Select Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings
/EIN News/ -- DUNN, N.C., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCT) (the “Company”), the holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company, today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $681,000 with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04, compared to net income of $3.4 million with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.18 for the comparative quarter ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in net income in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to a provision for loan losses of $1.9 million compared to a recovery of loan losses of $207,000 for the same period in 2019. The increase in the provision for loan losses was primarily due to factors associated with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, we incurred $709,000 of expenses related to the acquisition of three branches from First Citizens Bank during the quarter. We also incurred expenses of $265,000 associated with new branches in Cornelius, North Carolina (Charlotte area) and Holly Springs, North Carolina (Raleigh area).
Total assets, deposits, and gross loans for the Company as of June 30, 2020 were $1.6 billion, $1.3 billion, and $1.2 billion, respectively, compared to total assets of $1.3 billion, total deposits of $1.0 billion, and total loans of $997.1 million as of the same date in 2019.
Comments of the Chief Executive Officer and Other Matters
William Hedgepeth, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated regarding the 2nd quarter of 2020, “We continue to navigate the challenges that we are facing during this unprecedented crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our customers, employees, shareholders, families and friends have been deeply affected by the pandemic and the future is uncertain. However, Select Bank & Trust is positioned and prepared to assist our customers and employees. Our capital position, liquidity and asset quality are sound at this time and we believe sufficient to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming weeks and months. We have assisted our customers with Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, small business loans and COVID-19 loan modifications where necessary. We originated over 1,200 PPP loans totaling approximately $97.0 million. Over 65% or 831 of these loans were at or below $50,000. We granted over 475 COVID-19 loan modifications totaling approximately $240.0 million. Our employees and Board of Directors are committed to assisting our customers, employees and communities through this crisis. Our employees have worked extremely hard this year, and for many years preceding this crisis, to place Select Bank & Trust in a position to support our customers, employees and communities as we move forward in this unusual time.”
Hedgepeth continued, “We also acquired three branches from Entegra Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank, in the western part of North Carolina in mid-April. The pandemic challenged us to get creative with how we would normally convert systems, train team members and successfully open three new branches, but we effectively converted all three branch facilities, the systems and the employees, and we are very proud of the teams’ efforts. We are pleased to have the branches officially in our network now, located in Franklin, Highlands, and Sylva, North Carolina.”
Other matters of interest to shareholders are:
- The Company repurchased 193,138 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2020 under a repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors in 2019. The Company may repurchase up to an additional 42,002 shares of its common stock under the repurchase plan.
- Loan growth was approximately $210.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, which consisted of $103.3 million in loans acquired from First Citizens in connection with the acquisition of three western North Carolina branches, plus $95.1 million in PPP loans and $12.1 million in net organic loan growth.
- Deposit growth was approximately $356.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, which consisted of $185.5 million in deposits acquired from First Citizens in connection with the branch acquisition and $170.6 million in net organic growth.
- With the closing of the acquisition of three western North Carolina branches on April 17, 2020, our total assets are in excess of $1.6 billion.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income was $11.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $11.7 million for the same period in 2019. On a comparative quarter basis, the Company’s total interest income was positively affected by increased loan balances due to growth which was offset by a decreasing yield, a decrease in securities balances and lower yielding loans plus the reduction in other earning assets at a lower yield. Average total interest-earning assets were $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and $1.2 billion for the same period in 2019. The yield on those assets decreased 83 basis points, from 5.05% in the second quarter of 2019 to 4.22% for the same period in 2020. This was primarily due to lower rates on recently originated loans and PPP loans along with deferral modifications on loans due to COVID-19 on a comparative quarter basis. When compared to the first quarter of 2020, average total interest-earning assets were $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and $1.1 billion for the first quarter of 2020. The yield on those assets decreased 76 basis points, from 4.98% in the second quarter of 2019 to 4.22% for the same period in 2020.
The Company’s average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $147.7 million, to $935.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $788.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. Low-cost savings, NOW and money market deposits increased $164.3 million while the cost of transactional deposits increased from 0.52% to 0.54%, or 2 basis points year over year. The cost of total deposits decreased from 1.33% in the second quarter of 2019 to 1.02% in the second quarter of 2020 due to the decrease in the cost of time deposits. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.45% and net interest spread was 3.08%. In the second quarter of 2019, net interest margin was 4.06% and net interest spread was 3.59%.
Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality
During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.9 million, based primarily on loan growth and adjustments to qualitative allowance factors. There was a 0.12% allowance applied to all loan pools for factors related to the potential economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we increased our reserve an additional 5 basis points in response to qualitative factors for gross domestic product, peer group delinquency, and North Carolina unemployment in all loan pools. As a result, $1.1 million of the $1.9 million provision was attributable to the impact COVID-19 on the reserve’s increase. We granted payment extensions on approximately 491 commercial and consumer loans totaling approximately $240.2 million related to the impact of COVID-19. As of the date of this filing, there are approximately 137 loans totaling $83.1 million remaining on modification. On a comparative-quarter basis, the Company recorded a recovery of loan losses of $207,000 for the second quarter of 2019. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $515,000 compared to net charge-offs of $0 in the second quarter of 2019. These charge-offs resulted in a net charge-off rate of 0.16% of average loans for the current quarter, compared to a net charge-off rate of 0.00% in the second quarter of 2019.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $1.4 million, an increase of $83,000 from $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. Service charges on deposit accounts decreased $78,000, to $206,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $284,000 for the second quarter in 2019. Other non-deposit fees and income increased $36,000 from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020. Fees of $235,000 from presold mortgages and $120,000 from SBA loans totaled $355,000 in the year-over-year comparison, which represented an increase of $124,000 from the $230,000 of fees in the second quarter of 2019. The Company did not sell any investment securities in the second quarter of 2020 or 2019.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expenses increased by $1.7 million to $10.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $8.8 million for the same period in 2019. In general, most categories of non-interest expenses increased, primarily due to an increase in the number of branches. The following are highlights of the significant categories of non-interest expenses during the second quarter of 2020 versus the same period in 2019:
Personnel expenses increased $755,000 to $5.8 million, due to additional personnel and cost-of-living increases.
Occupancy expenses increased $64,000 to $986,000, primarily due to additional branches, repairs and maintenance and increased rent expense due to normal rent escalation.
Integration-related expenses increased $602,000 to $709,000, due to the acquisition of three branches in western North Carolina.
Core Deposit Intangible (“CDI”) expense decreased $10,000 to $195,000 due to amortization.
Information systems expense increased by $95,000 to $972,000 due to increased expenses related to a new mobile banking platform, increased number of users and security cost for the core processing system.
Professional fees decreased by $32,000 to $451,000.
Deposit insurance expenses decreased by $14,000 to $76,000 due to premium credit.
Income Taxes
The Company’s effective tax rate was 18.0% and 22.0% for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at June 30, 2020 were $1.6 billion, an increase of $302.2 million or 22.9% from a year earlier. Gross loans at June 30, 2020 were $1.2 billion, up $252.9 million or 25.4% from a year earlier, and total deposits were $1.3 billion, an increase of $308.5 million or 29.9% from a year earlier.
Retail deposits (excluding brokered deposits and internet time deposits) grew at a rate of 60.4% or $357.0 million as of June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Deposits increased $97.2 million due to the PPP loan program. Wholesale deposits decreased from $16.9 million at June 30, 2019 to $7.2 million at June 30, 2020 as we continue emphasizing core deposit growth to replace wholesale deposits.
Completion of Acquisition of Three Branches in Western North Carolina
On April 17, 2020, the Company’s subsidiary, Select Bank & Trust, completed its acquisition of three branches from Entegra Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank.
The branches are located at 473 Carolina Way, Highlands, NC; 498 East Main Street, Sylva, NC; and 30 Hyatt Road, Franklin, NC. As part of the acquisition, Select Bank & Trust Company acquired approximately $185 million in deposits, goodwill of $17.3 million and purchased approximately $103 million in loans.
About Select Bank & Trust Company
Select Bank & Trust has 22 full-service offices in these North Carolina communities: Dunn, Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Cornelius (Charlotte area), Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Franklin, Goldsboro, Greenville, Highlands, Holly Springs (Raleigh area), Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, Sylva, and Wilmington; in the following South Carolina communities: Blacksburg and Rock Hill; and in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Select Bank & Trust also operates three loan production offices in Wilson, Durham and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
About Select Bancorp, Inc.
