Opera Limited to announce second quarter 2020 financial results on August 20, 2020

/EIN News/ -- OSLO, Norway, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, will report its second quarter 2020 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 20th, 2020. The quarterly report will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 20th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EST).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1 833 570-1161
China: +86 400 682 8609
Hong Kong: +852 5819 4851
Norway: +47 2396 4173
United Kingdom: +44 (0)203 107 0289
International: +1 918 922-6511
Confirmation Code: 3976076

About Opera

Opera is a leading global internet brand with an engaged and growing base of over 350 million average monthly active users. Building on over 20 years of innovation, starting with our browser products, we are increasingly leveraging our brand as well as our massive and highly active user base in order to expand our offerings and our business. Today, we offer users across Europe, Africa and Asia a range of products and services that include our PC and mobile browsers as well as our AI-powered news reader Opera News and our app-based microfinance solutions.

Investor Relations Contact:

Derrick Nueman
investor-relations@opera.com or (408) 596-3055

For media enquiries, please contact: press-team@opera.com

Primary Logo

