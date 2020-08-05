Security Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- MCMINNVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCBB: “SCYT”), the holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank of McMinnville, Tennessee, today announced consolidated earnings for the second quarter of its fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.



Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $516,000, or $1.36 per share, compared to $655,000, or $1.70 per share, for the same quarter last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s net income was $1.1 million or $2.89 per share, compared to $1.3 million, or $3.28 per share, for the same period in 2019.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, net interest income decreased $161,000, or 8.3%, to $1.8 million from $1.9 million for the same period in 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net interest income decreased $68,000, or 1.8%, to $3.7 million from $3.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in net interest income for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily the result of a decrease in loan interest rates. Net interest income after provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $1.7 million, a decrease of $211,000, or 10.9%, from the same period in the previous year. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net interest income after provision for loan losses decreased $146,000, or 3.8%, to $3.6 million from $3.8 million for the same period in 2019. The primary reason for this decrease during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was a decrease in net interest income as well as an increase in the provision for loan losses.

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $463,000 compared to $406,000 for the same quarter of 2019, an increase of $57,000, or 14.0%. The increase during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to an increase in the gains on the sale of loans due to an increase in loan and refinance volume. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, non-interest income was $875,000, reflecting an increase of $91,000, or 11.6%, compared to $784,000 for the same period in 2019. The increase during the six months ended June 30, 2020 was also attributable to an increase in the gains on the sale of loans.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $1.5 million and was relatively consistent with the same period in 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 non-interest expense increased $181,000, or 6.3%, to $3.1 million from $2.9 million for the same period the previous year. For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 the increases are primarily attributable to increases in employee expenses and deferred compensation expenses.

Consolidated assets of the Company were $243.4 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $224.5 million at December 31, 2019. The $19.0 million, or 8.4%, increase in assets was a result of an increase in cash and due from banks and interest-bearing deposits with banks. Loans receivable, net, increased $2.9 million, or 1.7%, to $173.8 million at June 30, 2020 from $171.0 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in loans receivable was attributable to an increase in commercial real estate loans.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020 the provision for loan losses was $50,000 compared to no provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The provision for loan losses was $80,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $2,000 in the comparable period in 2019, an increase of $78,000.

Non-performing assets decreased $396,000, or 55%, to $324,000 at June 30, 2020 from $720,000 at December 31, 2019. The decrease is attributable to a decrease in other real estate owned. Based on its analysis of delinquent loans, non-performing loans and classified loans, management believes that the Company’s allowance for loan losses of $1.7 million at June 30, 2020 was adequate to absorb known and inherent risks in the loan portfolio at that date. At June 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets was 530.86% compared to 231.81% at December 31, 2019.

Investment and mortgage-backed securities available-for-sale decreased $1.9 million, or 5.3%, to $33.9 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $35.8 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease was due to maturities and payments on investments used to fund loan growth. There were no investment and mortgage-backed securities held-to-maturity at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

Deposits increased $22.7 million, or 12.1%, to $209.7 million at June 30, 2020 from $187.0 million at December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and certificate of deposits balances. The balance in repurchase agreements decreased to $3.6 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $5.4 million at December 31, 2019, reflecting a decrease of $1.8 million, or 33.5%.

Stockholders’ equity increased $993,000 or 4.0%, to $25.7 million, or 10.5% of total assets at June 30, 2020 compared to $24.7 million, or 11.0%, of total assets, at December 31, 2019.

The service market area of Security Federal Savings Bank has not been impacted by COVID-19 as widely as other markets, but management will continue to monitor its impact on our market area. This will be an ongoing due diligence factor for management for the remainder of 2020.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates and projections of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, competitive conditions, regulatory changes, and other risks.