Select Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina. The Company primarily conducts operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Select Bank & Trust Company, a North Carolina-chartered commercial bank that provides a full suite of banking services through its offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SLCT”.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain financial measures we use to evaluate our performance and discuss in this release and the accompanying tables are identified as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of operations, balance sheet or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively either financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures or both.
The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar, or with names similar, to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.
Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles; and (b) tangible book value per share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by shares of common stock outstanding. For tangible book value per share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our book value per share. A reconciliation of tangible book value per share to book value per share is included in the tables that accompany this release.
We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of our goals and expectations with respect to earnings, revenue, and expenses and the growth rate in such items, as well as other measures of economic performance, including statements relating to anticipated market share growth, and (ii) statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions. The actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements for various reasons, including, but not limited to: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures intended to prevent its spread, which include wide disruptions to business activity that may impact the financial strength of our borrowers; our ability to manage growth or achieve it at all; substantial changes in financial markets; our ability to obtain the synergies and expense efficiencies anticipated from our acquisition activity and branch divestures and consolidations; regulatory changes; changes in interest rates, including the impact of such changes on our net interest margin; loss of deposits and loan demand to other savings and financial institutions; adverse economic conditions that impact our borrowers’ ability to pay their debts when due, including the rapid rise in unemployment associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; and changes in real estate values and the real estate market. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company’s SEC filings, including its periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, copies of which are available upon request from the Company. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
|SELECT BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|24,037
|$
|20,030
|$
|19,110
|$
|20,052
|$
|20,397
|Interest-earning deposits in other banks
|157,521
|35,544
|50,920
|53,093
|100,584
|Certificates of deposit
|-
|-
|-
|500
|500
|Federal funds sold
|9,726
|11,673
|9,047
|10,728
|21,961
|Investment securities available for sale, at Fair Value
|62,958
|64,738
|72,367
|76,941
|83,102
|Loans held for sale
|3,455
|1,606
|928
|1,714
|826
|Loans
|1,249,999
|1,039,514
|1,029,975
|1,014,928
|997,062
|Allowance for loan losses
|(12,054)
|(10,586)
|(8,324)
|(8,056)
|(8,303)
|NET LOANS
|1,237,945
|1,028,928
|1,021,651
|1,006,872
|988,759
|Accrued interest receivable
|4,400
|3,839
|4,189
|3,902
|4,028
|Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, at cost
|3,059
|3,059
|3,045
|3,045
|3,045
|Other non-marketable securities
|718
|718
|719
|719
|718
|Foreclosed real estate
|3,561
|3,737
|3,533
|1,442
|1,468
|Premises and equipment, net
|20,893
|17,868
|17,791
|18,150
|18,274
|Right of use lease asset
|8,953
|8,414
|8,596
|8,776
|8,953
|Bank owned life insurance
|30,110
|29,950
|29,789
|29,621
|29,451
|Goodwill
|41,914
|24,579
|24,579
|24,579
|24,579
|Core deposit intangible ("CDI")
|1,856
|1,431
|1,610
|1,803
|2,011
|Other assets
|7,854
|7,380
|7,202
|7,697
|8,141
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,618,960
|$
|1,263,494
|$
|1,275,076
|$
|1,269,634
|$
|1,316,797
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|400,098
|$
|250,031
|$
|240,305
|$
