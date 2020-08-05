eSmartr, HEAD Partner on Line of Cognitive Boosting Smart Compression Sleeves

HEAD partners with eSmartr on a custom line of Smart Compression Sleeves designed to improve mindfulness and cognitive performance naturally.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, August 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- eSmartr, HEAD Partner on a Custom Line of Cognitive Boosting Smart Compression Sleeves for Professional and Amateur Athletes.HEAD, a leading global manufacturer of premium sports equipment and apparel, has partnered with eSmartr on a custom line of forearm and full arm Smart Compression Sleeves designed to improve mindfulness and cognitive performance naturally. The innovative offering will be available on August 5th at www.esmartr.com "Innovation is at the forefront of the HEAD Business," says Giuseppe Faranna, VP Division Manager Licensing at HEAD Sport GmbH. "We provide recreational, amateur, and professional athletes with the best equipment, but now our partnership with eSmartr allows us to additionally offer them a mental component, enhancing neural connections within cognitive networks that will improve hand-eye coordination and response time for more focused athletic performance."The Smart Compression Sleeves use Cognitive Boost Technology , a neuro-tech pattern embedded inside every Sleeve that activates your forearm's "skin-to-brain" sensory signals, improving brain cognition without using drugs, batteries, or invasive measures. The Sleeve consistently keeps the brain calm, focused, and in control of what is required to achieve winning performance."Our exclusive collection positively impacts professional and amateur athletes because it helps them focus, relax, and excel," says Jay Dhaliwal, CEO eSmartr. "The Sleeve helps optimize cognitive networks, allowing for breakthroughs to happen sooner."The HEAD line of eSmartr Smart Compression Sleeves will improve the mental side of athletic performance for cyclists, tennis players, skiers, swimmers, snowboarders, and active individuals of all ages and levels. This first collection includes eight custom designs, by merging classic sportswear elements with a fresh approach to outdoor sports culture.About eSmartreSmartr is a neuroscience and wellness company that makes mindfulness easy. The eSmartr Smart Compression Sleeve uses skin-to-brain Cognitive Boost Technology™ in every design, providing the mental edge to optimize performance. Within minutes, the Sleeve helps to reduce stress and anxiety, increase focus and attention, and improve memory and clarity. The eSmartr Sleeve improves cognition to allow athletes, students, professionals, and artists to pursue their passions to the fullest of their natural abilities.Realize your full potential at esmartr.com.About HEADHEAD UK is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of premium sports equipment and apparel. The business is organized into five divisions: Winter Sports, Racquet Sports, Diving, Sportswear and Licensing. Products are sold under the HEAD (alpine skis, ski bindings, ski boots, snowboard and protection products, tennis, racquetball, paddle and squash racquets, tennis balls and tennis footwear, sportswear and swimming products), Penn (tennis balls and racquetball balls), Tyrolia (ski bindings) and Mares (diving equipment) brands. The Company's key products have attained leading market positions based on sales and reputation and have gained high visibility through their use by many of today's top athletes.MEDIA CONTACTSeSmartrJessica SanchezPR & Social Community Managermediarelations@esmartr.com(+1) 905-501-3959HEADGiuseppe FarannaVP LicensingG.Faranna@head.com(+43) 5574 / 608-440