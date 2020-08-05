Select Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- DUNN, N.C., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCT) (the “Company”), the holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company, today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $681,000 with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04, compared to net income of $3.4 million with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.18 for the comparative quarter ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in net income in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to a provision for loan losses of $1.9 million compared to a recovery of loan losses of $207,000 for the same period in 2019. The increase in the provision for loan losses was primarily due to factors associated with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, we incurred $709,000 of expenses related to the acquisition of three branches from First Citizens Bank during the quarter. We also incurred expenses of $265,000 associated with new branches in Cornelius, North Carolina (Charlotte area) and Holly Springs, North Carolina (Raleigh area).



Total assets, deposits, and gross loans for the Company as of June 30, 2020 were $1.6 billion, $1.3 billion, and $1.2 billion, respectively, compared to total assets of $1.3 billion, total deposits of $1.0 billion, and total loans of $997.1 million as of the same date in 2019.

Comments of the Chief Executive Officer and Other Matters

William Hedgepeth, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated regarding the 2nd quarter of 2020, “We continue to navigate the challenges that we are facing during this unprecedented crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our customers, employees, shareholders, families and friends have been deeply affected by the pandemic and the future is uncertain. However, Select Bank & Trust is positioned and prepared to assist our customers and employees. Our capital position, liquidity and asset quality are sound at this time and we believe sufficient to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming weeks and months. We have assisted our customers with Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, small business loans and COVID-19 loan modifications where necessary. We originated over 1,200 PPP loans totaling approximately $97.0 million. Over 65% or 831 of these loans were at or below $50,000. We granted over 475 COVID-19 loan modifications totaling approximately $240.0 million. Our employees and Board of Directors are committed to assisting our customers, employees and communities through this crisis. Our employees have worked extremely hard this year, and for many years preceding this crisis, to place Select Bank & Trust in a position to support our customers, employees and communities as we move forward in this unusual time.”

Hedgepeth continued, “We also acquired three branches from Entegra Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank, in the western part of North Carolina in mid-April. The pandemic challenged us to get creative with how we would normally convert systems, train team members and successfully open three new branches, but we effectively converted all three branch facilities, the systems and the employees, and we are very proud of the teams’ efforts. We are pleased to have the branches officially in our network now, located in Franklin, Highlands, and Sylva, North Carolina.”

Other matters of interest to shareholders are:

The Company repurchased 193,138 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2020 under a repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors in 2019. The Company may repurchase up to an additional 42,002 shares of its common stock under the repurchase plan.

Loan growth was approximately $210.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, which consisted of $103.3 million in loans acquired from First Citizens in connection with the acquisition of three western North Carolina branches, plus $95.1 million in PPP loans and $12.1 million in net organic loan growth.

Deposit growth was approximately $356.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, which consisted of $185.5 million in deposits acquired from First Citizens in connection with the branch acquisition and $170.6 million in net organic growth.

With the closing of the acquisition of three western North Carolina branches on April 17, 2020, our total assets are in excess of $1.6 billion.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $11.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $11.7 million for the same period in 2019. On a comparative quarter basis, the Company’s total interest income was positively affected by increased loan balances due to growth which was offset by a decreasing yield, a decrease in securities balances and lower yielding loans plus the reduction in other earning assets at a lower yield. Average total interest-earning assets were $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and $1.2 billion for the same period in 2019. The yield on those assets decreased 83 basis points, from 5.05% in the second quarter of 2019 to 4.22% for the same period in 2020. This was primarily due to lower rates on recently originated loans and PPP loans along with deferral modifications on loans due to COVID-19 on a comparative quarter basis. When compared to the first quarter of 2020, average total interest-earning assets were $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and $1.1 billion for the first quarter of 2020. The yield on those assets decreased 76 basis points, from 4.98% in the second quarter of 2019 to 4.22% for the same period in 2020.

