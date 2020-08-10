Elite Capital & Co. Publishes the Annual Interest Report Booklet for Loans between 2020 – 2025

ELITE CAPITAL & CO. - Annual Interest Report 2020 - 2025 Elite Capital & Co. - Since 2012 ‘Government Future Financing 2030’ program

Elite Capital & Co. - WE ARE FUNDING THE WORLD” — ECC's Team

CAIRO, EGYPT, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. George Matharu, President of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that Elite Capital & Co. has published the Annual Interest Report booklet for loans between 2020 and 2025. “This indicates the strength of the company in the financial industry” George Matharu said.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a private limited company that provides project related services including Management, Consultancy and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and commercial projects.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited has its head office in London (UK), with our Board Members, Staff and Agents being located across the Middle East, Asia and Europe. We have multi lingual staff to ensure that we can accommodate all of our client’s needs.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking & Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private, SME or corporate clients.

When required we can also customize and structure our products and services to meet the specific needs of our clients. We will continue to customize, structure, create and implement funding products and services as the need requires.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited has made strategic alliances with several organizations and companies which have given us access to international markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and GCC regions. This has given Elite Capital & Co. a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services we offer.

Mr. George Matharu, MBA. concluded his statement by saying “The data in the said report is approved by the Board of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, subject to completing general compliance formalities, and will be under annual re-evaluation”.

Elite Capital & Co. – Annual Interest Report 2020-2025 –

ec.uk.com/files/ai2020-2025.pdf

Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –

Elite Capital & Co. Limited

33 St. James Square

London, SW1Y4JS

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060

Facsimile: +44 (0) 203 709 5061

SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21

Website: ec.uk.com

