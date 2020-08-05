Stingray Announces Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) (the “Corporation”) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Virtual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.



Each of the following ten (10) nominees proposed by the Corporation was duly elected as director of the Corporation by the votes cast at the meeting. The results of the vote are as follows:

For Withheld Number % Number % Claudine Blondin 216,598,300 99.99% 21,553 0.01% Eric Boyko 216,599,388 99.99% 20,465 0.01% Frédéric Lavoie 216,599,985 99.99% 19,868 0.01% Jacques Parisien 216,485,193 99.94% 134,660 0.06% Mark Pathy 216,470,894 99.93% 148,959 0.07% Gary S. Rich 216,163,115 99.79% 456,738 0.21% François-Charles Sirois 216,046,199 99.74% 573,654 0.26% John R. Steele 216,595,552 99.99% 24,301 0.01% Robert G. Steele 216,599,202 99.99% 20,651 0.01% Pascal Tremblay 215,381,231 99.43% 1,238,622 0.57%

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group is a leading music, media and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B (business to business) services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, subscriptions content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries.

