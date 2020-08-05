Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,753 in the last 365 days.

International Money Express Updates 2Q20 Earnings Presentation with Immaterial Revision

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) has revised slide 5 of its second quarter earnings presentation to correct an immaterial error regarding online customer and online transaction growth for the second quarter of 2020. This revision does not change any other information contained in the presentation. The updated presentation can be found on the company website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/news-events/events.

Investor Relations
Mike Gallentine, Vice President of Investor Relations
mgallentine@intermexusa.com
305-671-8005

Primary Logo

You just read:

International Money Express Updates 2Q20 Earnings Presentation with Immaterial Revision

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.