|243,889
|$
|252,666
|Savings
|52,597
|41,815
|43,128
|43,355
|46,037
|Money market and NOW
|495,609
|306,051
|280,145
|283,414
|292,629
|Time
|390,449
|384,754
|429,260
|417,015
|438,918
|TOTAL DEPOSITS
|1,338,753
|982,651
|992,838
|987,673
|1,030,250
|Short-Term Debt
|20,000
|20,000
|-
|-
|-
|Long-Term Debt
|37,372
|37,372
|57,372
|57,372
|57,372
|Lease Liability
|9,243
|8,669
|8,813
|8,951
|9,086
|Accrued interest payable
|457
|536
|578
|596
|637
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|1,597
|2,181
|2,700
|2,993
|2,607
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,407,422
|1,051,409
|1,062,301
|1,057,585
|1,099,952
|Shareholders' Equity
|Common stock
|17,863
|18,056
|18,330
|18,513
|19,262
|Additional paid-in-capital
|137,559
|138,788
|140,870
|142,878
|150,275
|Retained Earnings
|54,460
|53,779
|52,675
|49,634
|46,395
|Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust
|(2,553)
|(2,791)
|(2,815)
|(2,730)
|(2,652)
|Directors' Deferred Compensation Plan Rabbi Trust
|2,553
|2,791
|2,815
|2,730
|2,652
|Accumulated other comprehesive income
|1,656
|1,462
|900
|1,024
|913
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|211,538
|212,085
|212,775
|212,049
|216,845
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,618,960
|$
|1,263,494
|$
|1,275,076
|$
|1,269,634
|$
|1,316,797
|SELECT BANCORP, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|(Dollars in thousands, except for share amounts)
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans
|$
|14,086
|$
|13,589
|$
|14,124
|$
|13,924
|$
|13,515
|$
|54,605
|$
|53,796
|Federal funds sold and interest-earning
|deposits in other banks
|33
|168
|258
|581
|456
|1,838
|1,618
|Investments
|381
|421
|434
|503
|601
|2,003
|1,421
|TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
|14,500
|14,178
|14,816
|15,008
|14,572
|58,446
|56,835
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Money market, NOW and savings deposits
|648
|348
|420
|433
|407
|1,616
|1,339
|Time deposits
|1,576
|1,931
|2,075
|2,248
|1,985
|8,061
|6,293
|Short-term debt
|141
|87
|6
|4
|26
|62
|328
|Long-term debt
|281
|352
|447
|455
|457
|1,817
|1,490
|TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
|2,646
|2,718
|2,948
|3,140
|2,875
|11,556
|9,450
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|11,854
|11,460
|11,868
|11,868
|11,697
|46,890
|47,385
|PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES
|1,933
|2,273
|302
|231
|(207)
|438
|(156)
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
|FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES
|9,921
|9,187
|11,566
|11,637
|11,904
|46,452
|47,541
|NON-INTEREST INCOME
|Fees on the sale of mortgages
|355
|293
|148
|218
|230
|753
|497
|Gain on securities
|0
|0
|0
|48
|0
|48
|0
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|206
|338
|303
|308
|284
|1,161
|1,124
|Other fees and income
|850
|813
|995
|874
|814
|3,457
|3,080
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
|1,411
|1,444
|1,446
|1,448
|1,328
|5,419
|4,701
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|Personnel
|5,786
|5,632
|5,152
|5,124
|5,031
|20,278
|18,304
|Occupancy and equipment
|986
|931
|973
|1,073
|922
|3,695
|3,666
|Deposit insurance
|76
|(12)
|19
|(30)
|90
|184
|628
|Professional Fees
|451
|372
|503
|518
|483
|1,886
|1,394
|CDI amortization
|195
|179
|193
|208
|205
|825
|1,016
|Merger/acquisition related expenses
|709
|39
|171
|128
|107
|406
|1,826
|Information systems
|972
|1,038
|974
|852
|877
|3,492
|3,372
|Foreclosed-related expenses
|187
|5
|109
|(9)
|10
|140
|115
|Other
|1,140
|1,063
|1,000
|1,067
|1,086
|4,234
|4,229
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|10,502
|9,247
|9,094
|8,931
|8,811
|35,140
|34,550
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|830
|1,384
|3,918
|4,154
|4,421
|16,731
|17,692
|INCOME TAXES
|149
|280
|877
|915
|973
|3,696
|3,910
|NET INCOME
|$
|681
|$
|1,104
|$
|3,041
|$
|3,239
|$
|3,448
|$
|13,035
|$
|13,782
|NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING
|Basic
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.87
|Diluted
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.87
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON
|Basic Outstanding Shares
|18,013,863
|18,255,351
|18,414,393
|19,028,572
|19,318,358
|19,016,808
|15,812,585
|Diluted Outstanding Shares
|18,030,136
|18,287,064
|18,460,118
|19,073,235
|19,359,492
|19,063,237
|15,877,633
|Select Bancorp, Inc.