The Company’s average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $147.7 million, to $935.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $788.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. Low-cost savings, NOW and money market deposits increased $164.3 million while the cost of transactional deposits increased from 0.52% to 0.54%, or 2 basis points year over year. The cost of total deposits decreased from 1.33% in the second quarter of 2019 to 1.02% in the second quarter of 2020 due to the decrease in the cost of time deposits. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.45% and net interest spread was 3.08%. In the second quarter of 2019, net interest margin was 4.06% and net interest spread was 3.59%.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.9 million, based primarily on loan growth and adjustments to qualitative allowance factors. There was a 0.12% allowance applied to all loan pools for factors related to the potential economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we increased our reserve an additional 5 basis points in response to qualitative factors for gross domestic product, peer group delinquency, and North Carolina unemployment in all loan pools. As a result, $1.1 million of the $1.9 million provision was attributable to the impact COVID-19 on the reserve’s increase. We granted payment extensions on approximately 491 commercial and consumer loans totaling approximately $240.2 million related to the impact of COVID-19. As of the date of this filing, there are approximately 137 loans totaling $83.1 million remaining on modification. On a comparative-quarter basis, the Company recorded a recovery of loan losses of $207,000 for the second quarter of 2019. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $515,000 compared to net charge-offs of $0 in the second quarter of 2019. These charge-offs resulted in a net charge-off rate of 0.16% of average loans for the current quarter, compared to a net charge-off rate of 0.00% in the second quarter of 2019.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $1.4 million, an increase of $83,000 from $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. Service charges on deposit accounts decreased $78,000, to $206,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $284,000 for the second quarter in 2019. Other non-deposit fees and income increased $36,000 from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020. Fees of $235,000 from presold mortgages and $120,000 from SBA loans totaled $355,000 in the year-over-year comparison, which represented an increase of $124,000 from the $230,000 of fees in the second quarter of 2019. The Company did not sell any investment securities in the second quarter of 2020 or 2019.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expenses increased by $1.7 million to $10.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $8.8 million for the same period in 2019. In general, most categories of non-interest expenses increased, primarily due to an increase in the number of branches. The following are highlights of the significant categories of non-interest expenses during the second quarter of 2020 versus the same period in 2019:

Personnel expenses increased $755,000 to $5.8 million, due to additional personnel and cost-of-living increases.

Occupancy expenses increased $64,000 to $986,000, primarily due to additional branches, repairs and maintenance and increased rent expense due to normal rent escalation.

Integration-related expenses increased $602,000 to $709,000, due to the acquisition of three branches in western North Carolina.

Core Deposit Intangible (“CDI”) expense decreased $10,000 to $195,000 due to amortization.

Information systems expense increased by $95,000 to $972,000 due to increased expenses related to a new mobile banking platform, increased number of users and security cost for the core processing system.

Professional fees decreased by $32,000 to $451,000.

Deposit insurance expenses decreased by $14,000 to $76,000 due to premium credit.

Income Taxes

The Company’s effective tax rate was 18.0% and 22.0% for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2020 were $1.6 billion, an increase of $302.2 million or 22.9% from a year earlier. Gross loans at June 30, 2020 were $1.2 billion, up $252.9 million or 25.4% from a year earlier, and total deposits were $1.3 billion, an increase of $308.5 million or 29.9% from a year earlier.

Retail deposits (excluding brokered deposits and internet time deposits) grew at a rate of 60.4% or $357.0 million as of June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Deposits increased $97.2 million due to the PPP loan program. Wholesale deposits decreased from $16.9 million at June 30, 2019 to $7.2 million at June 30, 2020 as we continue emphasizing core deposit growth to replace wholesale deposits.

Completion of Acquisition of Three Branches in Western North Carolina

On April 17, 2020, the Company’s subsidiary, Select Bank & Trust, completed its acquisition of three branches from Entegra Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank.

The branches are located at 473 Carolina Way, Highlands, NC; 498 East Main Street, Sylva, NC; and 30 Hyatt Road, Franklin, NC. As part of the acquisition, Select Bank & Trust Company acquired approximately $185 million in deposits, goodwill of $17.3 million and purchased approximately $103 million in loans.

