RLH Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

DENVER, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Lion Hotels Corporation (“RLHC”, “Red Lion”) (NYSE: RLH), a hospitality company doing business as RLH Corporation which franchises midscale and economy hotels, today reported second quarter 2020 results and provided an update regarding financial and operational activities.



Second Quarter Financial Results

Red Lion reported a net loss of ($4.0) million, or ($0.16) per share compared to a net loss of ($3.0) million or ($0.12) per share in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.3 million compared to $3.7 million for the same period in 2019.

In the core franchise hotel segment, which excludes company operated hotels, second quarter revenues were $8.8 million compared to $14.7 million in the prior year period and Core Adjusted EBITDA was $0.8 million, compared to $1.1 million in the prior year period.

Year-over-year results continue to reflect the loss of income from the sale of four company owned and operated hotels, franchise agreement terminations, as well as reduced travel due to COVID-19.

Cash and equivalents at quarter end were $33.8 million, up $2.0 million from year end.

Red Lion CEO John Russell stated, “We continue to make positive strides with respect to franchisee retention as we focus on our ROAR initiatives. Our franchised hotels remain ideally positioned to benefit from a resurgence in drive-to travel as economies re-open, however due to ongoing uncertainty caused by the pandemic, we are also continuing with our cost savings and cash preservation initiatives. We were encouraged by having 98% of our franchisees’ hotels open and we remain confident that we are well positioned to benefit as travel, especially drive-to, picks up.”

Operating Summary

As a result of the renewed focus on its ROAR initiatives, RLHC signed 92 franchise agreements in the first half of 2020, including adding 19 new franchised locations. This pace of signings reflects the value franchisees find in the Red Lion brands and is even more impressive considering the uncertain environment COVID has created. Additionally, by reestablishing the important relationship with franchisees — Promises Made, Promises Kept— RLHC improved retention trends, seeing 22% fewer franchisees leaving the brand year over year.

Royalty fees for the second quarter were $3.6 million compared to $5.9 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to terminated franchise agreements and the impact of COVID-19 on midscale brands, which generally pay royalties and marketing fees as a percentage of gross rooms revenue. Royalty revenue mix for the second quarter of 2020 was 83% from economy hotels and 17% from midscale hotels.

Selling, general, administrative, and other expenses, which include franchise sales; operations and corporate costs; and bad debt expense were $4.8 million, a 28% improvement from $6.7 million in the year-ago period. The improvement was driven by cost containment efforts initiated earlier in 2020.

Transaction costs for the quarter were $1.0 million comprised of fees paid to advisors engaged to review and respond to bona fide inquiries received from parties considering an investment in or acquisition of the Company. The Board remains committed to evaluating strategic alternatives that are in the best interest of shareholders, particularly as RLHC has attracted attention from those who recognize that its portfolio of franchised hotels are located in areas that are less impacted by a reduction in leisure travel, and are well positioned to respond quickly to upticks in travel, especially drive-to travel.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $33.8 million, a $4.1 million decrease from March 31, 2020. The decrease included a portion of the $1.1 million in fee deferrals offered to assist franchisees through this difficult period; $0.3 million in severance and other costs to implement the cost-savings measures established at the onset of COVID; and $0.2 million of advisor fees as previously described.

Adjusted free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was $2.0 million as compared to $5.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Cash flow from operations was ($5.8) million and $3.1 million for the same periods, respectively. RLHC has $5.6 million of debt on its balance sheet related to a non-recourse mortgage on the Hotel RL Olympia held in a joint venture in which RLHC holds a 55% equity interest.

About RLH Corporation

Red Lion Hotels Corporation is an innovative hotel company doing business as RLH Corporation, which focuses on the franchising of midscale and economy hotels. The Company strives to maximize return on invested capital for hotel owners across North America through relevant brands, industry-leading technology and forward-thinking services. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.rlhco.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law, including statements concerning operational and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, projections of future events or performance and underlying assumptions (many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions). The forward-looking statements in this press release are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with our asset light model; relationships with our franchisees and properties; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; economic cycles; changes in future demand and supply for hotel rooms; international conflicts and conditions; impact of government regulations; ability to obtain financing; changes in energy, healthcare, insurance and other operating expenses; ability to sell non-core assets; the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; dependency upon the ability and experience of executive officers and ability to retain or replace such officers as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only to the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

