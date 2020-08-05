Salon Invi Named the 2020 Best of North Shore Editor’s Choice Award Winner in Two Categories

Salon Invi is the recipient of the 2020 Best of North Shore Editor’s Choice award in two categories.

ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salon Invi is located just outside of Boston in Andover, MA, and is home to some of the nation’s best and most talented stylists. The salon has received numerous accolades over the years and has been a regular winner of the Best of North Shore (BONS) awards. For 2020, Salon Invi is the winner of the 2020 BONS Editor’s Choice Award in two categories – Best Women’s Hair Salon and Best Hair Coloring.

Salon Invi was founded by Christopher Kishfy, who has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. Aside from Salon Invi, Chris owns and manages numerous award-winning salons throughout the Boston area. He is widely known as one of the top regional stylists, as well. He has received advanced training from Vidal Sassoon Academy, Toni and Guy Academy, and Dellaria’s Parametrics, among others. He also spent many years working as an educator for Wella International and has coordinated events for names like Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren.

The Salon Invi team is incredibly diverse, and each stylist has advanced training and experience in several areas. As a result, Salon Invi provides a diverse range of services that range from Kerastase conditioning treatments and Goldwell color, but also Great Lengths extensions as well as formal and wedding hair services. Their mission is to pamper each and every client while helping them discover their best and most youthful selves, and they provide their clients with a unique environment that is both friendly and professional.

Salon Invi has been the recipient of numerous BONS awards throughout their years, and they are honored to be named a 2020 BONS Editor’s Choice Award winner in two separate categories.

To learn more about Salon Invi, visit their website or contact them at (978)378-3333. You can also book an appointment with one of Salon Invi’s talented stylists by filling out a short online form. Please review the salon’s COVID-19 guidelines outlined on their website prior to scheduling your appointment.

To learn more about Northshore Magazine or the coveted BONS Awards, you can visit their website, as well.

About Salon Invi: Salon Invi is a leading Boston-area salon focused on providing clients with a pampering, relaxing experience. The salon offers traditional hair services such as cut, color, styling, perms, and relaxing, but they also offer numerous intensive treatments that range from the Brazilian Blowout to Kerastase conditioning treatments and more. Salon Invi has been the recipient of numerous BONS Awards for many years. For more information please visit http://saloninvi.com/.

About Northshore Magazine: Northshore Magazine is dedicated to reporting on the best of the best in the North Shore area. They write stories about some of the most desirable cities and towns in the region, favorite restaurants, and even first-rate doctors and schools. The magazine is published four times each year and serves as a regional shelter publication. It reaches more than 150,000 residents by subscription, and it can also be found on a variety of newsstands.