About Select Bank & Trust Company

Select Bank & Trust has 22 full-service offices in these North Carolina communities: Dunn, Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Cornelius (Charlotte area), Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Franklin, Goldsboro, Greenville, Highlands, Holly Springs (Raleigh area), Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, Sylva, and Wilmington; in the following South Carolina communities: Blacksburg and Rock Hill; and in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Select Bank & Trust also operates three loan production offices in Wilson, Durham and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Select Bancorp, Inc.

Select Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina. The Company primarily conducts operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Select Bank & Trust Company, a North Carolina-chartered commercial bank that provides a full suite of banking services through its offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SLCT”.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures we use to evaluate our performance and discuss in this release and the accompanying tables are identified as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of operations, balance sheet or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively either financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures or both.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar, or with names similar, to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles; and (b) tangible book value per share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by shares of common stock outstanding. For tangible book value per share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our book value per share. A reconciliation of tangible book value per share to book value per share is included in the tables that accompany this release.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of our goals and expectations with respect to earnings, revenue, and expenses and the growth rate in such items, as well as other measures of economic performance, including statements relating to anticipated market share growth, and (ii) statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions. The actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements for various reasons, including, but not limited to: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures intended to prevent its spread, which include wide disruptions to business activity that may impact the financial strength of our borrowers; our ability to manage growth or achieve it at all; substantial changes in financial markets; our ability to obtain the synergies and expense efficiencies anticipated from our acquisition activity and branch divestures and consolidations; regulatory changes; changes in interest rates, including the impact of such changes on our net interest margin; loss of deposits and loan demand to other savings and financial institutions; adverse economic conditions that impact our borrowers’ ability to pay their debts when due, including the rapid rise in unemployment associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; and changes in real estate values and the real estate market. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company’s SEC filings, including its periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, copies of which are available upon request from the Company. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SELECT BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 24,037 $ 20,030 $ 19,110 $ 20,052 $ 20,397 Interest-earning deposits in other banks 157,521 35,544 50,920 53,093 100,584 Certificates of deposit - - - 500 500 Federal funds sold 9,726 11,673 9,047 10,728 21,961 Investment securities available for sale, at Fair Value 62,958 64,738 72,367 76,941 83,102 Loans held for sale 3,455 1,606 928 1,714 826 Loans 1,249,999 1,039,514 1,029,975 1,014,928 997,062 Allowance for loan losses (12,054) (10,586) (8,324) (8,056) (8,303) NET LOANS 1,237,945 1,028,928 1,021,651 1,006,872 988,759 Accrued interest receivable 4,400 3,839 4,189 3,902 4,028 Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, at cost 3,059 3,059 3,045 3,045 3,045 Other non-marketable securities 718 718 719 719 718 Foreclosed real estate 3,561 3,737 3,533 1,442 1,468 Premises and equipment, net 20,893 17,868 17,791 18,150 18,274 Right of use lease asset 8,953 8,414 8,596 8,776 8,953 Bank owned life insurance 30,110 29,950 29,789 29,621 29,451 Goodwill 41,914 24,579 24,579 24,579 24,579 Core deposit intangible ("CDI") 1,856 1,431 1,610 1,803 2,011 Other assets 7,854 7,380 7,202 7,697 8,141 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,618,960 $ 1,263,494 $ 1,275,076 $ 1,269,634 $ 1,316,797 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 400,098 $ 250,031 $ 240,305 $ 243,889 $ 252,666 Savings 52,597 41,815 43,128 43,355 46,037 Money market and NOW 495,609 306,051 280,145 283,414 292,629 Time 390,449 384,754 429,260 417,015 438,918 TOTAL DEPOSITS 1,338,753 982,651 992,838 987,673 1,030,250 Short-Term Debt 20,000 20,000 - - - Long-Term Debt 37,372 37,372 57,372 57,372 57,372 Lease Liability 9,243 8,669 8,813 8,951 9,086 Accrued interest payable 457 536 578 596 637 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,597 2,181 2,700 2,993 2,607 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,407,422 1,051,409 1,062,301 1,057,585 1,099,952 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 17,863 18,056 18,330 18,513 19,262 Additional paid-in-capital 137,559 138,788 140,870 142,878 150,275 Retained Earnings 54,460 53,779 52,675 49,634 46,395 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust (2,553) (2,791) (2,815) (2,730) (2,652) Directors' Deferred Compensation Plan Rabbi Trust 2,553 2,791 2,815 2,730 2,652 Accumulated other comprehesive income 1,656 1,462 900 1,024 913 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 211,538 212,085 212,775 212,049 216,845 TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,618,960 $ 1,263,494 $ 1,275,076 $ 1,269,634 $ 1,316,797

