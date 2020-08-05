Using 1031 Exchange Delaware Statutory Trust Properties to Give Back – How a Kay Properties Client Invested in the Community

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real estate investors come in all types and many want to invest in a way that aligns with their values. Alex Madden, Vice President with Kay Properties and Investments , explained: “When one of our clients reached out and said she wanted to invest in 1031 exchange real estate that offered a potential ‘Social Good,’ Kay Properties and Investments leapt at the opportunity to help.”



“We helped evaluate properties that provided medical services, hospitals, or that were tenanted by non-profit organizations. After discussing the potential strengths and weaknesses of various DST (Delaware Statutory Trust) offerings, the tenants, the business plans, and the risks associated with each, along with the location of each property, we were able to help the client choose a suitable 1031 exchange property, with an investment grade rated and multi-billion-dollar tenant who provided kidney and dialysis care to those in the local community.”

Senior Vice President Jason Salmon added, “It is always a joy to help clients potentially achieve their financial and humanitarian objectives at the same time. Kay Properties was grateful to help our client seek to accomplish both through this 1031 exchange.”

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 115 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $15 billion of DST 1031 investments.

