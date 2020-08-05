Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Decrease of 62.3% for the Month of July

/EIN News/ -- GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of July 2020, compared to traffic figures for July 2019.



For July 2020, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 14 airports decreased by 62.3%, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic decreased by 56.4%, while international passenger traffic decreased by 70.7%.

With regard to the operations of our airports in Mexico, the Mexican Government has not issued any flight restrictions and airlines continue to increase the frequencies of their domestic and international flights. In the case of Jamaica, flight restrictions were lifted on June 15, 2020, with strict health safety protocols.





Domestic Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands): Airport Jul-19

Jul-20

% Change Jan-Jul 19 Jan-Jul 20 % Change Guadalajara 944.8 350.1 (62.9 %) 6,039.1 3,080.4 (49.0 %) Tijuana* 537.5 372.5 (30.7 %) 3,432.4 2,252.8 (34.4 %) Puerto Vallarta 204.2 63.7 (68.8 %) 1,035.5 465.5 (55.0 %) Los Cabos 217.3 83.6 (61.5 %) 1,102.8 562.4 (49.0 %) Montego Bay 1.1 0.0 (100.0 %) 5.3 1.0 (81.9 %) Guanajuato 184.3 67.2 (63.5 %) 1,178.5 547.7 (53.5 %) Hermosillo 165.3 50.2 (69.6 %) 1,025.3 504.8 (50.8 %) Mexicali 110.4 42.5 (61.5 %) 679.8 366.4 (46.1 %) Morelia 41.9 35.5 (15.3 %) 267.8 207.4 (22.5 %) La Paz 106.0 37.6 (64.5 %) 572.3 284.7 (50.3 %) Aguascalientes 55.9 27.0 (51.7 %) 361.2 184.6 (48.9 %) Los Mochis 35.5 7.4 (79.2 %) 222.6 104.8 (52.9 %) Manzanillo 7.7 2.6 (66.5 %) 56.9 27.7 (51.4 %) Total 2,611.7 1,139.9 (56.4 %) 15,979.4 8,590.1 (46.2 %) International Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands): Airport Jul-19

Jul-20

% Change Jan-Jul 19 Jan-Jul 20 % Change Guadalajara 449.0 167.1 (62.8 %) 2,525.7 1,284.8 (49.1 %) Tijuana* 293.2 117.2 (60.0 %) 1,687.3 942.2 (44.2 %) Puerto Vallarta 195.3 35.4 (81.9 %) 2,165.9 1,146.8 (47.1 %) Los Cabos 316.2 84.2 (73.4 %) 2,335.4 1,059.4 (54.6 %) Montego Bay 442.0 58.8 (86.7 %) 2,958.5 1,208.4 (59.2 %) Guanajuato 74.2 18.5 (75.1 %) 419.3 183.6 (56.2 %) Hermosillo 6.4 3.0 (52.2 %) 40.9 23.7 (42.0 %) Mexicali 0.6 0.1 (86.7 %) 3.9 1.4 (64.8 %) Morelia 41.0 13.0 (68.4 %) 248.1 121.9 (50.9 %) La Paz 1.0 0.4 (59.7 %) 7.6 4.2 (45.4 %) Aguascalientes 24.5 4.4 (81.9 %) 123.8 59.7 (51.8 %) Los Mochis 0.7 0.1 (87.6 %) 4.2 1.4 (66.4 %) Manzanillo 3.7 1.0 (71.8 %) 56.0 30.6 (45.4 %) Total 1,847.7 503.2 (72.8 %) 12,576.8 6,068.0 (51.8 %) Total Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands): Airport Jul-19

Jul-20

% Change Jan-Jul 19 Jan-Jul 20 % Change Guadalajara 1,393.8 517.1 (62.9 %) 8,564.9 4,365.2 (49.0 %) Tijuana* 830.6 489.7 (41.0 %) 5,119.7 3,195.0 (37.6 %) Puerto Vallarta 399.5 99.2 (75.2 %) 3,201.4 1,612.3 (49.6 %) Los Cabos 533.4 167.8 (68.5 %) 3,438.2 1,621.8 (52.8 %) Montego Bay 443.1 58.8 (86.7 %) 2,963.8 1,209.3 (59.2 %) Guanajuato 258.4 85.7 (66.8 %) 1,597.8 731.3 (54.2 %) Hermosillo 171.7 53.2 (69.0 %) 1,066.1 528.5 (50.4 %) Mexicali 111.0 42.5 (61.7 %) 683.7 367.7 (46.2 %) Morelia 82.9 48.5 (41.5 %) 515.9 329.3 (36.2 %) La Paz 107.0 38.0 (64.4 %) 580.0 288.8 (50.2 %) Aguascalientes 80.4 31.5 (60.9 %) 485.0 244.4 (49.6 %) Los Mochis 36.2 7.5 (79.4 %) 226.9 106.2 (53.2 %) Manzanillo 11.4 3.6 (68.2 %) 112.9 58.2 (48.4 %) Total 4,459.4 1,643.1 (63.2 %) 28,556.2 14,658.0 (48.7 %) *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.





CBX Users:

Airport Jul-19

Jul-20

% Change Jan-Jul 19 Jan-Jul 20 % Change Tijuana 288.9 116.6 (59.6 %) 1,659.9 934.3 (43.7 %)





Kingston Passengers Jul-19 Jul-20 % Change Jan-Jul 19 Jan-Jul 20 % Change Domestic N/A 0.0 N/A N/A 1.3 N/A International N/A 38.1 N/A N/A 413.2 N/A Total N/A 38.1 N/A N/A 414.5 N/A Total Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Passengers Jul-19 Jul-20 % Change Jan-Jul 19 Jan-Jul 20 % Change Domestic 2,611.7 1,139.9 (56.4 %) 15,979.4 8,591.4 (46.2 %) International 1,847.7 541.3 (70.7 %) 12,576.8 6,481.2 (48.5 %) Total 4,459.4 1,681.2 (62.3 %) 28,556.2 15,072.5 (47.2 %)





Highlights for the Period:

The number of seats available during July 2020 declined 36.4% compared to July 2019; while load factors for the month went from 88.4% in July 2019 to 50.7% in July 2020.

Kingston:

The Company assumed control of the Kingston Airport on October 10, 2019. Historical figures are presented for comparison purposes, for a total of 38.1 thousand passengers at July 2020, an 81.0% decline versus July 2019.



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PAC" and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GAP". In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

