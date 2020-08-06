Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,762 in the last 365 days.

CORRECTION: EMCORE Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- ALHAMBRA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), the Operating Profit table for the three months ended June 30, 2020 in the Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables should have referred to: (i) Total adjustments of $512,000 rather than $200,000; (ii) Non-GAAP Operating Profit of $(701,000) rather than $(1.013) million; (iii) Non-GAAP Operating Margin of -3% rather than -4%; (iv) Adjusted EBITDA of $328,000 rather than $16,000; and (v) Adjusted EBITDA % of 1% rather than 0%. The corrected release follows:

EMCORE Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results

EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, today announced results for the fiscal 2020 third quarter ended June 30, 2020 (3Q20). Management will host a conference call to discuss financial and business results tomorrow, Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Consolidated revenue for 3Q20 was $27.3 million, comprised of $14.0 million from the Aerospace & Defense segment and $13.3 million from the Broadband segment. Net loss on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis was $1.3 million and $0.7 million, respectively, in 3Q20 compared with a net loss on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis of $5.1 million and $3.8 million, respectively, in 2Q20. Adjusted EBITDA was positive $0.3 million in 3Q20.

“We saw strong demand in both our Aerospace & Defense and Broadband businesses, driving a 14% sequential-quarter revenue increase. Top-line growth and ongoing operational improvements resulted in a seven point improvement in gross margin, led by our QMEMS team,” said Jeff Rittichier, Chief Executive Officer of EMCORE. “Looking ahead into our September quarter, the demand picture from our CATV and Aerospace & Defense customers remains strong, which should allow us to stay on the path of improved operational results despite the global impact of the pandemic,” concluded Rittichier.

Consolidated Results

       
  Three Months Ended  
  Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 + increase /
  3Q20 2Q20 - decrease
Revenue $27.3M $23.8M +$3.5M
Gross Margin 34% 27% +7%
Operating Expenses $10.4M $11.4M -$1.0M
Operating Margin -4% -21% +17%
Net Income (Loss) ($1.3M) ($5.1M) +$3.8M
Earnings (Loss) Per Share ($0.04) ($0.18) +$0.14
Non-GAAP Gross Margin (1) 34% 28% +6%
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (1) $10.1M $10.4M -0.3M
Non-GAAP Operating Margin (1) -3% -16% +13%
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (1) ($0.7M ) ($3.8M) +$3.1M
Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share (1) ($0.03) ($0.13) +$0.10
Adjusted EBITDA $0.3M ($2.5M) +$2.8M
Ending Cash and Cash Equivalents $29.7M $22.1M +$7.6M
Loan Payable $6.5M $0.0M +$6.5M
(1) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures

Aerospace and Defense (A&D) Segment

A&D’s sequential-quarter revenue increase was driven by higher sales of Quartz MEMS, partially offset by decreased Fiber Optic Gyroscopes revenue.  A&D’s gross margin increase was driven by improved gross margins for Quartz MEMS and Defense Optoelectronics.

       
  Three Months Ended  
  Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 + increase /
  3Q20 2Q20 - decrease
A&D Segment Revenue $14.0M $13.0M +$1.0M
A&D Segment Gross Margin 35% 22% +13%
A&D Segment R&D Expense $3.9M $4.0M -$0.1M
A&D Segment Profit $1.0M ($1.1M) +$2.1M
Non-GAAP A&D Segment Gross Margin (1) 36% 23% +13%
Non-GAAP A&D Segment R&D Expense (1) $3.9M $3.8M +$0.1M
Non-GAAP A&D Segment Profit $1.1M ($0.9M) +$2.0M
(1) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures

Broadband Segment

Broadband’s sequential-quarter revenue increase was primarily driven by higher sales of CATV and Chips.  Broadband’s gross margin was essentially flat.

