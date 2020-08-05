PolyPid to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on August 19, 2020

/EIN News/ -- PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, locally administered and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary PLEX technology, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results and operational highlights before the Nasdaq market opens on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.



About PolyPid

PolyPid is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, locally administered and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology. PolyPid’s product candidates are designed to address diseases with high unmet medical needs by pairing PLEX with drugs to deliver them directly to precise sites in the body at predetermined release rates and over durations ranging from several days to several months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate, D-PLEX 100 , is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of cardiac and abdominal surgical site infections. PolyPid’s technology and products are based on the inventions of Dr. Noam Emanuel, the Founder and the Chief Scientific Officer of the company.

Forward-looking Statements