SELECT BANCORP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Dollars in thousands, except for share amounts) INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 14,086 $ 13,589 $ 14,124 $ 13,924 $ 13,515 $ 54,605 $ 53,796 Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits in other banks 33 168 258 581 456 1,838 1,618 Investments 381 421 434 503 601 2,003 1,421 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 14,500 14,178 14,816 15,008 14,572 58,446 56,835 INTEREST EXPENSE Money market, NOW and savings deposits 648 348 420 433 407 1,616 1,339 Time deposits 1,576 1,931 2,075 2,248 1,985 8,061 6,293 Short-term debt 141 87 6 4 26 62 328 Long-term debt 281 352 447 455 457 1,817 1,490 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 2,646 2,718 2,948 3,140 2,875 11,556 9,450 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,854 11,460 11,868 11,868 11,697 46,890 47,385 PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES 1,933 2,273 302 231 (207) 438 (156) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES 9,921 9,187 11,566 11,637 11,904 46,452 47,541 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees on the sale of mortgages 355 293 148 218 230 753 497 Gain on securities 0 0 0 48 0 48 0 Service charges on deposit accounts 206 338 303 308 284 1,161 1,124 Other fees and income 850 813 995 874 814 3,457 3,080 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 1,411 1,444 1,446 1,448 1,328 5,419 4,701 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Personnel 5,786 5,632 5,152 5,124 5,031 20,278 18,304 Occupancy and equipment 986 931 973 1,073 922 3,695 3,666 Deposit insurance 76 (12) 19 (30) 90 184 628 Professional Fees 451 372 503 518 483 1,886 1,394 CDI amortization 195 179 193 208 205 825 1,016 Merger/acquisition related expenses 709 39 171 128 107 406 1,826 Information systems 972 1,038 974 852 877 3,492 3,372 Foreclosed-related expenses 187 5 109 (9) 10 140 115 Other 1,140 1,063 1,000 1,067 1,086 4,234 4,229 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 10,502 9,247 9,094 8,931 8,811 35,140 34,550 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 830 1,384 3,918 4,154 4,421 16,731 17,692 INCOME TAXES 149 280 877 915 973 3,696 3,910 NET INCOME $ 681 $ 1,104 $ 3,041 $ 3,239 $ 3,448 $ 13,035 $ 13,782 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.69 $ 0.87 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.16 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.68 $ 0.87 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON Basic Outstanding Shares 18,013,863 18,255,351 18,414,393 19,028,572 19,318,358 19,016,808 15,812,585 Diluted Outstanding Shares 18,030,136 18,287,064 18,460,118 19,073,235 19,359,492 19,063,237 15,877,633





