Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,752 in the last 365 days.

SMTC Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq:SMTX), a global electronics manufacturing services provider and winners of Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry, today announced its second quarter 2020 results.

Business Highlights

  • Second quarter 2020 revenue of $90.4 million
  • EPS was $0.03 and Adjusted EPS was $0.08
  • Net Income was $1.0 million, EBITDA was $5.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $6.4 million
  • Continued to gain market share with over $130 million of new orders booked during the past three quarters, including $26 million in the second quarter, from new and existing customers
  • Installed equipment shipped from SMTC’s former Chinese manufacturing facility to provide increased capacity in North America facilities
  • All facilities are open and remain in operation and in compliance with applicable COVID-19 health and safety measures
  • Subject to debt covenants, the Company had access to additional borrowing capacity of $30.9 million under SMTC’s asset-based lending credit facility with debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.66 (excluding leases) as of June 28, 2020
  • Amended credit facilities to provide increased covenant flexibility to respond to COVID-19 related business conditions
  • Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the second half of 2020 are expected to range between $190 million to $205 million and $13.7 million and $15.0 million, respectively
$s millions (except EPS) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Change Q2 2019 Change
Revenue $90.4 $95.1 (5.0%) $90.9 (0.6%)
GAAP          
Gross Profit $10.7 $9.6 10.9% $9.0 18.8%
Gross Profit Percentage 11.8% 10.1%   9.9%  
Net Income (Loss) $1.0 $0.8 23.2% ($2.5) (138.7%)
EPS $0.03 $0.03 0.0% ($0.10) (130.9%)
Non-GAAP          
Adjusted Gross Profit $11.7 $11.7 0.7% $10.8 8.3%
Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage 13.0% 12.3%   11.9%  
Adjusted Net Income $2.4 $2.2 9.6% $1.1 115.9%
Adjusted EPS $0.08 $0.08 3.6% $0.05 72.5%
Adjusted EBITDA $6.4 $6.2 3.2% $6.1 5.5%
Adjusted EBITDA Percentage 7.1% 6.5%   6.7%  
Net Debt $84.6 $83.6 1.2% 95.9  

Note: Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share (Adjusted EPS), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Percentage, and Net Debt (each as defined below) are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the section below labeled “Non-GAAP Information” and the various reconciliations to the applicable most directly comparable GAAP measures shown below in this press release.

Management Commentary

“Our sales organization continues to gain market share and expand our sales funnel. Over the last three quarters, we secured over $130 million of new orders, including $26 million in the second quarter, from new and existing customers. During the second quarter, we also launched eight new programs at our New Product Introduction facilities that will enter production in the second half of 2020,” said Ed Smith, SMTC’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“By maintaining a strong and diverse customer base and carefully managing our expenses and business operations, we were able to generate improved bottom line results. Barring any significant new COVID-19 related impacts, we believe we are positioned for an improving financial performance in the second half of the year,” added Smith.

Revenue by Industry Sector

Industry Sector Three months ended June 28, 2020 Three months ended June 30, 2019 Change
Dollars in millions $ % $ % $ %
Industrial IoT, Power and Clean Technology 38.3 42.4 36.9 40.6 1.4 3.8
Test and Measurement 13.9 15.4 12.1 13.3 1.8 14.9
Medical and Safety 10.2 11.3 11.2 12.3 (1.0) (8.9)
Avionics, Aerospace and Defense 9.2 10.2 4.8 5.3 4.4 91.7
Semiconductors 7.1 7.9 5.8 6.4 1.3 22.4
Retail and Payment Systems 6.7 7.4 12.1 13.3 (5.4) (44.6)
Telecom, Networking and Communications 5.0 5.5 8.0 8.8 (3.0) (37.5)
Total 90.4 100.0 90.9 100.0 (0.5) (0.6)

“While our customer demand during the first half of the second quarter of 2020 tracked to our internal plans, we experienced some demand reductions from retail payment systems and commercial avionics programs, among others, and order rescheduling from other customers in the latter part of the quarter. We believe this resulted in part from the COVID-19 pandemic and our customers modifying their requirements in response to the shifting demand of their respective end customers. Our supply chain did an outstanding job working around the logistics issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure we could meet our customers’ changing requirements,” noted Smith.