|Asset quality
|For Periods Ended
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|(Dollars in thousands, except for share amounts, unaudited)
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|7,979
|$
|7,201
|$
|5,941
|$
|9,083
|$
|10,521
|$
|5,941
|$
|7,257
|Accruing TDRs
|6,420
|5,619
|6,207
|6,477
|6,061
|6,207
|4,378
|Total non-performing loans
|14,399
|12,820
|12,148
|15,560
|16,582
|12,148
|11,635
|Foreclosed real estate
|3,561
|3,737
|3,533
|1,442
|1,468
|3,533
|1,088
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|17,960
|$
|16,557
|$
|15,681
|$
|17,002
|$
|18,050
|$
|15,681
|$
|12,723
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|1,326
|$
|1,182
|$
|1,231
|$
|2,296
|$
|2,447
|$
|1,231
|$
|3,167
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|12,054
|$
|10,586
|$
|8,324
|$
|8,056
|$
|8,303
|$
|8,324
|$
|8,669
|Non-performing loans to period ending loans
|1.15%
|1.23%
|1.18%
|1.53%
|1.66%
|1.18%
|1.18%
|Non-performing loans & accruing loans past
|due 90 days or more to period ending loans
|1.26%
|1.35%
|1.30%
|1.76%
|1.91%
|1.30%
|1.50%
|Allowance for loans to period end loans
|0.96%
|1.02%
|0.81%
|0.79%
|0.83%
|0.81%
|0.88%
|Allowance for loans to non-performing loans
|84%
|83%
|69%
|52%
|50%
|69%
|75%
|Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets
|67%
|64%
|53%
|47%
|46%
|53%
|68%
|Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets
|and accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|63%
|60%
|49%
|42%
|41%
|49%
|55%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|1.11%
|1.31%
|1.23%
|1.34%
|1.37%
|1.23%
|1.01%
|Non-performing assets to accruing loans
|past due 90 days or more to total assets
|1.19%
|1.40%
|1.33%
|1.52%
|1.56%
|1.33%
|1.26%
|SELECT BANCORP, INC.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
|($ in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Net interest margin:
|Net Interest Margin-tax equivalent (1)
|$
|11,883
|$
|11,489
|$
|11,901
|$
|11,903
|$
|11,740
|$
|47,037
|$
|47,535
|Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges
|(620)
|(105)
|(226)
|(210)
|(268)
|(904)
|(3,051)
|Net Interest Margin(2) (Non-GAAP)
|$
|11,263
|$
|11,384
|$
|11,675
|$
|11,693
|$
|11,472
|$
|46,133
|$
|44,484
|Loans receivable interest income:
|Loans receivable interest income
|$
|14,086
|$
|13,589
|$
|14,124
|$
|13,924
|$
|13,515
|$
|54,645
|$
|53,822
|Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges
|(620)
|(105)
|(226)
|(210)
|(268)
|(904)
|(3,051)
|Loans receivable interest income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|13,466
|$
|13,484
|$
|13,898
|$
|13,714
|$
|13,247
|$
|53,741
|$
|50,771
|Acquired and non-acquired loans:
|Acquired loans receivable
|$
|213,466
|$
|122,363
|$
|129,595
|$
|141,765
|$
|152,090
|$
|129,595
|$
|186,243
|Non-acquired loans receivable
|1,036,533
|917,151
|900,380
|873,163
|844,972
|900,380
|799,797
|Total gross loans receivable
|$
|1,249,999
|$
|1,039,514
|$
|1,029,975
|$
|1,014,928
|$
|997,062
|$
|1,029,975
|$
|986,040
|% Acquired
|17.1%
|11.8%
|12.6%
|14.0%
|15.3%
|12.6%
|18.9%
|Non-acquired loans
|1,036,533
|917,151
|900,380
|873,163
|844,972
|900,380
|799,797
|Allowance for loan losses
|12,054
|10,586
|8,324
|8,056
|8,303
|8,324
|8,669
|Allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans (Non-GAAP)
|1.16%
|1.15%
|0.92%
|0.92%
|0.98%
|0.92%
|1.08%
|Total gross loan receivable
|1,249,999
|1,039,514
|1,029,975
|1,014,928
|997,062
|1,029,975
|986,040
|Allowance for loan losses
|12,054
|10,586
|8,324
|8,056
|8,303
|8,324
|8,669
|Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans receivable
|0.96%
|1.02%
|0.81%
|0.79%
|0.83%
|0.81%
|0.88%
|For Periods Ended
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Tangible common equity
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|211,538
|$
|212,085
|$
|212,775
|$
|212,049
|$
|216,845
|$
|212,775
|$
|209,611
|Adjustment:
|Goodwill
|41,914
|24,579
|24,579
|24,579
|24,579
|24,579
|24,579
|Core deposit intangibles
|1,856
|1,431
|1,610
|1,803
|2,011
|1,610
|2,085
|Tangible common equity
|$
|167,768
|$
|186,075
|$
|186,586
|$
|185,667
|$
|190,255
|$
|186,586
|$
|182,947
|Common shares outstanding(3)
|17,862,554
|18,055,692
|18,330,058
|18,513,078
|19,261,989
|18,330,058
|19,311,505
|Book value per common share(4)
|$
|11.84
|$
|11.75
|$
|11.61
|$
|11.45
|$
|11.26
|$
|11.61
|$
|10.85
|Tangible book value per common share(5)
|$
|9.39
|$
|10.31
|$
|10.18
|$
|10.03
|$
|9.88
|$
|10.18
|$
|9.47
|(1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis.
|(2) Net interest margin-core and yield on loans - core excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion, loan payoff charges and related deferred fees recognized related to early loan repayments.
|(3) Excludes the dilutive effect of common stock issuable upon exercise of stock options.
|(4) We calculate book value per common share as shareholders' equity less preferred stock at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.
|(5) We calculate the tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill, preferred stock and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.
|Select Bancorp, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information and Other Data
|($ in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Year Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2017
|Summary of Operations:
|Total interest income
|$
|14,500
|$
|14,178
|$
|14,816
|$
|15,008
|$
|14,572
|$
|58,446
|$
|56,835
|$
|39,617
|Total interest expense
|2,646
|2,718
|2,948
|3,140
|2,875
|11,556
|9,450
|5,106
|Net interest income
|11,854
|11,460
|11,868
|11,868
|11,697
|46,890
|47,385
|34,511
|Provision for loan losses
|1,933
|2,273
|302
|231
|(207
|438
|(156
|1,367
|Net interest income after provision
|9,921
|9,187
|11,566
|11,637
|11,904
|46,452
|47,541
|33,144
|Noninterest income
|1,411
|1,444
|1,446
|1,448
|1,328
|5,419
|4,701
|3,072
|Merger/acquisition related expenses
|709
|39
|171
|128
|107
|406
|1,826
|2,166
|Noninterest expense
|9,793
|9,208
|8,923
|8,803
|8,704
|34,734
|32,724
|25,153
|Income before income taxes
|830
|1,384
|3,918
|4,154
|4,421
|16,731
|17,692
|8,897
|Provision for income taxes
|149
|280
|877
|915
|973
|3,696
|3,910
|5,712
|Net Income
|681
|1,104
|3,041
|3,239
|3,448
|13,035
|13,782
|3,185
|Dividends on Preferred Stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|681
|$
|1,104
|$
|3,041
|$
|3,239
|$
|3,448
|$
|13,035
|$
|13,782
|$
|3,185
|Share and Per Share Data:
|Earnings per share - basic
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.87
|$
|0.27
|Earnings per share - diluted
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.87
|$
|0.27
|Book value per share
|$
|11.84
|$
|11.75
|$
|11.61
|$
|11.45
|$
|11.26
|$
|11.61
|$
|10.85
|$
|9.72
|Tangible book value per share(1)
|$
|9.39
|$
|10.31
|$
|10.18
|$
|10.03
|$
|9.88
|$
|10.18
|$
|9.47
|$
|7.72
|Ending shares outstanding
|17,862,554
|18,055,692
|18,330,058
|18,513,078
|19,261,989
|18,330,058
|19,311,505
|14,009,137
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|18,134,607
|18,255,351
|18,414,393
|19,028,572