Select Bancorp, Inc. Asset quality For Periods Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Dollars in thousands, except for share amounts, unaudited) Non-accrual loans $ 7,979 $ 7,201 $ 5,941 $ 9,083 $ 10,521 $ 5,941 $ 7,257 Accruing TDRs 6,420 5,619 6,207 6,477 6,061 6,207 4,378 Total non-performing loans 14,399 12,820 12,148 15,560 16,582 12,148 11,635 Foreclosed real estate 3,561 3,737 3,533 1,442 1,468 3,533 1,088 Total non-performing assets $ 17,960 $ 16,557 $ 15,681 $ 17,002 $ 18,050 $ 15,681 $ 12,723 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 1,326 $ 1,182 $ 1,231 $ 2,296 $ 2,447 $ 1,231 $ 3,167 Allowance for loan losses $ 12,054 $ 10,586 $ 8,324 $ 8,056 $ 8,303 $ 8,324 $ 8,669 Non-performing loans to period ending loans 1.15% 1.23% 1.18% 1.53% 1.66% 1.18% 1.18% Non-performing loans & accruing loans past due 90 days or more to period ending loans 1.26% 1.35% 1.30% 1.76% 1.91% 1.30% 1.50% Allowance for loans to period end loans 0.96% 1.02% 0.81% 0.79% 0.83% 0.81% 0.88% Allowance for loans to non-performing loans 84% 83% 69% 52% 50% 69% 75% Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets 67% 64% 53% 47% 46% 53% 68% Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets and accruing loans past due 90 days or more 63% 60% 49% 42% 41% 49% 55% Non-performing assets to total assets 1.11% 1.31% 1.23% 1.34% 1.37% 1.23% 1.01% Non-performing assets to accruing loans past due 90 days or more to total assets 1.19% 1.40% 1.33% 1.52% 1.56% 1.33% 1.26% SELECT BANCORP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures ($ in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Net interest margin: Net Interest Margin-tax equivalent (1) $ 11,883 $ 11,489 $ 11,901 $ 11,903 $ 11,740 $ 47,037 $ 47,535 Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges (620) (105) (226) (210) (268) (904) (3,051) Net Interest Margin(2) (Non-GAAP) $ 11,263 $ 11,384 $ 11,675 $ 11,693 $ 11,472 $ 46,133 $ 44,484 Loans receivable interest income: Loans receivable interest income $ 14,086 $ 13,589 $ 14,124 $ 13,924 $ 13,515 $ 54,645 $ 53,822 Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges (620) (105) (226) (210) (268) (904) (3,051) Loans receivable interest income (Non-GAAP) $ 13,466 $ 13,484 $ 13,898 $ 13,714 $ 13,247 $ 53,741 $ 50,771 Acquired and non-acquired loans: Acquired loans receivable $ 213,466 $ 122,363 $ 129,595 $ 141,765 $ 152,090 $ 129,595 $ 186,243 Non-acquired loans receivable 1,036,533 917,151 900,380 873,163 844,972 900,380 799,797 Total gross loans receivable $ 1,249,999 $ 1,039,514 $ 1,029,975 $ 1,014,928 $ 997,062 $ 1,029,975 $ 986,040 % Acquired 17.1% 11.8% 12.6% 14.0% 15.3% 12.6% 18.9% Non-acquired loans 1,036,533 917,151 900,380 873,163 844,972 900,380 799,797 Allowance for loan losses 12,054 10,586 8,324 8,056 8,303 8,324 8,669 Allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans (Non-GAAP) 1.16% 1.15% 0.92% 0.92% 0.98% 0.92% 1.08% Total gross loan receivable 1,249,999 1,039,514 1,029,975 1,014,928 997,062 1,029,975 986,040 Allowance for loan losses 12,054 10,586 8,324 8,056 8,303 8,324 8,669 Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans receivable 0.96% 1.02% 0.81% 0.79% 0.83% 0.81% 0.88% For Periods Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Tangible common equity Total shareholders' equity $ 211,538 $ 212,085 $ 212,775 $ 212,049 $ 216,845 $ 212,775 $ 209,611 Adjustment: Goodwill 41,914 24,579 24,579 24,579 24,579 24,579 24,579 Core deposit intangibles 1,856 1,431 1,610 1,803 2,011 1,610 2,085 Tangible common equity $ 167,768 $ 186,075 $ 186,586 $ 185,667 $ 190,255 $ 186,586 $ 182,947 Common shares outstanding(3) 17,862,554 18,055,692 18,330,058 18,513,078 19,261,989 18,330,058 19,311,505 Book value per common share(4) $ 11.84 $ 11.75 $ 11.61 $ 11.45 $ 11.26 $ 11.61 $ 10.85 Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 9.39 $ 10.31 $ 10.18 $ 10.03 $ 9.88 $ 10.18 $ 9.47 (1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Net interest margin-core and yield on loans - core excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion, loan payoff charges and related deferred fees recognized related to early loan repayments. (3) Excludes the dilutive effect of common stock issuable upon exercise of stock options. (4) We calculate book value per common share as shareholders' equity less preferred stock at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. (5) We calculate the tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill, preferred stock and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.