“To ensure the health and safety of our employees and their families as we addressed our customers’ delivery requirements, we incurred approximately $1.2 million in COVID-19 related expenses in the second quarter. These expenses were for the retention of temporary replacement labor, additional sanitation, cleaning and disinfection of facilities, personal protective equipment and related supplies and costs related to facilitating social distancing,” commented Smith.

For the three months ended June 28, 2020, cash used by operations was $ 0.3 million and capital expenditures were $0.7 million. During the second quarter the Company amended its credit facilities to provide increased covenant flexibility as it navigates through the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of June 28, 2020, SMTC had $30.9 million available for borrowing under its asset-based lending facility and a debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.66 (excluding leases).

Subsequent to June 28, 2020, the Company implemented certain cost-cutting measures, including headcount reductions primarily at its Zacatecas, Mexico facility, a freeze on all non-essential new hiring, curtailed new programs and reduced capital expenditures.

Second Half 2020 Outlook

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present a level of uncertainty to our business, we remain encouraged by the gains we have made adding new customers and the loyalty demonstrated by our existing customer base. Based on our current demand and supply chain visibility, and assuming our facilities continue to operate at currently planned levels, we expect revenue to range between $190 million to $205 million and adjusted EBITDA to range between $13.7 million and $15.0 million for the second half of 2020,” said Smith.

Financial Results Conference Call

SMTC will host a conference call which will start at 8:30 am Eastern Time on Thursday, August 6, 2020 to discuss its second quarter financial results. The conference call can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of SMTC’s web site on the Investor Relations Calendar page at https://www.smtc.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar or dialing 1-877-317-6789 (for U.S. participants), 1-866-605-3852 (for Canadian participants) or 1-412-317-6789 (for participants outside of the U.S. and Canada) ten minutes prior to the start of the call and requesting to join the SMTC Corporation’s Second Quarter Results Conference Call. The conference call will be available for rebroadcast from the Investor Relations section of SMTC’s web site on the Investor Relations Calendar page.