RED LION HOTELS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Royalty $ 3,584 $ 5,867 $ 7,941 $ 11,607 Marketing, reservations and reimbursables 4,473 7,603 10,278 14,332 Other franchise 701 1,214 1,475 1,756 Company operated hotels 1,471 14,236 7,800 27,206 Other — 5 — 8 Total revenues 10,229 28,925 27,494 54,909 Operating expenses: Selling, general, administrative and other expenses 4,770 6,660 21,035 14,051 Company operated hotels 2,139 12,532 8,817 24,077 Marketing, reservations and reimbursables 3,791 7,847 9,549 15,008 Depreciation and amortization 2,410 4,109 4,947 7,556 Asset impairment — — 1,760 — Loss (gain) on asset dispositions, net 331 38 (7,561 ) 44 Transaction and integration costs 1,002 173 1,400 235 Total operating expenses 14,443 31,359 39,947 60,971 Operating loss (4,214 ) (2,434 ) (12,453 ) (6,062 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (49 ) (1,109 ) (555 ) (1,991 ) Loss on early retirement of debt — (164 ) (1,309 ) (164 ) Other income, net 199 44 247 77 Total other income (expense) 150 (1,229 ) (1,617 ) (2,078 ) Loss before taxes (4,064 ) (3,663 ) (14,070 ) (8,140 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 148 108 (604 ) 190 Net loss (4,212 ) (3,771 ) (13,466 ) (8,330 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 250 774 1,405 1,060 Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to RLH Corporation $ (3,962 ) $ (2,997 ) $ (12,061 ) $ (7,270 ) Loss per share - basic $ (0.16 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.29 ) Loss per share - diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted average shares - basic 25,335 24,856 25,267 24,730 Weighted average shares - diluted 25,335 24,856 25,267 24,730 Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) EBITDA $ (1,605 ) $ 1,555 $ (8,568 ) $ 1,407 Adjusted EBITDA $ 260 $ 3,726 $ (10,055 ) $ 4,725 (1) The definitions of "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" and how those measures relate to net income (loss) are discussed further in this release under Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





RED LION HOTELS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents ($972 and $1,819 attributable to VIEs) $ 33,702 $ 29,497 Restricted cash ($100 and $2,311 attributable to VIEs) 100 2,311 Accounts receivable ($398 and $1,033 attributable to VIEs), net of an allowance for doubtful accounts

of $8,611 and $4,589, respectively 11,463 15,143 Notes receivable, net 286 5,709 Other current assets ($130 and $311 attributable to VIEs) 4,255 5,849 Total current assets 49,806 58,509 Property and equipment, net ($11,296 and $29,848 attributable to VIEs) 34,492 68,668 Operating lease right-of-use assets ($0 and $10,810 attributable to VIEs) 5,337 48,283 Goodwill 18,595 18,595 Intangible assets, net 47,081 48,612 Other assets, net ($0 and $703 attributable to VIEs) 2,635 3,851 Total assets $ 157,946 $ 246,518 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable ($134 and $589 attributable to VIEs) $ 4,093 $ 5,510 Accrued payroll and related benefits ($90 and $349 attributable to VIEs) 1,031 2,709 Other accrued liabilities ($182 and $455 attributable to VIEs) 4,900 5,469 Long-term debt, due within one year ($5,582 and $16,984 attributable to VIEs) 5,582 16,984 Operating lease liabilities, due within one year ($0 and $966 attributable to VIEs) 1,520 4,809 Total current liabilities 17,126 35,481 Long-term debt, due after one year, net of debt issuance costs ($0 and $5,576 attributable to VIEs) — 5,576 Line of credit, due after one year — 10,000 Operating lease liabilities, due after one year ($0 and $11,938 attributable to VIEs) 5,059 46,592 Deferred income and other long-term liabilities ($0 and $28 attributable to VIEs) 842 1,105 Deferred income taxes 823 743 Total liabilities 23,850 99,497 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY RLH Corporation stockholders' equity Preferred stock - 5,000,000 shares authorized; $0.01 par value; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock - 50,000,000 shares authorized; $0.01 par value; 25,342,104 and 25,148,005

shares issued and outstanding 254 251 Additional paid-in capital, common stock 179,770 181,608 Accumulated deficit (48,936 ) (36,875 ) Total RLH Corporation stockholders' equity 131,088 144,984 Noncontrolling interest 3,008 2,037 Total stockholders’ equity 134,096 147,021 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 157,946 $ 246,518





