Unity Care San Jose CA CEO Andre Chapman to join upcoming webinar as an expert panelist
Unity Care
Bay Area virtual town hall series invites Unity Care San Jose CA founder and CEO Andre Chapman to share his perspective on community empowerment.SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unity Care San Jose CA CEO Andre Chapman will be an expert panelist at an upcoming Virtual African American Town Hall Series organized by the Bay Area Empowerment Committee.
The webinar and Q&A session will focus on raising awareness and saving lives.
Exploring the impending housing crisis due to the pandemic’s job losses, civil unrest stemming from the killing of George Floyd, and the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, Unity Care San Jose CA CEO Andre Chapman will be joined by fellow expert panelist Maeve E. Brown of Housing & Economic Rights Advocates.
The event will be held in association with Roots Community Health Center, Anchored in Spirit, Village Connect, and a number of other crucial organizations and initiatives. It comes as the New York Times reveals that almost 28 million households in the U.S. are at risk of being turned out onto the streets because of job losses tied to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm extremely proud to be joining the Bay Area Empowerment Committee's upcoming Virtual African American Town Hall Series webinar and Q&A as an expert panelist," says Unity Care San Jose CA CEO Andre Chapman.
Unity Care San Jose CA CEO Andre Chapman is also a national trainer and expert on creating culturally proficient services and effectively engaging communities of color. Chapman earned a B.S. in Business at San Jose State University and a Master's in Organization Management at the University of Phoenix. He also studied Strategic Perspectives on Non-Profit Management at Harvard Business School.
Today, in addition to his role as Unity Care CEO, Andre Chapman is a Senior Fellow for the American Leadership Forum – Silicon Valley. He recently launched a new initiative, COVID-19 BLACK www.covid19black to take an offensive stand to fighting this health crisis by educating the community of ways to protect themselves.
Chapman founded Unity Care San Jose CA in 1993, to develop educational and social programs designed to enrich the lives of underserved, at-risk youths. Unity Care San Jose CA is a multi-service, culturally proficient youth and family housing and development agency serving youth and families in the counties of Alameda, Nevada, Sacramento, Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Placer, and El Dorado. The organization focuses on eradicating the impact of homlessness on those youth and young adults that age out of the foster care system providing over 150 beds of housing across northern california.
"Our primary objectives at Unity Care San Jose CA are," explains CEO Andre Chapman, "to offer safe, secure, and positive living environments to disadvantaged youths, and to provide education and preparation for the pursuit of professions in which minorities are typically underrepresented."
The Bay Area Empowerment Committee's Virtual African American Town Hall Series featuring Unity Care San Jose CA CEO Andre Chapman will take place on Thursday, August 13, 2020, between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm Pacific Time. Interested parties may register now for the event at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NGGm8D4PQ4WoyykMd9ytLQ/.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+14083565553
email us here
COVID-19 Black Initiative | Regional Town Hall Webinar | Thursday, July 30th