Non-GAAP information

Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share (Adjusted EPS), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Percentage, and Net Debt are non-GAAP measures and are referred to herein as “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Adjusted Gross Profit is computed as gross profit excluding amortization of intangible assets, unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses on unsettled forward foreign exchange contracts and COVID-19 related expenses. COVID-19 related expenses include expenses associated with the retention of temporary replacement labor, additional sanitation, cleaning and disinfection of facilities, personal protective equipment and related supplies and costs associated with facilitating social distancing. Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage is computed as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by revenue. Adjusted Net Income is computed as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges (recovery), stock-based compensation, fair value adjustment of warrant liability, merger and acquisition related expenses, fair value adjustment to contingent consideration, COVID-19 related expenses and unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses on unsettled forward foreign exchange contracts. Adjusted EPS is computed as Adjusted Net Income divided by Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding. EBITDA is computed as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is computed as EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, fair value adjustment of warrant liability, fair value adjustment to contingent consideration, merger and acquisition related expenses, COVID-19 related expenses and unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses on unsettled forward foreign exchange contracts. Adjusted EBITDA Percentage is computed as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Net Debt is computed as total debt minus cash. Reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit to gross profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage to gross profit percentage, Adjusted Net Income to net income (loss), EBITDA to net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA Percentage to net income (loss) percentage and Net Debt to total debt are each included in this press release below. Management believes that these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information to investors about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to the key metrics SMTC uses in its financial and operational decision making. The Company’s management believes that adjusting for the additional temporary costs attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic allows for a better comparison of the Company’s performance to prior periods, which is consistent with the Company’s recent amendments to the financial covenants in its financing agreements. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are used by management to manage and monitor SMTC’s performance, and also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in SMTC’s industry. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be construed as an inference that SMTC’s future results will be unaffected by any items adjusted for in these Non-GAAP Financial Measures. In evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future SMTC may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of those adjusted in the presentation below. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures that SMTC uses are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by their use of forward looking terminology such as  “anticipates,” “believes,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “should,” or “will” or the negative of these terms or other and similar words, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding stability of customer demand, supply chain visibility, SMTC’s expected financial results in the second half of 2020, including revenue, net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, as well as the anticipated revenue from specific new programs, SMTC’s expected investments in program management teams, production certifications and new customer-program start-up costs and COVID-19 related expenses in the second half of 2020, the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including SMTC’s health and safety measures at its facilities, its ability to meet customers’ production requirements, its ability to continue operations in accordance with applicable regulations, and access to additional funding under its credit facilities. For these statements, SMTC claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from forward looking statements include the effect of the expanded outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy generally and on SMTC, its operations, fluctuations in demand for customers’ products and changes in customers’ product sources, disruptions to the supply chain, availability of labor resources, delivery logistics, component shortages, availability of credit or lending facilities, challenges of managing quickly expanding operations, competition in the electronics manufacturing services industry, changes in regulations and guidance from federal, state and local governments and public health officials, and others risks and uncertainties discussed in SMTC’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and SMTC assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and acquired MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. in November 2018.  SMTC has more than 50 manufacturing and assembly lines in the United States and Mexico which creates a powerful low-to-medium volume, high-mix, end-to-end global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider. With local support and expanded manufacturing capabilities globally, including fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a focus on global original equipment manufacturers and emerging technology companies, including those in the Avionics, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial IoT, Power and Clean Technology, Medical and Safety, Retail and Payment Systems, Semiconductors, Telecom, Networking and Communications, and Test and Measurement industries. As a mid-size provider of end-to-end EMS, SMTC provides printed circuit boards assemblies production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, and sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com.


Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (loss)                
(Unaudited)                
    Three months ended    Six months ended 
                 
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts)   June 28,
2020		   June 30,
2019		   June 28,
2020		   June 30,
2019
                 
Revenue   $ 90,406     $ 90,936     $ 185,544     $ 193,585  
Cost of sales     79,720       81,939       165,219       175,964  
Gross profit     10,686       8,997       20,325       17,621  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     7,107       6,560       14,326       13,359  
Gain on Contingent Consideration     -       -       -       (3,050 )
Restructuring charges (recovery)     (125 )     1,546       (346 )     2,170  
Operating earnings     3,704       891       6,345       5,142  
Fair value loss (gain) on warrant liability     399       40       (118 )     (61 )
Interest expense     1,987       2,800       4,080       5,670  
Net income (loss) before income taxes     1,318       (1,949 )     2,383       (467 )
Income tax expense                
Current     311       416       586       695  
Deferred     52       103       67       95  
      363       519       653       790  
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)   $ 955     $ (2,468 )   $ 1,730     $ (1,257 )
                 
Basic income (loss) per share   $ 0.03     $ (0.10 )   $ 0.06     $ (0.05 )
Diluted income (loss) per share   $ 0.03     $ (0.10 )   $ 0.06     $ (0.05 )
                 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding                
Basic     28,213,729       23,557,944       28,204,514       23,403,431  
Diluted     29,493,472       23,557,944       29,484,257       23,403,431  


Consolidated Balance Sheets        
(Unaudited)        
         
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)   June 28,
2020 		  December 29,
2019
Assets        
         
Current assets:        
Cash   $ 311     $ 1,368  
Accounts receivable - net     65,071       69,919  
Unbilled contract assets     38,647       26,271  
Inventories - net     50,125       47,826  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     6,813       7,044  
Derivative assets     459       -  
Income taxes receivable     160       -  
      161,586       152,428  
Property, plant and equipment - net     23,495       25,310  
Operating lease right of use assets - net     6,419       3,330  
Goodwill     18,165       18,165  
Intangible assets - net     10,383       12,747  
Deferred income taxes - net     473       540  
Deferred financing costs - net     749       859  
Total assets   $ 221,270     $ 213,379  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
         
