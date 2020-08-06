The Saga of "The Night Walkers and Children of the Light" Unfolds in Cfayla Johnson's New Short Fiction
The Night Walkers and Children of the Light" riveting. Because we are living in uncertain and interesting times.”FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a prophecy in May 2020. The United States gets its first female President during the 2020 pandemic. And through a chain of events, it is up to children to find a cure to the virus. Society breaks down, the old ways crumble, and perhaps a new order - perhaps one from the youth of the nation - is set to rise and reclaim the land.
This is Cfayla Johnson's "The Night Walkers and Children of the Light." This short story was created and recorded by Johnson during the lockdown. It is
based on how COVID-19 has upended the current world order. The new normal is still in the process of emerging, while people long for the vestiges of the old ways. Will they ever return back to the good old days? What else is coming, after this storm passes? Johnson asks these questions and more in her story. She delves into these pressing issues and explores people’s real anxieties while adding her own flourish. At the same time, despite the bleakness depicted in the book - as well as the sobering reality it is based on - Johnson does offer silver linings of hope in her narrative. People do step up in these trying times to display leadership and guidance when no one else is up for the task. And the next generation shows potential in leading the way and
bringing about change for the better. While the jarring changes brought about by the pandemic are very severe and the days have been dark, the crisis is itself not a constant and it too can change. As hard as that may be to believe, considering these past few months. But life moves on, impermanence is the only staple, and each state no matter how unchangeable it seems will in time give way to a shift. Like the saying goes, there are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen.
That is what makes "The Night Walkers and Children of the Light" riveting. Because we are living in uncertain and interesting times. Johnson poses possibilities, thinks unthinkables, dreams that used to be inconceivable until the present situation showed us that anything goes. That is the true gift of the storyteller, to weave inspiration of all sorts - positive or negative, bright and optimistic or seemingly apocalyptic - and ultimately produce a captivating yarn that will keep readers on the edge of their seats. “Could this actually happen?” and “what if?” with a serving of “no way!” that ultimately compels because the shocking is so seamlessly blended with the well grounded, the real masterfully layered with the fantastic.
Cfayla Johnson is an author, speaker and consultant. She previously published titles including "Sex and Chocolates," which will soon be republished, "Sacred Sexuality and Immortality in the Age of Enlightenment," and "Beach Foodie Goes Global." Johnson enjoys creating live audiobooks that she aims to publish and turn into eBooks.
