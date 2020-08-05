OPTIZMO™ Releases Brand Integrity Guide

The guide lists 6 pitfalls marketers should avoid when incorporating affiliate marketing.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 05, 2020 -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email and SMS suppression list management, announces the release of a new Brand Integrity Guide, in conjunction with performance marketing software provider, CAKE.



The two companies teamed up to write the guide, building on each organization’s unique expertise and knowledge of the affiliate, and email marketing industries. The guide provides a valuable resource for companies that leverage various types of affiliate marketing programs within their overall marketing and customer acquisition strategies.

Using third-party partners and marketing affiliates is a highly effective and successful strategy for thousands of companies around the world, from startups and small businesses to Fortune 500 brands. However, leveraging the affiliate channel does create challenges for advertisers across key elements of brand safety, along with partner compliance, related to relevant laws and regulations.

The guide takes a deep dive into 6 potential pitfalls that advertisers may encounter in making affiliate marketing an element of their business strategies and provides tips on how to avoid them. Much of the guide looks at affiliate marketing in general, but it also delves into the email channel in more detail, providing some specific examples of the key compliance challenges and how to effectively address them.

“Affiliate marketing can play a huge part in a company’s customer acquisition efforts, but like any marketing channel, it comes with its own set of challenges,” said Khris Thayer, CEO and Co-Founder of OPTIZMO. “We were excited to collaborate with our partners at CAKE to put together this guide to help companies identify and avoid some of the common pitfalls that can come along with building an affiliate marketing program.”

“As companies launch or expand their affiliate marketing program, one thing remains the same, investing in brand integrity is the key to building long-term partnerships and maintaining a competitive advantage,” said Santi Pierini, General Manager, CAKE. “It was a natural fit for us to partner with our long time partner, OPTIZMO, to create an affiliate guide that provides marketers with actionable ways to set up safeguards to avoid the challenges of affiliate marketing to ensure program profitability, enhanced partnerships, and stronger brand integrity.”

The pitfalls covered in the guide include:

Manually monitoring compliance programs

Allowing affiliates to deviate from brand guidelines

Overlooking consumer privacy requirements

Working with the wrong partners

Failing to effectively combat ad fraud

Relying on unstable or substandard technology

The guide is available for complimentary download on both the CAKE and OPTIZMO websites.