Current liabilities:        
Revolving credit facility     33,943       34,701  
Accounts payable     70,591       74,126  
Accrued liabilities     20,039       11,164  
Warrant liability     1,612       1,730  
Restructuring liability     675       1,597  
Income taxes payable     267       157  
Current portion of long-term debt     1,875       1,250  
Current portion of operating lease obligations     1,494       1,128  
Current portion of finance lease obligations     1,110       1,226  
      131,606       127,079  
         
Long-term debt     32,903       33,750  
Operating lease obligations     5,339       2,615  
Finance lease obligations     8,278       8,838  
Total liabilities     178,126       172,282  
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Capital stock     508       508  
Additional paid-in capital     293,706       293,389  
Deficit     (251,070 )     (252,800 )
      43,144       41,097  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 221,270     $ 213,379  


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows              
(Unaudited)              
  Three months ended    Six months ended 
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)              
Cash provided by (used in): June 28,
2020 		  June 30,
2019 		  June 28,
2020 		  June 30,
2019
Operations:              
Net income (loss) $ 955     $ (2,468 )   $ 1,730     $ (1,257 )
Items not involving cash:              
Depreciation on property, plant and equipment   1,619       1,626       3,222       3,253  
Amortization of acquired Intangible assets   846       1,844       2,364       3,688  
Unrealized foreign exchange gain on unsettled forward              
    exchange contracts   (971 )     -       (459 )     -  
Deferred income taxes   52       103       67       95  
Amortization of deferred financing fees   294       274       588       545  
Stock-based compensation   155       97       317       185  
Change in fair value of warrant liability   399       40       (118 )     (61 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration       -       -       (3,050 )
Change in non-cash operating working capital:              
Accounts receivable   5,542       9,229       4,848       8,035  
Unbilled contract assets   (9,868 )     (3,411 )     (12,376 )     (7,214 )
Inventories   (6,804 )     2,511       (2,299 )     7,054  
Prepaid expensesand other assets   (420 )     (61 )     231       (1,128 )
Income taxes payable   (9 )     174       (50 )     203  
Accounts payable   2,819       (12,100 )     (3,377 )     (10,130 )
Accrued liabilities   5,337       (698 )     8,875       (9 )
Restructuring liability   (212 )     (254 )     (919 )     (857 )
Net change in operating lease right of use asset and liability   (10       65       1       465  
    (276 )     (3,029 )     2,645       (183 )
Financing:              
Repayments of revolving credit facility   603       (9,888 )     (758 )     (11,272 )
Repayments of long-term debt   (313 )     (312 )     (625 )     (625 )
Debt issuance and deferred financing fees   (75 )     (50 )     (75 )     (50 )
Principal repayments of finance lease obligations   (314 )     (392 )     (676 )     (809 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock (Rights offer)   -       14,044       -       14,044  
    (99 )     3,402       (2,134 )     1,288  
Investing:              
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (668 )     (1,335 )     (1,568 )     (2,072 )
    (668 )     (1,335 )     (1,568 )     (2,072 )
Decrease in cash   (1,043 )     (962 )     (1,057 )     (967 )
Cash, beginning of period   1,354       1,596       1,368       1,601  
Cash, end of the period $ 311     $ 634     $ 311     $ 634  

 

Supplementary Information:                
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage    
(Unaudited)                
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)   Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 28,
2020		   June 30,
2019		   June 28,
2020		   June 30,
2019
                 
Gross Profit   $ 10,686     $ 8,997     $ 20,325     $ 17,621  
Add (deduct):                
Amortization of intangible assets     846       1,844       2,364       3,688  
Unrealized foreign exchange gain                
on unsettled forward exchange contracts     (971 )     -       (459 )     -  
COVID-19 related expenses     1,185       -       1,185       -  
Adjusted Gross Profit   $ 11,746     $ 10,841     $ 23,415     $ 21,309  
Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage     13.0 %     11.9 %     12.6 %     11.0 %