RED LION HOTELS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net loss $ (13,466 ) $ (8,330 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,947 7,556 Noncash PIK interest and amortization of debt issuance costs 187 249 Amortization of key money and contract costs 514 459 Amortization of contract liabilities (301 ) (534 ) Loss (gain) on asset dispositions, net (7,561 ) 44 Noncash loss on early retirement of debt 750 67 Asset impairment 1,760 — Deferred income taxes 80 98 Stock-based compensation expense 575 1,562 Provision for doubtful accounts 10,328 472 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,085 ) (820 ) Key money disbursements (329 ) (535 ) Other current assets 1,299 839 Accounts payable (1,483 ) 2,827 Other accrued liabilities (1,984 ) (899 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (5,769 ) 3,055 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,374 ) (2,843 ) Net proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 36,896 — Collection of notes receivable — 242 Advances on notes receivable — (90 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 35,522 (2,691 ) Financing activities: Borrowings on long-term debt, net of discounts 4,234 32,935 Repayment of long-term debt and finance leases (21,958 ) (20,283 ) Repayment of line of credit borrowing (10,000 ) — Debt issuance costs — (542 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest — (7,431 ) Stock-based compensation awards canceled to settle employee tax withholding (81 ) (2,131 ) Stock option and stock purchase plan issuances, net and other 46 105 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (27,759 ) 2,653 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,994 3,017 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 31,808 19,789 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 33,802 $ 22,806





RED LION HOTELS CORPORATION Additional Hotel Statistics (unaudited) A summary of activity relating to our open franchise and company operated hotels by type from January 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020, including the approximate number of available rooms, is provided below: Midscale Brand Economy Brand Total Hotels Total

Available

Rooms Hotels Total

Available

Rooms Hotels Total

Available

Rooms Beginning quantity, January 1, 2020 96 13,500 966 54,200 1,062 67,700 Newly opened 1 100 12 700 13 800 Change in brand 1 100 (1 ) (100 ) — — Terminated properties (10 ) (1,900 ) (80 ) (4,500 ) (90 ) (6,400 ) Ending quantity, June 30, 2020 88 11,800 897 50,300 985 62,100

A summary of activity relating to our open midscale franchise and company operated hotels by brand from January 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020 is provided below:

Midscale Brand Hotels Hotel RL Red

Lion

Hotels Red Lion

Inn and

Suites Signature Other Total Beginning quantity, January 1, 2020 9 39 40 4 4 96 Newly opened — — 1 — — 1 Change in brand — — 1 — — 1 Terminated properties (1 ) (5 ) (2 ) — (2 ) (10 ) Ending quantity, June 30, 2020 8 34 40 4 2 88 Ending rooms, June 30, 2020 1,400 6,700 3,200 300 200 11,800

A summary of activity relating to our open economy franchise hotels by brand from January 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020 is provided below:

Economy Brand Hotels ABVI and

CBVI Knights

Inn Country

Hearth Guest

House Other Total Beginning quantity, January 1, 2020 657 232 47 19 11 966 Newly opened 8 4 — — — 12 Change in brand — — — (1 ) — (1 ) Terminated properties (49 ) (23 ) (4 ) (2 ) (2 ) (80 ) Ending quantity, June 30, 2020 616 213 43 16 9 897 Ending rooms, June 30, 2020 32,800 13,000 2,100 1,200 1,200 50,300

A summary of our executed agreements for the six months ended June 30, 2020 is provided below:

Midscale

Brand Economy

Brand Total Executed franchise license agreements, six months ended June 30, 2020: New locations 3 16 19 New contracts for existing locations 4 69 73 Total executed franchise license agreements, six months ended June 30, 2020 7 85 92





RED LION HOTELS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measured defined as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less capital expenditures. The Company believes it is an important liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as Free Cash Flow adjusted to reflect the impact of certain investing or financing cash flows such as acquisitions, proceeds from dispositions of properties, borrowings and repayments of long-term debt, and distributions to non-controlling interests. We believe this information is necessary as reflecting significant cash flows from strategic investing and financing decisions provides the most accurate overall measure of cash generated or used by the business. Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are commonly used measures of performance. We utilize these measures because management finds them a useful tool to calculate more meaningful comparisons of past, present and future cash generation and as a means to evaluate the results of core, ongoing operations. We believe they are a complement to reported net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, investing activities, and financing activities. Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not intended to represent net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, investing activities, or financing activities defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), and such information should not be considered as an alternative to reported information or any other measure of performance prescribed by GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Free Cash Flow and, in particular, Adjusted Free Cash Flow differently than we do or may not calculate them at all, limiting the usefulness of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow as comparative measures. The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to non-GAAP Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands): Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (5,769 ) $ 3,055 Less: Capital expenditures (1,374 ) (2,843 ) Free Cash Flow (7,143 ) 212 Net proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 36,896 — Borrowings on long-term debt, net of discounts 4,234 32,935 Repayment of line of credit borrowing (10,000 ) — Repayment of long-term debt and finance leases (21,958 ) (20,283 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest — (7,431 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 2,029 $ 5,433





