SiTime Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Net revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $21.5 million, a 35.5% increase from the $15.8 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results

In the second quarter of 2020 gross margins were $10.0 million, or 46.5% of revenue, operating expenses were $15.3 million, or 71.0% of revenue, GAAP loss from operations was $5.3 million, or 24.5% of revenue and net loss was $5.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $102.5 million on June 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP Results

This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes.

The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

In the second quarter of 2020, non-GAAP gross margins were $10.1 million, or 46.8% of revenue, operating expenses were $11.9 million, or 55.6% of revenue, non-GAAP loss from operations was $1.9 million, or 8.7% of revenue and non-GAAP net loss was $2.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.

Conference Call

SiTime will broadcast its second quarter of 2020 financial results conference call today, August 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time), which can be accessed by calling +1-844-467-7657 and using conference ID 7234049. The conference call will also be available via a live webcast on the investor relations section of the SiTime website at investor.sitime.com. Please access the website at least a few minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay of the call will be available on the website for a limited period of time.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 1.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit https://www.sitime.com/.


SiTime Corporation  
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations  
                 
    Three Months Ended  
    June 30, 2020     March 31, 2020  
       
    (in thousands, except per share data)  
Revenue   $ 21,473     $ 21,742  
Cost of revenue     11,490       11,766  
Gross profit     9,983       9,976  
Operating expenses:                
Research and development     7,398       7,024  
Sales, general and administrative     7,856       7,808  
Total operating expenses     15,254       14,832  
Loss from operations     (5,271 )     (4,856 )
Interest expense     (313 )     (303 )
Other income (expense), net     (20 )     68  
Loss before income taxes     (5,604 )     (5,091 )
Income tax (expense) benefit     1       (2 )
Net loss   $ (5,603 )   $ (5,093 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholder and comprehensive income   $ (5,603 )   $ (5,093 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholder, basic   $ (0.36 )   $ (0.34 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net loss per share     15,371       15,010  
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholder, diluted   $ (0.36 )   $ (0.34 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share     15,371       15,010  


SiTime Corporation  
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments

  		 
    Three Months Ended  
    June 30, 2020     March 31, 2020  
       
    (in thousands, except per share data)  
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP                
Revenue   $ 21,473     $ 21,742  
GAAP gross profit     9,983       9,976  
GAAP gross margin     46.5 %     45.9 %
Stock-based compensation     70       56  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 10,053     $ 10,032  
Non-GAAP gross margin     46.8 %     46.1 %
                 
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP                
GAAP research and development expenses     7,398       7,024  
Stock-based compensation     (1,135 )     (1,061 )
Non-GAAP research and development expenses   $ 6,263     $ 5,963  
                 
GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses     7,856       7,808  
Stock-based compensation     (2,190 )     (1,857 )
Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses   $ 5,666     $ 5,951  
Total Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 11,929     $ 11,914  
                 
Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP loss from operations                
GAAP loss from operations   $ (5,271 )   $ (4,856 )
Stock-based compensation     3,395       2,974  
Non-GAAP loss from operations   $ (1,876 )   $ (1,882 )
Non-GAAP loss from operations as a percentage of revenue     -8.7 %     -8.7 %
                 
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss                
GAAP net loss   $ (5,603 )   $ (5,093 )
Stock-based compensation     3,395       2,974  
Non-GAAP net loss   $ (2,208 )   $ (2,119 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share     15,371       15,010  
                 
GAAP net loss per share diluted   $ (0.36 )   $ (0.34 )
Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above     0.22       0.20  
Non-GAAP net loss per share diluted   $ (0.14 )   $ (0.14 )


SiTime Corporation  
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

  		 
    As of  
    June 30, 2020     March 31, 2020  
       
    (in thousands)  
Assets:                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 102,486     $ 71,248  
Accounts receivable, net     13,001       15,820  
Related party accounts receivable     581       565  
Inventories     14,781       14,159  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     1,581       3,179  
Total current assets     132,430       104,971  
Property and equipment, net     10,415       9,627  
Intangible assets, net     3,002       3,663  
Right-of-use assets, net     9,467       9,780  
Other assets     162       173  
Total assets   $ 155,476     $ 128,214  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 5,004     $ 4,315  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     8,333       8,020  
Loan obligations     35,000       50,000  
Total current liabilities     48,337       62,335  
Lease liabilities     7,570       7,865  
Total liabilities     55,907       70,200  
Commitments and contingencies                
Stockholders’ equity:                
Common stock     2       2  
Additional paid-in capital     164,287       117,129  
Accumulated deficit     (64,720 )     (59,117 )
Total stockholders’ equity     99,569       58,014  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 155,476     $ 128,214  

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
949-224-3874 | 214-272-0070
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation

Art Chadwick
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@sitime.com

Primary Logo

