Forescout Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

  • Total Revenue of $79.9 million, up 40% quarter-over-quarter
  • On track to close pending transaction with Advent International Corporation

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT), the leader in device visibility and control, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“I’m proud of our strong execution during the second quarter, despite many uncertainties. We closed strategic deals with both new and existing customers, made continued progress in the market with our eyeSegment product, and improved profitability,” said Michael DeCesare, CEO and President of Forescout Technologies. “We look forward to completing our pending transaction with Advent International, and building upon our strategic cloud transformation and transition to a recurring subscription business model. As we move to our next chapter as a private company, I would like to thank our customers, partners, talented employees, and shareholders for their unwavering support.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $79.9 million, an increase of 2% over the second quarter of 2019
    o   License revenue was $37.6 million, a decrease of 3% over the second quarter of 2019
    o   Subscription revenue was $37.6 million, an increase of 8% over the second quarter of 2019
    o   Professional Services revenue was $4.7 million, an increase of 1% over the second quarter of 2019

  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $60.4 million, or 76% of total revenue, compared to $60.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, or 78% of total revenue. Non-GAAP gross profit was $61.8 million, or 77% of total revenue, compared to $62.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, or 80% of total revenue.

  • Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $22.7 million, or 28% of total revenue, compared to a loss of $30.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, or 39% of total revenue. Non-GAAP operating income was $0.3 million, or 0% of total revenue, compared to operating loss of $14.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, or 19% of total revenue.

  • Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $23.5 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to a loss of $30.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, or $0.68 per share. Non-GAAP net income was $0.2 million, or $0.00 per share, based on 51.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, compared to a net loss of $15.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, or $0.33 per share, based on 45.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

  • Cash Flow: Net cash used in operating activities was $30.3 million, or 38% of total revenue, compared to $25.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, or 32% of total revenue. Free cash flow was negative $30.8 million, or 39% of total revenue, compared to negative $27.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, or 34% of total revenue.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Transaction with Advent

On July 15, 2020, Forescout announced that it had entered into an amended and restated merger agreement to be acquired by entities affiliated with Advent International Corporation (Advent). Pursuant to the amended and restated merger agreement, Advent commenced a tender offer on July 20, 2020, to acquire all of Forescout’s outstanding shares of common stock for $29.00 in cash per share. The tender offer is scheduled to expire at the end of the day, one minute after 11:59 p.m., Eastern time, on August 14, 2020, unless the offer is extended or earlier terminated. The closing of the tender offer is subject to certain limited customary conditions, including the tender by Forescout stockholders of at least one share more than 50% of Forescout’s issued and outstanding shares. Upon completion of the transaction, Forescout will become a private company and its common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

In light of the pending transaction with Advent, Forescout will not hold a conference call or provide forward looking guidance.

About Forescout

Forescout Technologies, Inc. provides security at first sight. Our company delivers device visibility and control to enable enterprises and government agencies to gain complete situational awareness of their environment and orchestrate action. Learn more at www.Forescout.com.

©2020 Forescout Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Forescout Technologies, Inc. is a Delaware corporation. A list of our trademarks and patents can be found at https://www.Forescout.com/company/legal/intellectual-property-patents-trademarks. Other brands, products, or service names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

FSCT - F

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding demand for our products, and market opportunity; the benefits of our solution to customers; our pending transaction with Advent, including timing for closing, and the Company's prospects. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks associated with: the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our pending transaction with Advent, including the risk that the conditions to the closing of the transaction are not satisfied and uncertainty as to how many of our stockholders will tender their shares in the tender offer; potential litigation relating to the transaction; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the transaction and the ability of each party to consummate the transaction; risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the pending transaction, including the possibility that the expected benefits will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time periods; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts Forescout’s current plans and operations; risks that the proposed transaction will affect Forescout’s ability to retain or recruit employees; the risk that Forescout’s stock price may decline significantly if the proposed transaction is not completed; the evolution of the cyberthreat landscape facing enterprises in the United States and other countries; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisition; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; new integrations to the Forescout platform; general economic, market and business conditions; and the risks described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 28, 2020, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed the SEC on April 29, 2020, as well as our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 30, 2020 and which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements, and is available on the SEC filings section of the Investor Relations page of our website at https://investors.Forescout.com. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed on or about the date hereof. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Forescout has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Forescout uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Forescout’s financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with Forescout’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Forescout’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit. Forescout defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit plus stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses relating to our acquisition of SecurityMatters B.V. and Bullguard Israel Ltd., and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Non-GAAP Operating Expense. Forescout defines non-GAAP operating expense as operating expense excluding stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses relating to our acquisition of SecurityMatters B.V. and Bullguard Israel Ltd., amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related expenses relating to our transaction with Advent, and restructuring expenses.