       
  Three Months Ended  
  Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 + increase /
  3Q20 2Q20 - decrease
Broadband Segment Revenue $13.3M $10.8M +$2.5M
Broadband Segment Gross Margin 33% 33% -%
Broadband Segment R&D Expense $0.9M $0.6M +$0.3M
Broadband Segment Profit $3.5M $3.0M +$0.5M
Non-GAAP Broadband Segment Gross Margin (1) 33% 34% -1%
Non-GAAP Broadband Segment R&D Expense (1) $0.8M $0.5M +$0.3M
Non-GAAP Broadband Segment Profit $3.6M $3.2M +$0.4M
(1) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures

Business Outlook

The Company expects revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter ending September 30, 2020 to be in the range of $29 million to $31 million.

Conference Call

The Company will discuss its financial results on August 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT). The call will be available by dialing 800-437-2398. For international callers, please dial +1 323-289-6576. The conference passcode number is 8731769. The call will be webcast live via the Company's website at http://investor.emcore.com/events.cfm. A webcast will be available for replay beginning approximately one hour following the conclusion of the call on the Company's website.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company conforms to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in the preparation of its financial statements.  We disclose supplemental non-GAAP earnings measures for gross profit margin, operating expenses, operating profit margin, net income, and earnings per share, as well as adjusted EBITDA.

Management believes these supplemental non-GAAP measures reflect the Company’s core ongoing operating performance and facilitates comparisons across reporting periods.  The Company uses these measures when evaluating its financial results and for planning and forecasting of future periods.  We believe that these supplemental non-GAAP measures are also useful to investors in assessing our operating performance.  While we believe in the usefulness of these supplemental non-GAAP measures, there are limitations.  Our non-GAAP measures may not be reported by other companies in our industry and/or may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in calculation.  We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP and by providing the reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure.

The schedules at the end of this press release reconcile the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.  The adjustments share one or more of the following characteristics: they are unusual and the Company does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, they do not involve the expenditure of cash, they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course, or their magnitude and timing is largely outside of the Company’s control.  For all reporting periods disclosed, the Company has applied consistent rationale, method, and adjustments in reconciling non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, nor are they meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures.  Our disclosures of these measures should be read only in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.  Non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company’s GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, projections about our future results, statements about our plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “can”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “will”, and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters such as the development of new products, enhancements or technologies, sales levels, expense levels and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. We caution that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of our business or our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: (a) the rapidly evolving markets for the Company's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; (b) the Company's historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of products and customers in any period; (c) delays and other difficulties in commercializing new products; (d) the failure of new products: (i) to perform as expected without material defects, (ii) to be manufactured at acceptable volumes, yields, and cost, (iii) to be qualified and accepted by our customers, and (iv) to successfully compete with products offered by our competitors; (e) uncertainties concerning the availability and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components that we do not make internally; (f) actions by competitors; (g) risks and uncertainties related to applicable laws and regulations, including the impact of changes to applicable tax laws and tariff regulations; (h) acquisition-related risks, including that (i) the revenues and net operating results obtained from our acquisition of the Systron Donner Inertial ("SDI") business may not meet our expectations, (ii) the costs and cash expenditures for integration of the SDI business operations may be higher than expected, (iii) there could be losses and liabilities arising from the acquisition of SDI that we will not be able to recover from any source, and (iv) we may not realize sufficient scale in our navigation systems product line from the SDI acquisition and will need to take additional steps, including making additional acquisitions, to achieve our growth objectives for this product line; (i) risks related to our ability to obtain capital; (j) risks related to the transition of certain of our manufacturing operations from our Beijing facility to a contract manufacturer’s facility; (k) the outbreak of COVID-19 and the impact on our business and operations, which is evolving and beyond our control; and (l) other risks and uncertainties discussed under Item 1A - Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as updated by our subsequent periodic reports.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. While these statements represent our judgment on what the future may hold, and we believe these judgments are reasonable, these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and subsequent facts or circumstances may contradict, obviate, undermine, or otherwise fail to support or substantiate such statements. We caution you not to rely on these statements without also considering the risks and uncertainties associated with these statements and our business that are addressed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that are available on the SEC’s web site located at www.sec.gov, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Certain information included in this press release may supersede or supplement forward-looking statements in our other Exchange Act reports filed with the SEC. We do not intend to update any forward-looking statement to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by applicable law or regulation.


