SiTime Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $21.5 million, a 35.5% increase from the $15.8 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results

In the second quarter of 2020 gross margins were $10.0 million, or 46.5% of revenue, operating expenses were $15.3 million, or 71.0% of revenue, GAAP loss from operations was $5.3 million, or 24.5% of revenue and net loss was $5.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $102.5 million on June 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP Results

This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes.

The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

In the second quarter of 2020, non-GAAP gross margins were $10.1 million, or 46.8% of revenue, operating expenses were $11.9 million, or 55.6% of revenue, non-GAAP loss from operations was $1.9 million, or 8.7% of revenue and non-GAAP net loss was $2.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.

Conference Call

SiTime will broadcast its second quarter of 2020 financial results conference call today, August 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time), which can be accessed by calling +1-844-467-7657 and using conference ID 7234049. The conference call will also be available via a live webcast on the investor relations section of the SiTime website at investor.sitime.com . Please access the website at least a few minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay of the call will be available on the website for a limited period of time.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 1.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit https://www.sitime.com/ .





SiTime Corporation Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue $ 21,473 $ 21,742 Cost of revenue 11,490 11,766 Gross profit 9,983 9,976 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,398 7,024 Sales, general and administrative 7,856 7,808 Total operating expenses 15,254 14,832 Loss from operations (5,271 ) (4,856 ) Interest expense (313 ) (303 ) Other income (expense), net (20 ) 68 Loss before income taxes (5,604 ) (5,091 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 1 (2 ) Net loss $ (5,603 ) $ (5,093 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholder and comprehensive income $ (5,603 ) $ (5,093 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholder, basic $ (0.36 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net loss per share 15,371 15,010 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholder, diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share 15,371 15,010





SiTime Corporation Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP Revenue $ 21,473 $ 21,742 GAAP gross profit 9,983 9,976 GAAP gross margin 46.5 % 45.9 % Stock-based compensation 70 56 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 10,053 $ 10,032 Non-GAAP gross margin 46.8 % 46.1 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP GAAP research and development expenses 7,398 7,024 Stock-based compensation (1,135 ) (1,061 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 6,263 $ 5,963 GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses 7,856 7,808 Stock-based compensation (2,190 ) (1,857 ) Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 5,666 $ 5,951 Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 11,929 $ 11,914 Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP loss from operations GAAP loss from operations $ (5,271 ) $ (4,856 ) Stock-based compensation 3,395 2,974 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (1,876 ) $ (1,882 ) Non-GAAP loss from operations as a percentage of revenue -8.7 % -8.7 % Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss GAAP net loss $ (5,603 ) $ (5,093 ) Stock-based compensation 3,395 2,974 Non-GAAP net loss $ (2,208 ) $ (2,119 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share 15,371 15,010 GAAP net loss per share diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (0.34 ) Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above 0.22 0.20 Non-GAAP net loss per share diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.14 )





SiTime Corporation Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



As of June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 (in thousands) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,486 $ 71,248 Accounts receivable, net 13,001 15,820 Related party accounts receivable 581 565 Inventories 14,781 14,159 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,581 3,179 Total current assets 132,430 104,971 Property and equipment, net 10,415 9,627 Intangible assets, net 3,002 3,663 Right-of-use assets, net 9,467 9,780 Other assets 162 173 Total assets $ 155,476 $ 128,214 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,004 $ 4,315 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,333 8,020 Loan obligations 35,000 50,000 Total current liabilities 48,337 62,335 Lease liabilities 7,570 7,865 Total liabilities 55,907 70,200 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 164,287 117,129 Accumulated deficit (64,720 ) (59,117 ) Total stockholders’ equity 99,569 58,014 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 155,476 $ 128,214

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

949-224-3874 | 214-272-0070

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation