Invenger Technologies, Inc. to be Acquired by One Inc

Insurtech leaders combine forces to provide unified digital payments solution to insurance industry

/EIN News/ -- FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invenger Technologies, Inc. (Invenger) , a digital disbursement solution provider for the insurance industry best known for the company’s claims payment product, Invenger-InsurPay, today announced the company has been acquired by leading digital payments provider, One Inc .



Invenger-InsurPay provides a choice of payment methods and enables insurers to pay policyholders, claimants, vendors, mortgagees, and lienholders through one platform as either single or multiple payees. Adjusters can also use the Invenger-InsurPay solution on any device, anywhere.

The One Inc Digital Payments Platform provides a full stack inbound-outbound payment solution that includes customer engagement functionality, integrated reporting and reconciliation, and flexible payment capabilities. The acquisition of Invenger by One Inc will ensure continuity of service for customers of both companies, with the two teams working in close partnership to enhance existing platforms without disruption.

"We are excited to add the Invenger-InsurPay claims payment solution into our digital payments platform and combine our resources to provide even better solutions for our customers and the industry as a whole," said Christopher Ewing, president and CEO of One Inc. "With a combined portfolio of more than 160 customers, it is another giant leap forward in our mission to help modernize the insurance industry through a frictionless payments experience."

"Combining the power and potential of both sets of technology at One Inc and Invenger is truly thrilling," said Krishna Mohan Pai, CEO of Invenger. "We will increase out-of-the-box functionality, speed up integration, reduce costs, and ultimately provide a better experience to our insurance partners and their end users."

About One Inc

One Inc provides insurance companies a digital payments platform designed to increase retention, decrease admin expenses, and mitigate data security risks – while simplifying compliance. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing and disbursement, creating a frictionless premiums and claims payments experience. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments.

For more information, please visit www.oneincsystems.com .

About Invenger

Invenger is the digital payments platform leader best qualified to help Property & Casualty insurance carriers navigate the road ahead. With our Invenger-InsurPay and InsurCollect payment solutions, Invenger provides insurers the comprehensive premium and claims payment experience that digital customers require – fast, flexible and future-focused. With a developing base of clients, including three of the top 15 national insurance carriers, Invenger is a proven and trusted insurance industry leader.

For more information, please visit www.invenger.com .