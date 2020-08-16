Crowdfunding Tool JustEarlyBird Marks 100 Client Success Stories

Get your prospects to act now. JustEarlyBird helps create urgency by limiting stock quantities on perks. Automatically Refills Perks Every 60 Seconds Loved by over 100 Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns

After successfully helping 100+ clients raise millions in funding, JustEarlyBird is launching its crowdfunding automation tool to everyone at justearlybird.com.

In a very short time period, we’ve gone from building automation tools for our crowdfunding clients to developing a tool that anyone can use to skyrocket their crowdfunding sales.” — JustEarlyBird

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JustEarlyBird is a crowdfunding tool that helps sellers automatically update their product stock and rewards to maximize sales.

Using stock quantities to create urgency has long been an effective selling tactic on crowdfunding platforms, but until now, sellers had to update their stock manually. JustEarlyBird allows sellers to program urgency and FOMO (fear of missing out) directly into their campaigns. Sellers are able to keep their stock, perks, and rewards at optimal levels to drive sales throughout the entirety of a campaign without having to do manual updates.

JustEarlyBird also lets sellers automate multiple campaigns at once, potentially saving dozens of hours of manual updates over a 30-45 day period.

JustEarlyBird began assisting a handful of clients with automated crowdfunding in 2018. Just a year later, they had taken on dozens of clients and were averaging 25% increases in sales when automated stocking features were introduced.

Many of these clients broke all-time fundraising records, breaching 10,000%+ of their original goals and funding their projects for multiple millions of US dollars.

Now, the JustEarlyBird team is celebrating 100 successful client campaigns by launching its new automation tool online.

“When you find that sweet spot that generates the right amount of scarcity to really boost sales, you want to hold that line for as long as possible. JustEarlyBird keeps you in that sweet spot for your entire campaign,” commented the JustEarlyBird founder. Sellers can start a free trial of JustEarlyBird now at www.justearlybird.com.

The JustEarlyBird team’s new tool was created using the latest automation technology and insights from social psychology that the team learned from working on over 100 campaigns. After observing buying behavior, JustEarlyBird’s tools were developed to allow sellers to influence this behavior by automating product stock and campaign rewards.

The tool is live 24/7, allowing sellers to see real-time sales and gain valuable insight into how stock numbers affect backers. The automation tools update product stock every 60 seconds to ensure stock doesn’t run out (or run too high in the case of decreased sales volume).

JustEarlyBird now offers advanced stocking automation tools for the first time, such as setting top-ups, perceived maximum order limits, and more.

The JustEarlyBird tool fully integrates with Kickstarter and Indiegogo crowdfunding platforms. It can be added to a campaign and activated instantly at any time. Automation will take over whenever needed, and sellers can adjust the automation to provide more or less scarcity at any point during the campaign.

If assistance is needed, JustEarlyBird offers 24/7 support to all clients. Its support staff boasts a satisfaction rating of over 99%.

JustEarlyBird is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after crowdfunding tools of 2020. For a free trial, visit www.justearlybird.com.

About JustEarlyBird

JustEarlyBird was founded by a group of software developers in the automation space and business people with a background in crowdfunding.

After running a few successful (and a few unsuccessful) campaigns, the founders realized that scarcity affected buying habits on crowdfunding far more than on other eCommerce platforms. Indiegogo and Kickstarter are platforms consisting largely of early adopters, and no one wanted to miss out.

So, they went to work developing a tool to drive sales based on urgency and FOMO. Instead of seeing a rush of early backers and a small boost at the end of a campaign, JustEarlyBird increased sales consistently throughout entire campaigns.

Dozens of clients have successfully funded over 100 projects using JustEarlyBird, and now, the tool is available for wide release.

Add JustEarlyBird to your campaign at any point during the campaign for a free trial at www.justearlybird.com.