|19,318,358
|19,016,808
|15,812,585
|11,763,050
|Diluted
|18,157,992
|18,287,064
|18,460,118
|19,073,235
|19,359,492
|19,063,237
|15,877,633
|11,826,977
|Selected Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets(2)
|0.18%
|0.35%
|0.95%
|0.99%
|1.10%
|1.03%
|1.12%
|0.35%
|Return on average equity(2)
|1.28%
|2.07%
|5.67%
|5.93%
|6.41%
|6.08%
|8.51%
|2.93%
|Net interest margin
|3.45%
|4.03%
|4.05%
|3.94%
|4.06%
|4.04%
|4.19%
|4.09%
|Efficiency ratio (3)
|73.83%
|71.36%
|67.02%
|66.11%
|66.83%
|66.40%
|62.83%
|66.93%
|Period End Balance Sheet Data:
|Gross loans
|$
|1,249,999
|$
|1,039,514
|$
|1,029,975
|$
|1,014,928
|$
|997,062
|$
|1,029,975
|$
|986,040
|$
|982,626
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,222,416
|1,137,010
|1,167,857
|1,153,612
|1,148,417
|1,167,857
|1,119,344
|1,063,322
|Goodwill
|41,914
|24,579
|24,579
|24,579
|24,579
|24,579
|24,579
|24,904
|Core deposit intangible
|1,856
|1,431
|1,610
|1,803
|2,011
|1,610
|2,085
|3,101
|Total assets
|1,618,960
|1,263,494
|1,275,076
|1,269,634
|1,316,797
|1,275,076
|1,258,525
|1,194,135
|Deposits
|1,338,753
|982,651
|992,838
|987,673
|1,030,250
|992,838
|980,427
|995,044
|Short-term debt
|20,000
|20,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7,000
|28,279
|Long-term debt
|37,372
|37,372
|57,372
|57,372
|57,372
|57,372
|57,372
|19,372
|Shareholders' equity
|211,538
|212,085
|212,775
|212,049
|216,845
|212,775
|209,611
|136,115
|Selected Average Balances:
|Gross Loans
|$
|1,193,985
|$
|1,020,630
|$
|1,017,750
|$
|1,013,331
|$
|982,876
|$
|1,004,051
|$
|987,634
|$
|732,089
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,321,172
|1,147,631
|1,166,758
|1,197,266
|1,160,387
|1,164,149
|1,119,344
|813,773
|Core Deposit Intangible
|1,529
|1,507
|1,680
|1,878
|1,741
|1,812
|2,547
|640
|Total Assets
|1,520,278
|1,255,943
|1,272,475
|1,300,137
|1,261,972
|1,268,728
|1,228,576
|898,943
|Deposits
|1,237,343
|972,162
|989,721
|1,013,504
|970,011
|981,132
|989,838
|738,310
|Short-term debt
|20,000
|12,747
|-
|-
|6,824
|3,414
|21,393
|34,523
|Long-term debt
|37,438
|44,625
|57,372
|57,372
|57,372
|57,372
|49,357
|14,239
|Shareholders' equity
|213,796
|214,502
|212,849
|216,556
|215,722
|214,324
|161,953
|108,709
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Nonperforming loans (4)
|$
|14,399
|$
|12,820
|$
|12,148
|$
|15,560
|$
|16,582
|$
|12,148
|$
|11,635
|$
|6,978
|Other real estate owned
|3,561
|3,737
|3,533
|1,442
|1,468
|3,533
|1,088
|1,258
|Allowance for loan losses
|12,054
|10,586
|8,324
|8,056
|8,303
|8,324
|8,669
|8,835
|Nonperforming loans (4) to period-end loans
|1.15%
|1.23%
|1.18%
|1.53%
|1.66%
|1.18%
|1.18%
|0.71%
|Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans
|0.96%
|1.02%
|0.81%
|0.79%
|0.83%
|0.81%
|0.88%
|0.90%
|Delinquency ratio (5)
|0.22%
|0.43%
|0.34%
|0.09%
|0.12%
|0.34%
|0.19%
|0.48%
|Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (2)
|0.16%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|0.19%
|0.00%
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|(1) Tangible book value per share (a non GAAP measure) is equal to total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Please refer to the table above for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.
|(2) Annualized.
|(3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as a non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
|(4) Nonperforming loans consist of non-accrural loans and accruing TDR loans.
|(5) Delinquency Ratio includes loans 30-89 days past due and excludes non-accrual loans.