaScript: It Keeps Getting Better
JavaScript is known for its ability to bring the internet to life.UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JavaScript is known for its ability to bring the internet to life. It is a safe scripting language that allows for web pages to be interactive and enhances their functionality. Although initially it was interpreted only by browsers, nowadays it can also be read by a wide variety of devices and services. JavaScript's magic relies on its scripts, which can operate automatically as a website loads because they're directly written right into each site's HTML. JavaScript is very intuitive, which makes it easier for beginner programmers to learn how to code. Understanding how it works makes it a lot easier to learn other well-known coding languages out there. JavaScript is fun and incredibly easy to manipulate, making it extremely attractive for developers and programmers.
It's been 25 years since Brendan Eich introduced this now famous scripting language to the world. Inspired by Self, Java and Scheme, JavaScript forever changed the internet's history. It emerged as the response from Netscape, the creator of the most popular web browser in the 90s, to the increasing popularity of Microsoft's Internet Explorer. Since then, it's become an essential part of web and app development. It's safe to say that online life as we know it wouldn't be the same without JavaScript.
Initially known as LifeScript, JavaScript has come a long way since its origins. During the early 2000s, the at first misunderstood language gained the respect of web developers across the globe. Its versatility positioned it as one of the best scripting languages in existence. Nowadays, as it continues to flourish and evolve, there's no doubt that JavaScript will remain the leading programming language in the world for the years to come.
JavaScript is text-based, making it a lot simpler to master than other programming languages in the market. Since its creation, and due to its open-source character, several different frameworks, such as React, Angular, Vue, React Native and Ionic, have come to light. These tools are used as a way for programmers to adapt JavaScript functions into their projects easily.
Without JavaScript, internet users wouldn't be able to perform the most common and simple tasks they know and love as part of their online experience. Pretty much all of the current features of most modern websites are supported thanks to the existence of JavaScript. Whenever your social media feed refreshes or self-updates, when you slide through a carousel of images, when you're able to display animations or to reproduce video or audio on your favorite site, that's JavaScript in action.
As of 2020, JavaScript is the dominant coding language for web-based applications and web browsers. In the past ten years, it has become a lot more flexible and adaptable. JavaScript is no longer limited to providing the ultimate website experience. It has grown into a multidimensional language, being used well beyond its initial purpose and helping develop different online-based products. Today, through the use of frameworks, developers can manage to include JavaScript into the creation of web and mobile apps, such as Uber, Netflix and even PayPal. JavaScript is also used to build web servers through Node.js, as well as desktop applications, databases and more.
Another use of JavaScript that's getting more and more popular these days is the creation of games. Although currently limited to the browser, JavaScript has proved to be ever-evolving. It wouldn't be surprising that creating these games would exceed its boundaries and compete with more complex GPU-based platforms in the near future.
Now that you know more about what JavaScript brings to the table, make sure you allow it on your browser to experience the internet at its best. Visit enablejavascript.io for more information on how to enable or disable it, and see for yourself the enormous difference it makes in the way you enjoy the web.