RED LION HOTELS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company believes it is a useful financial performance measure due to the significance of our long-lived assets and level of indebtedness. Adjusted EBITDA is an additional measure of financial performance. The Company believes that the inclusion or exclusion of certain special items, such as stock-based compensation, gains and losses on asset dispositions and impairments, is necessary to provide the most accurate measure of core operating results and as a means to evaluate comparative results. During the fourth quarter of 2018, we modified the definition of Adjusted EBITDA as used in prior periods to exclude the effect of non-cash stock compensation expense. We believe that the exclusion of this item is consistent with the purposes of the measure described below and we have applied this modification to all prior periods presented. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are commonly used measures of performance in the industry. RLH Corporation utilizes these measures because management finds them a useful tool to calculate more meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to evaluate the results of core, ongoing operations. Our board of directors and executive management team consider Adjusted EBITDA to be a key performance metric and compensation measure. The Company believes the measures are a complement to reported operating results. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to represent net income (loss) defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), and such information should not be considered as an alternative to reported information or any other measure of performance prescribed by GAAP. In addition, other companies in the industry may calculate EBITDA and, in particular, Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does or may not calculate them at all, limiting the usefulness of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as comparative measures. Non-Core Adjusted EBITDA includes the results of our Company Operated Hotels. Core Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of franchise and all other results, including all Selling, general, administrative and other expenses. Management believes this presentation provides a meaningful comparison of our financial results as Core Adjusted EBITDA represents the results of our Company as a franchise only business.







RED LION HOTELS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) The following is a reconciliation of Core and Non-Core GAAP net income (loss) to Core and Non-Core non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands): Core Non-Core Total Net loss $ (3,108 ) $ (1,104 ) $ (4,212 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,987 423 2,410 Interest expense 2 47 49 Income tax expense 148 — 148 EBITDA (971 ) (634 ) (1,605 ) Stock-based compensation (1) 202 — 202 Transaction and integration costs (2) 981 21 1,002 Employee separation and transition costs (3) 268 — 268 Loss on asset dispositions (4) 220 111 331 Non-income tax expense assessment (5) 62 — 62 Adjusted EBITDA 762 (502 ) 260 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests — 122 122 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to RLH Corporation $ 762 $ (380 ) $ 382 (1) Costs represent total stock-based compensation for the period. These costs are included within Selling, general, administrative and other expenses and Marketing, reservations and reimbursables on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). (2) Transaction and integration costs relate primarily to fees paid to advisors engaged to review and respond to bona fide inquiries received from parties considering an investment in or acquisition of the Company. (3) The costs relate to a reduction in force that was implemented in the second quarter of 2020. These costs are included within Selling, general, administrative and other expenses and Marketing, reservations and reimbursables on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). (4) The losses relate primarily to the disposal of various fixed assets during the three months ended June 30, 2020. (5) Costs relate to estimated non-income taxes we have concluded we are probable of being assessed. We accrued these estimated taxes in Selling, general, administrative and other expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss).





RED LION HOTELS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) The following is a reconciliation of Core and Non-Core GAAP net income (loss) to Core and Non-Core non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2019 (in thousands): Core Non-Core Total Net loss $ (2,479 ) $ (1,292 ) $ (3,771 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,192 1,917 4,109 Interest expense 226 883 1,109 Income tax expense 108 — 108 EBITDA 47 1,508 1,555 Stock-based compensation (1) 646 — 646 Transaction and integration costs (2) 173 — 173 Employee separation and transition costs (3) 35 — 35 Loss on early retirement of debt (4) — 164 164 Loss on asset dispositions 1 37 38 Legal settlement expense (5) — 952 952 Non-income tax expense assessment (6) 163 — 163 Adjusted EBITDA 1,065 2,661 3,726 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests — (458 ) (458 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to RLH Corporation $ 1,065 $ 2,203 $ 3,268 (1) Costs represent total stock-based compensation for the period. These costs are included within Selling, general, administrative and other expenses and Marketing, reservations and reimbursables on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). (2) Transaction and integration costs include incremental expenses incurred for potential and executed acquisitions and dispositions of assets. (3) The costs relate to a reduction in force that was implemented in the second quarter of 2019. These costs are included within Selling, general, administrative and other expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss).

