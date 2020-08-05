Five Star Bank Names Timothy Perrotta Senior Vice President and Director of Human Resources

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), subsidiary of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI), announced today that Timothy Perrotta has been named Senior Vice President and Director of Human Resources. In this role, Perrotta assumes leadership of all Human Resources functions.



President and CEO Martin K. Birmingham said, “Tim effectively assumed additional HR management responsibilities earlier this year, and his proven leadership in carrying out those responsibilities, combined with his important contributions to the Company’s professional development and succession plans, demonstrate his readiness to lead our HR organization.”

Perrotta joined Five Star Bank in June 2018 as Manager of Total Rewards, leading the Bank’s compensation, benefits, human resources information system and payroll teams. He has also worked extensively with the Board’s Management Development & Compensation Committee. Prior to joining Five Star Bank, he was Compensation Administration Manager at Wegmans Food Market, Inc. where he provided company-wide leadership of compensation programs for 45,000 employees.

Perrotta is a graduate of Nazareth College and received his MBA in Finance and Competitive Strategy from the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester. He has been recognized as a Senior Certified Professional by the Society for Human Resources Management. His community involvement includes past service on the Board of Directors for Leadership Rochester and the Child Care Council of Rochester and he also served on the HR Advisory Committee supporting Mary Cariola Children’s Center.

Perrotta is based in Rochester at Five Star Bank’s Regional Administrative Center at Five Star Bank Plaza.