EMCORE CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(in thousands, except for per share data)
(unaudited)

                         
    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenue   $ 27,266     $ 17,219     $ 76,598     $ 62,965  
Cost of revenue     18,048       13,515       53,479       47,644  
Gross profit     9,218       3,704       23,119       15,321  
Operating expense:                        
Selling, general, and administrative     5,936       9,288       18,962       23,877  
Research and development     4,807       4,629       14,033       13,008  
Gain from change in estimate on ARO obligation                       (40 )
Gain on sale of assets     (312 )           (2,229 )      
Total operating expense     10,431       13,917       30,766       36,845  
Operating loss     (1,213 )     (10,213 )     (7,647 )     (21,524 )
Other income:                        
Interest (expense) income, net     (40 )     99       (54 )     590  
Foreign exchange loss     (20 )     (349 )     (29 )     (31 )
Total other (expense) income     (60 )     (250 )     (83 )     559  
Loss before income tax expense     (1,273 )     (10,463 )     (7,730 )     (20,965 )
Income tax (expense) benefit     (14 )     (14 )     27       (44 )
Net loss   $ (1,287 )   $ (10,477 )   $ (7,703 )   $ (21,009 )
Foreign exchange translation adjustment     2       9       (5 )     36  
Comprehensive loss   $ (1,285 )   $ (10,468 )   $ (7,708 )   $ (20,973 )
Per share data:                        
Net loss per basic and diluted share   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.37 )   $ (0.27 )   $ (0.76 )
Weighted-average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding     29,295       28,005       29,052       27,730  



EMCORE CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

             
    As of   As of
    June 30,    September 30, 
    2020
   2019
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 29,497     $ 21,574  
Restricted cash     185       403  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $303 and $148, respectively     19,854       18,497  
Contract assets     2,079       1,055  
Inventory     24,410       24,051  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     5,440       6,389  
Assets held for sale     1,580        
Total current assets     83,045       71,969  
Property, plant, and equipment, net     21,210       37,223  
Goodwill     69       69  
ROU assets     14,886        
Other intangible assets, net     211       239  
Other non-current assets     217       62  
Total assets   $ 119,638     $ 109,562  
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Borrowings from credit facility   $     $ 5,497  
PPP liability - current     2,458        
Accounts payable     13,075       10,701  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     10,788       14,521  
ROU liability - current     1,020        
Total current liabilities     27,341       30,719  
PPP liability - non-current     4,030        
ROU liability - non-current     13,981        
Asset retirement obligations     2,014       1,890  
Other long-term liabilities           207  
Total liabilities     47,366       32,816  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)            
Shareholders’ equity:            
Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 36,318 shares issued and 29,408 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2020; 35,803 shares issued and 28,893 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019     743,160       739,926  
Treasury stock at cost; 6,910 shares     (47,721 )     (47,721 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     945       950  
Accumulated deficit     (624,112 )     (616,409 )
Total shareholders’ equity     72,272       76,746  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 119,638     $ 109,562  



EMCORE CORPORATION
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

             
    Three Months Ended
    Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020
    3Q20   2Q20
Gross Profit   $  9,218     $  6,427  
Gross Margin     34 %     27 % 
             
Adjustments:            
Stock-based compensation     166       202  
Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion     8       8  
Amortization of acquired intangibles     9       9  
Total adjustments      183        219  
             
Non-GAAP Gross Profit   $  9,401     $  6,646  
Non-GAAP Gross Margin     34 %     28


