Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
LINDON, Utah, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") which creates, installs and services burner management solutions in the oil and gas industry, today reported financial results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2020. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
Second Quarter Summary
- Recognized revenue of $4.4 million
- Realized gross profit of $2.1 million or 47.9% of total revenues
- Net loss of $808,503 or ($0.02) per share
- Cash and liquid investments of $18.1 million and remained debt-free
“Our second quarter results reflect both a full quarter’s impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, which significantly reduced demand across the oil and gas industry, and the fallout of the price war between Russia and OPEC, which caused oil futures to turn negative for the first time in history,” said Ryan Oviatt, Co-CEO and CFO of Profire Energy. “We responded quickly to these events by reducing expenses and adjusting the cost structure of our organization during the quarter. These actions are reflected in our results through the sequential improvement in gross margin and a nearly $600,000 reduction in operating expenses from the first quarter, while maintaining our strong balance sheet.”
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Total revenues for the period equaled $4.4 million, compared to $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, and $10.1 million in the same period a year ago. The second quarter’s results reflect the full impact of COVID-19 on consumer demand compared to just a few weeks in the first quarter, as well as a 53% drop in the average oil price during the same period, due in part to a significant price war between Russia and OPEC in the first month of the quarter.
Gross profit was $2.1 million, compared to $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $5.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin was 47.9% of revenues, compared to 42.5% of revenues in previous quarter and 51.2% of revenues in the first quarter of 2019. The sequential gross margin improvement was driven by actions taken during the quarter to adjust the cost structure of the company.
Total operating expenses were $3.2 million, compared to $3.8 million in prior quarter and $4.2 million in the same period a year ago. The sequential and year-over-year decreases reflect ongoing cost control measures in response to COVID-19 and the ongoing supply and demand imbalance within the oil markets.
Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A decreased 23%, R&D decreased 55% and depreciation increased by 63%.
Net loss was $808,503 or ($0.02) per share, compared to a net loss of $365,264, or ($0.01) in the first quarter of 2020, and net income of $1.0 million or $0.02 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Cash and investments totaled $18.1 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $18.6 million at the end of 2019, and the Company continues to operate debt-free. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $469,000. Working capital as of June 30, 2020 was $23.4 million, compared to $22.9 million at the end of 2019.
“Despite turbulent times in our industry, we continue to add customers who recognize the value our solutions bring in improving safety and efficiency,” said Cameron Tidball, Co-CEO of Profire Energy. “We will continue to investigate and analyze opportunities to diversify our offerings, including the evaluation of select strategic acquisition targets that provide complementary solutions or have the potential to expand our customer base, that may arise through the disruption of the markets.”
Conference Call
About Profire Energy, Inc.
Profire Energy assists energy production companies in the safe and efficient production and transportation of oil and natural gas. As energy companies seek greater safety for their employees, compliance with more stringent regulatory standards, and enhanced margins with their energy production processes, Profire Energy's burner management products are continuing to be a key part of their solutions. Profire Energy has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding possible acquisition opportunities, and the Company hosting a conference call on August 6, 2020. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
|PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|As of
|June 30,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|ASSETS
|(Unaudited)
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|8,022,237
|$
|7,358,856
|Short-term investments
|2,290,667
|1,222,053
|Short-term investments - other
|1,600,000
|2,600,000
|Accounts receivable, net
|2,439,296
|5,597,701
|Inventories, net (note 3)
|8,996,223
|9,571,807
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets (note 4)
|2,144,150
|1,672,422
|Income tax receivable
|—
|77,385
|Total Current Assets
|25,492,573
|28,100,224
|LONG-TERM ASSETS
|Long-term investments
|6,192,261
|7,399,963
|Financing right-of-use asset
|72,914
|107,991
|Property and equipment, net
|11,571,961
|12,071,019
|Intangible assets, net
|1,883,236
|1,989,782
|Goodwill
|2,579,381
|2,579,381
|Total Long-Term Assets
|22,299,753
|24,148,136
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|47,792,326
|$
|52,248,360
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$
|685,617
|$
|2,633,520
|Accrued liabilities (note 5)
|1,122,242
|2,089,391
|Current financing lease liability (note 6)
|45,411
|59,376
|Income taxes payable
|99,481
|403,092
|Total Current Liabilities
|1,952,751
|5,185,379
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|Net deferred income tax liability
|543,441
|439,275
|Long-term financing lease liability (note 6)
|30,238
|52,120
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|2,526,430
|5,676,774
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (note 7)
|Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 51,325,493 issued and 47,913,115 outstanding at June 30, 2020, and 50,824,355 issued and 47,411,977 outstanding at December 31, 2019
|51,325
|50,824
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(5,353,019
|)
|(5,353,019
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|30,106,383
|29,584,172
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,070,095
|)
|(2,415,460
|)
|Retained earnings
|23,531,302
|24,705,069
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|45,265,896
|46,571,586
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|47,792,326
|$
|52,248,360
These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.
|PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
|For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|REVENUES (note 9)
|Sales of goods, net
|$
|3,999,139
|$
|9,559,255
|$
|10,860,097
|$
|19,757,890
|Sales of services, net
|360,340
|564,776
|946,524
|1,199,199
|Total Revenues
|4,359,479
|10,124,031
|11,806,621
|20,957,089
|COST OF SALES
|Cost of goods sold-product
|1,944,389
|4,568,666
|5,778,071
|9,139,654
|Cost of goods sold-services
|328,225
|368,327
|777,009
|865,525
|Total Cost of Goods Sold
|2,272,614
|4,936,993
|6,555,080
|10,005,179
|GROSS PROFIT
|2,086,865
|5,187,038
|5,251,541
|10,951,910
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|General and administrative expenses
|2,753,773
|3,566,698
|6,026,311
|6,728,228
|Research and development
|229,548
|512,871
|639,274
|861,929
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|180,997
|110,910
|328,469
|227,133
|Total Operating Expenses
|3,164,318
|4,190,479
|6,994,054
|7,817,290
|INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
|(1,077,453
|)
|996,559
|(1,742,513
|)
|3,134,620
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Gain on sale of fixed assets
|157,455
|21,410
|157,455
|38,340
|Other expense
|(1,665
|)
|(413
|)
|(1,318
|)
|(964
|)
|Interest income
|77,532
|85,887
|151,925
|177,590
|Total Other Income
|233,322
|106,884
|308,062
|214,966
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(844,131
|)
|1,103,443
|(1,434,451
|)
|3,349,586
|INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)
|35,628
|(117,939
|)
|260,684
|(695,464
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|(808,503
|)
|$
|985,504
|$
|(1,173,767
|)
|$
|2,654,122
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
|$
|375,267
|$
|102,435
|$
|(570,156
|)
|$
|251,850
|Unrealized gains (losses) on investments
|72,875
|49,495
|(84,479
|)
|118,247
|Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|448,142
|151,930
|(654,635
|)
|370,097
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|(360,361
|)
|$
|1,137,434
|$
|(1,828,402
|)
|$
|3,024,219
|BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (note 10)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.06
|FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (note 10)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.06
|BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
|47,723,208
|47,348,137
|47,607,825
|47,392,534
|FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
|47,723,208
|48,124,208
|47,607,825
|48,192,849
These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.
|PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited)
|For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2020
|2019
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(1,173,767
|)
|$
|2,654,122
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|566,791
|483,063
|Gain on sale of fixed assets
|(153,973
|)
|(38,340
|)
|Bad debt expense
|236,005
|229,792
|Stock awards issued for services
|250,198
|363,841
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|3,248,693
|983,865
|Income taxes receivable/payable
|(1,761
|)
|(1,261,267
|)
|Inventories
|445,634
|1,831,865
|Prepaid expenses
|168,718
|(35,637
|)
|Deferred tax asset/liability
|104,166
|205,314
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(2,843,685
|)
|(115,813
|)
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|847,019
|5,300,805
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from sale of equipment
|—
|39,810
|Sale of investments
|1,057,404
|1,109,297
|Purchase of fixed assets
|(994,410
|)
|(1,429,735
|)
|Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|—
|(2,088,814
|)
|Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
|62,994
|(2,369,442
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability
|(148,879
|)
|(184,433
|)
|Cash received in exercise of stock options
|2,020
|6,850
|Purchase of treasury stock
|—
|(1,333,578
|)
|Principal paid towards lease liability
|(34,267
|)
|(32,185
|)
|Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
|(181,126
|)
|(1,543,346
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(65,506
|)
|(2,171
|)
|NET INCREASE IN CASH
|663,381
|1,385,846
|CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|7,358,856
|10,101,932
|CASH AT END OF PERIOD
|$
|8,022,237
|$
|11,487,778
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|CASH PAID FOR:
|Interest
|$
|4,247
|$
|2,832
|Income taxes
|$
|—
|$
|1,793,281
|NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Common stock issued in settlement of accrued bonuses
|$
|419,373
|$
|379,861
These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.