Supplementary Information:                
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS        
(Unaudited)                
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)   Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 28,
2020		   June 30,
2019		   June 28,
2020		   June 30,
2019
                 
Net income (loss)   $ 955     $ (2,468 )   $ 1,730     $ (1,257 )
Add (deduct):                
Amortization of intangible assets     846       1,844       2,364       3,688  
Restructuring charges (recovery)     (125 )     1,546     $ -       2,170  
Stock compensation expense     155       97       317       185  
Fair value adjustment of warrant liability     399       40       (118 )     (61 )
Fair value adjustment of contingent consisderation   -       -       -       (3,050 )
Merger and acquisitions related expenses     -       73       -       164  
COVID-19 related expenses     1,185       -       1,185       -  
Unrealized foreign exchangegain                
on unsettled forward exchange contracts     (971 )     -       (459 )     -  
                 
                 
Adjusted Net income   $ 2,444     $ 1,132     $ 5,019     $ 1,839  
Adjusted EPS   $ 0.08     $ 0.05     $ 0.17     $ 0.08  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding                
Basic     28,213,729       23,557,944       28,204,514       23,403,431  
Diluted     29,493,472       23,557,944       29,484,257       23,403,431  


Supplementary Information:                
Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted ABITDA and Adjusted ABITDA Percentage        
(Unaudited)                
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)   Three months ended   Six months ended
                 
    June 28,
2020		   June 30,
2019		   June 28,
2020		   June 30,
2019
                 
Net income (loss)   $ 955     $ (2,468 )   $ 1,730     $ (1,257 )
Add (deduct):                
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment     1,619       1,626       3,222       3,253  
Amortization of Intangible assets     846       1,844       2,364       3,688  
Interest     1,987       2,800       4,080       5,670  
Income tax expense     363       519       653       790  
                 
EBITDA   $ 5,770     $ 4,321     $ 12,049     $ 12,144  
                 
Add (deduct):                
Restructuring charges     (125 )     1,546       (346 )     2,170  
Stock compensation expense     155       97       317       185  
Fair value adjustment of warrant liability     399       40       (118 )     (61 )
Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration     -       -       -       (3,050 )
Merger and acquisitions related expenses     -       73       -       164  
COVID-19 related expenses     1,185       -       1,185       -  
Unrealized foreign exchange gain                
on unsettled forward exchange contracts     (971 )     -       (459 )     -  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 6,413     $ 6,077     $ 12,628     $ 11,552  
Adjusted EBITDA Percentage     7.1 %     6.7 %     6.8 %     6.0 %


Supplementary Information:          
Reconciliation of Second Half Fiscal 2020 Guidance Range  
(Unaudited; Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)          
    Six months ended  
    3-Jan-21  
    Low   High  
           
Net Income   $ 4,000   $ 5,300  
Add (deduct):          
Depreciation     3,000     3,000  
Amortization of Intangible     700     700  
Interest     3,600     3,600  
Income tax expense     300     300  
           
EBITDA   $ 11,600   $ 12,900  
           
Add (deduct):          
Restructuring charges     1,000     1,000  
Stock compensation expense     400     400  
COVID-19 related expenses     700     700  
           
           
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 13,700   $ 15,000  

 


 

Supplementary Information:        
Reconciliation of Net Debt        
(Unaudited)        
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)        
         
    June 28,
2020		   December 29,
2019
         
Revolver   $ 33,943     $ 34,701  
Long-term debt     38,125       38,750  
Discount (long-term debt)     (3,347 )     (3,750 )
Finance lease obligations     9,388       10,064  
Operating lease obligations1     6,833       3,743  
    $ 84,942     $ 83,508  
Cash   $ (311 )   $ (1,368 )
Net Debt   $ 84,631     $ 82,140  
         
1Operating lease obligations which includes $3.6 million for extension of the Company’s Fremont, CA facility lease.

 

Relations Contact

Peter Seltzberg
Managing Director
Darrow Associates, Inc.
516-419-9915
pseltzberg@darrowir.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

SMTC Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.