             
    Three Months Ended
    Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020
    3Q20   2Q20
Operating Expenses   $  10,431     $  11,408  
Stock-based compensation     (613 )     (843 )
Acquisition-related expenses     3       (8 )
Severance and restructuring charges     (13 )     (389 )
CATV transition - severance charges           (20 )
CATV transition - gain on sale of asset     312        
Litigation-related expenses & arbitration ruling     (18 )     (19 )
Gain/loss on sale of assets           315  
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses   $  10,102     $  10,444  


             
    Three Months Ended
    Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020
    3Q20   2Q20
Operating Profit   $  (1,213 )   $  (4,981 )
Operating Margin     -4 %     -21 %
             
Adjustments:            
Stock-based compensation     779       1,045  
Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion     8       8  
Acquisition-related expenses     (3 )     8  
Amortization of acquired intangibles     9       9  
Severance and restructuring charges     13       389  
CATV transition - severance charges           20  
CATV transition - gain on sale of asset     (312 )      
Litigation-related expenses & arbitration ruling     18       19  
Gain/loss on sale of assets           (315 )
Total adjustments     512        1,183  
             
Non-GAAP Operating Profit      (701 )      (3,798 )
Non-GAAP Operating Margin     -3 %     -16 %
             
Depreciation     1,029       1,315  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 328
     $  (2,483 )
Adjusted EBITDA %     1
 %     -10 %


             
    Three Months Ended
    Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020
    3Q20   2Q20
Net Income (Loss)   $  (1,287 )   $  (5,081 )
Earnings (Loss) Per Share      (0.04 )      (0.18 )
             
Adjustments:            
Stock-based compensation     779       1,045  
Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion     8       8  
Acquisition-related expenses     (3 )     8  
Amortization of acquired intangibles     9       9  
Severance and restructuring charges     13       389  
CATV transition - severance charges           20  
CATV transition - gain on sale of asset     (312 )      
Litigation-related expenses & arbitration ruling     18       19  
Gain/loss on sale of assets           (315 )
Foreign currency gain/loss     20       156  
Income tax expense     14       (55 )
Total adjustments      546        1,284  
             
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)      (741 )      (3,797 )
Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share      (0.03 )      (0.13 )
             
Interest income/expense     40       (1 )
Depreciation     1,029       1,315  
Adjusted EBITDA   $  328     $  (2,483 )
Adjusted EBITDA %     1 %     -10 %


                             
    Three Months Ended       Three Months Ended
    Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020       Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020
    3Q20     2Q20       3Q20     2Q20
Aerospace and Defense               Broadband            
Gross Profit   $  4,877     $  2,844     Gross Profit   $  4,341     $  3,583  
Gross Margin     35 %     22 %   Gross Margin     33 %     33 %
                             
Adjustments:               Adjustments:            
Stock-based compensation      114        114     Stock-based compensation      52        88  
Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion      —        —     Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion      8        8  
Amortization of acquired intangibles      9        9     Amortization of acquired intangibles      —        —  
Total adjustments      123        123     Total adjustments      60        96  
                             
Non-GAAP Gross Profit   $  5,000     $  2,967     Non-GAAP Gross Profit   $  4,401     $  3,679  
Non-GAAP Gross Margin     36 %     23 %   Non-GAAP Gross Margin     33 %     34 %
                             
                             
Aerospace and Defense               Broadband            
R&D Expenses   $  3,925     $  3,991     R&D Expenses   $  882     $  593  
Stock-based compensation      (53 )      (153 )   Stock-based compensation      (72 )      (99 )
Non-GAAP R&D Expenses   $  3,872     $  3,838     Non-GAAP R&D Expenses   $  810     $  494  
                                     

Contact:
EMCORE Corporation
Tom Minichiello
(626) 293-3400
investor@emcore.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion or Michael Funari
(617) 542-6180
investor@emcore.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

CORRECTION: EMCORE Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.