Non-GAAP Operating Loss. Forescout defines non-GAAP operating loss as operating loss excluding stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses relating to our acquisition of SecurityMatters B.V. and Bullguard Israel Ltd., amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related expenses relating to our transaction with Advent, and restructuring expenses.

Non-GAAP Net Loss. Forescout defines non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses relating to our acquisition of SecurityMatters B.V. and Bullguard Israel Ltd., amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related expenses relating to our transaction with Advent, restructuring expenses, and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.

Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share. Forescout defines non-GAAP net loss per share as non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Free Cash Flow. Forescout defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Forescout defines free cash flow margin as free cash flow as a percentage of total revenue. Forescout considers free cash flow and free cash flow margin to be profitability and liquidity measures that provide useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that, after the purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business, making strategic acquisitions, and strengthening our balance sheet.

FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
             
  June 30,
2020		 December 31,
2019
Assets    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,947   $ 69,030  
Marketable securities   2,021     29,181  
Accounts receivable   63,924     84,168  
Inventory   1,418     372  
Deferred commissions - current   13,350     12,843  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   11,383     17,024  
Total current assets   147,043     212,618  
Deferred commissions - non-current   20,848     23,036  
Property and equipment, net   20,718     23,835  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   27,265     29,626  
Restricted cash - non-current   1,554     1,555  
Intangible assets, net   17,339     19,367  
Goodwill   98,018     98,018  
Other assets   6,946     8,172  
Total assets $ 339,731   $ 416,227  
     
Liabilities and stockholders' equity    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $ 11,899   $ 10,692  
Accrued compensation   29,770     34,007  
Accrued expenses   16,381     16,279  
Deferred revenue - current   104,191     112,232  
Notes payable - current   4,550     8,248  
Operating lease liabilities - current   5,812     5,840  
Total current liabilities   172,603     187,298  
Deferred revenue - non-current   67,274     75,366  
Operating lease liabilities - non-current   29,211     32,125  
Other liabilities   23,638     23,893  
Total liabilities   292,726     318,682  
     
Stockholders' equity:    
Common stock   50     48  
Additional paid-in capital   762,187     727,922  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (678 )   (633 )
Accumulated deficit   (714,554 )   (629,792 )
Total stockholders’ equity   47,005     97,545  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 339,731   $ 416,227  
     
     


 
FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenue:        
License $ 37,577   $ 38,831   $ 52,376   $ 76,511  
Subscription   37,612     34,822     75,138     68,621  
Professional services   4,687     4,627     9,515     8,716  
Total revenue   79,876     78,280     137,029     153,848  
Cost of revenue:        
License   6,282     5,622     11,701     13,229  
Subscription   7,041     5,599     14,054     10,806  
Professional services   6,148     6,235     13,313     12,421  
Total cost of revenue   19,471     17,456     39,068     36,456  
Total gross profit   60,405     60,824     97,961     117,392  
Operating expenses:        
Research and development   21,514     19,440     44,760     37,937  
Sales and marketing   38,988     56,173     86,276     112,096  
General and administrative   21,733     15,838     46,214     32,051  
Restructuring   859     -     3,371     -  
Total operating expenses   83,094     91,451     180,621     182,084  
Loss from operations   (22,689 )   (30627 )   (82,660 )   (64,692 )
Interest expense   (118 )   (142 )   (353 )   (235 )
Other income (expense), net   572     505     (29 )   1,122  
Loss before income taxes   (22,235 )   (30264 )   (83,042 )   (63,805 )
Income tax provision   1,288     496     1,720     1,207  
Net loss $ (23,523 ) $ (30,760 ) $ (84,762 ) $ (65,012 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (1.73 ) $ (1.45 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted   49,371     45,494     48,982     44,848  
         