(4) The loss on early retirement of debt relates to unamortized deferred debt issuance costs and prepayment fees incurred related to the payoff of a mortgage loan at RLS DC Venture, which was replaced through a new mortgage loan with a different lender. (5) Legal settlement expense relates to a settlement agreement with current and former hotel workers regarding a wage dispute in California. This expense is included in Company operated hotels expense on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss). (6) Costs relate to estimated non-income taxes we have concluded we are probable of being assessed. These estimated taxes have been accrued in Selling, general, administrative and other expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss).





RED LION HOTELS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) The following is a reconciliation of Core and Non-Core GAAP net income (loss) to Core and Non-Core non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands): Core Non-Core Total Net income (loss) $ (15,828 ) $ 2,362 $ (13,466 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,658 1,289 4,947 Interest expense 174 381 555 Income tax benefit (604 ) — (604 ) EBITDA (12,600 ) 4,032 (8,568 ) Stock-based compensation (1) 575 — 575 Asset impairment (2) — 1,760 1,760 Transaction and integration costs (3) 1,347 53 1,400 Employee separation and transition costs (4) 796 — 796 Loss on early retirement of debt (5) 223 1,086 1,309 Loss (gain) on asset dispositions (6) 220 (7,781 ) (7,561 ) Non-income tax expense assessment (7) 234 — 234 Adjusted EBITDA (9,205 ) (850 ) (10,055 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests — 44 44 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to RLH Corporation $ (9,205 ) $ (806 ) $ (10,011 ) (1) Costs represent total stock-based compensation for the period. These costs are included within Selling, general, administrative and other expenses and Marketing, reservations and reimbursables on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). (2) In the first quarter of 2020, we recognized an impairment on our Red Lion Hotel Seattle Airport leased property. (3) Transaction and integration costs relate primarily to fees paid to advisors engaged to review and respond to bona fide inquiries received from parties considering an investment in or acquisition of the Company.

(4) The costs relate to severance payments due to our Chief Financial Officer upon her departure in March 2020, along with two reductions in force that were implemented in the first six months of 2020. These costs are included within Selling, general, administrative and other expenses and Marketing, reservations and reimbursables on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). (5) The loss on early retirement of debt relates to unamortized deferred debt issuance costs and prepayment fees incurred related to the payoff of a secured debt agreement at RL Venture - Olympia and the outstanding balance on our Line of Credit. (6) The gain primarily relates to the sale of two properties during the first quarter of 2020. (7) Costs relate to estimated non-income taxes we have concluded we are probable of being assessed. We accrued these estimated taxes in Selling, general, administrative and other expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss).





RED LION HOTELS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) The following is a reconciliation of Core and Non-Core GAAP net income (loss) to Core and Non-Core non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2019 (in thousands): Core Non-Core Total Net loss $ (5,924 ) $ (2,406 ) $ (8,330 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,683 3,873 7,556 Interest expense 529 1,462 1,991 Income tax expense 190 — 190 EBITDA (1,522 ) 2,929 1,407 Stock-based compensation (1) 1,562 — 1,562 Transaction and integration costs (2) 235 — 235 Employee separation and transition costs (3) 35 — 35 Loss on early retirement of debt (4) — 164 164 Loss on asset dispositions 1 43 44 Legal settlement expense (5) — 952 952 Non-income tax expense assessment (6) 326 — 326 Adjusted EBITDA 637 4,088 4,725 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests — (1,005 ) (1,005 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to RLH Corporation $ 637 $ 3,083 $ 3,720 (1) Costs represent total stock-based compensation for the period. These costs are included within Selling, general, administrative and other expenses and Marketing, reservations and reimbursables on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). (2) Transaction and integration costs include incremental expenses incurred for potential and executed acquisitions and dispositions of assets. (3) The costs relate to a reduction in force that was implemented in the second quarter of 2019. These costs are included within Selling, general, administrative and other expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). (4) The loss on early retirement of debt relates to unamortized deferred debt issuance costs and prepayment fees incurred related to the payoff of a mortgage loan at RLS DC Venture, which was replaced through a new mortgage loan with a different lender. (5) Legal settlement expense relates to a settlement agreement with current and former hotel workers regarding a wage dispute in California. This expense is included in Company operated hotels expense on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss). (6) Costs relate to estimated non-income taxes we have concluded we are probable of being assessed. These estimated taxes have been accrued in Selling, general, administrative and other expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss).