         



     
FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
     
  Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2020 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net loss $ (84,762 ) $ (65,012 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities    
Stock-based compensation   25,625     27,893  
Depreciation and amortization   6,465     5,790  
Other   655     (8 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities    
Accounts receivable   20,244     12,177  
Inventory   (1,293 )   (593 )
Deferred commissions   1,681     1,809  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   5,142     318  
Other assets   536     551  
Accounts payable   1,297     (2,509 )
Accrued compensation   (4,237 )   (905 )
Accrued expenses   152     407  
Deferred revenue   (16,133 )   1,495  
Other liabilities   (143 )   (160 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (44,771 )   (18,747 )
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,355 )   (3,402 )
Purchases of marketable securities   -     (63,569 )
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities   27,000     53,354  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   25,645     (13,617 )
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Proceeds from revolving credit facility   16,000     -  
Repayment of revolving credit facility   (16,000 )   -  
Repayments of notes payable   (3,750 )   (3,749 )
Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans   11,583     20,726  
Payment related to shares withheld for taxes on vesting of restricted stock units   (3,316 )   (4,302 )
Others   25     -  
Net cash provided by financing activities   4,542     12,675  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   -     (4 )
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash for period   (14,584 )   (19,693 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   71,591     69,012  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 57,007   $ 49,319  
     
     



FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
                         
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
         
GAAP gross profit $ 60,405   $ 60,824   $ 97,961   $ 117,392  
Add:        
Stock-based compensation expense   897     980     2,059     1,907  
Acquisition-related expenses   -     15     -     29  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   470     467     941     934  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 61,772   $ 62,286   $ 100,961   $ 120,262  
         
GAAP operating expense $ 83,094   $ 91,451   $ 180,621   $ 182,084  
Less:        
Stock-based compensation expense   10,870     13,085     23,566     25,986  
Acquisition-related expenses   775     1,043     1,550     2,667  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   543     304     1,087     608  
Merger-related expenses   8,588     -     19,009     -  
Restructuring expenses   859     -     3,371     -  
Non-GAAP operating expense $ 61,459   $ 77,019   $ 132,038   $ 152,823  
         
GAAP operating loss $ (22,689 ) $ (30627 ) $ (82,660 ) $ (64,692 )
Add:        
Stock-based compensation expense   11,767     14,065     25,625     27,893  
Acquisition-related expenses   775     1,058     1,550     2,696  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   1,013     771     2,028     1,542  
Merger-related expenses   8,588     -     19,009     -  
Restructuring expenses   859     -     3,371     -  
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 313   $ (14,733 ) $ (31,077 ) $ (32,561 )
         
GAAP net loss $ (23,523 ) $ (30,760 ) $ (84,762 ) $ (65,012 )
Add:        
Stock-based compensation expense   11,767     14,065     25,625     27,893  
Acquisition-related expenses   775     1,058     1,550     2,696  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   1,013     771     2,028     1,542  
Merger-related expenses   8,588     -     19,009     -  
Restructuring expenses   859     -     3,371     -  
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments   753     (211 )   907     (356 )
Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 232   $ (15,077 ) $ (32,272 ) $ (33,237 )
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ -   $ (0.33 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.74 )
         
Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation for GAAP, diluted   49,371     45,494     48,982     44,848  
Add:        
Weighted-average effect of potentially dilutive securities   2,082     -     -     -  
Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation for non-GAAP, diluted   51,453     45,494     48,982     44,848  
         
Net cash used in operating activities $ (30,308 ) $ (25,186 ) $ (44,771 ) $ (18,747 )
Less:        
Net purchases of property and equipment   532     1,813     1,355     3,402  
Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (30,840 ) $ (26,999 ) $ (46,126 ) $ (22,149 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 13,468   $ (3,500 ) $ 25,645   $ (13,617 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (12,484 ) $ 5,141   $ 4,542   $ 12,675  
Free cash flow margin (non-GAAP)   (39 )%   (34 )%   (34 )%   (14 )%


