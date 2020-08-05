Yamaha Reveals US Pricing and Specifications for All-New YDX-MORO e-MTB Models

/EIN News/ -- Balanced Power and Performance Lands at $4,499 for MORO and $5,499 for MORO Pro; Details at YamahaBicycles.com



CYPRESS, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Bicycles has announced full details on the quality components, superior handling characteristics, and form fitting geometry for the highly-anticipated YDX-MORO and YDX-MORO Pro models on YamahaBicycles.com .

Yamaha recently unveiled the all-new e-Bikes’ key features, including a new PW-X2 drive unit with a new proprietary Quad Sensor System with an angle sensor, along with new Automatic, MTB and Walk Assist modes; an all-new patent pending Dual Twin™ frame design that delivers a superior combination of handling performance and durability; and Yamaha’s first-ever full-suspension e-MTB setup with Horst link design.

While the two models feature the same high-performing frame, drive unit and battery from Yamaha, the YDX-MORO Pro features an enhanced components package to meet the demands of the most experienced MTB riders. While a full list of specifications can be found at YamahaBicycles.com , key differentiators include:

Front and Rear RockShox Suspension: The YDX-MORO features the highly tunable RockShox Revelation RC fork and Deluxe Select+ rear shock suspension components, while the YDX-MORO Pro includes the strong and buttery smooth YARI RC fork and Super Deluxe Select+ rear shock. Both incorporate RockShox’s updated DebonAir air spring and proven Motion Control damper with a total of 160mm of travel. This combination maintains a higher ride height and smooth performance for ultimate confidence when riding steep and rough terrain.

Drive Train Package: The YDX-MORO model comes with a Shimano SLX 11-speed package, along with a KMC e11 Turbo chain. The YDX-MORO Pro model is equipped with the performance Shimano setup, including an XT shifter, long-cage derailleur, and 11-speed 11/46T cassette, driven by a KMC e11 Turbo EPT chain.

Brakes Package: For optimal braking in extreme off-road conditions, both the MORO and MORO Pro models are equipped with high-performance Magura MT30 brakes and 203mm Storm CL Rotors. The YDX-MORO features four-piston brakes in the front, and two-piston in the rear, while the YDX-MORO Pro model features four-piston brakes all around.

Tubeless Compatible 27.5+ Wheelset, and Plus-sized Tires: Boasting an internal rim width of 40mm, both models feature a Yamaha-designed 27.5+ alloy wheelset built with Boost hub spacing for a more direct chain line in the rear wheel and wider hub flange for increase spoke strength to the rim. The YDX-MORO Pro is equipped with Maxxis High Roller II 27.5 x 2.8-inch tires in both the front and rear. The YDX-MORO is equipped with a CST BFT 27.5 x 2.8-inch tire in the front and a CST Patrol 27.5 x 2.8-inch tire in the rear. Both models feature tubeless compatible rims and rim strips.

“We couldn’t be more excited for people to experience how our new drive unit and new frame design work as-one. We’ve created a never-felt-before level of rider control and balance with our Dual-Twin frame design in perfect alignment with the powerful and easy functionality of the new PW-X2 drive unit,” said Drew Engelmann, Yamaha’s Power Assist Bicycle group sales and marketing manager. “Yamaha has designed this bike to deliver on its promise to bring a new level of unified power and performance to all types of e-MTB trails, and with these quality components, we’re rounding out the package to make these YDX-MORO models an absolutely phenomenal ride.”

Other features not previously announced that are equipped on the all-new YDX-MORO models include:

New PW-X2 Control Switch: A sleek and newly designed PW-X2 control switch maintains the ergonomic and tactile feel benefit found on other Yamaha bicycles while adding a push assist feature button. Holding the up button for one second activates Automatic Mode, automatically measuring performance and adjusting assist levels accordingly.

Integrated Dropper Post: Push lever control adjusts saddle height from the handlebar. A quick push of the lever lowers the rider’s center of gravity for descents, corners and jumps.

Speed Sensor Rear Hub: Exclusive to Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles is a speed sensor engineered into the rear hub, which recognizes the slightest change in bicycle speed and adjusts motor input to deliver a smooth and natural power assist feel for the ultimate ride experience.

Yamaha is the pioneering leader in e-Bikes, and the YDX-MORO models represent the latest innovations in the brand’s ever expanding e-Bike lineup. Yamaha launched the world’s first electrically power assisted bicycle in 1993, and is the only manufacturer with 27-years of experience designing complete e-Bikes from frame to drive unit.

The YDX-MORO is scheduled to begin arriving at bicycle retailers as early as September. The YDX-MORO will be available in Desert Yellow with an MSRP of $4,499, and the YDX-MORO Pro will be available in Podium Blue/Nickel with an MSRP of $5,499.

Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles is part of the Smart Power Vehicle Division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA. The Yamaha Bicycles lineup includes a variety of power assist bicycles for fitness, fun, commuting and serious recreation. View Yamaha’s full line of Power Assist Bicycles at www.YamahaBicycles.com and find a local retailer at Yamaha’s dealer locator .

To receive future updates on Yamaha’s YDX-MORO models, along with its full power assist bicycles lineup, follow Yamaha Bicycles on social media at www.instagram.com/YamahaBicycles , www.facebook.com/YamahaBicycles , www.twitter.com/YamahaBicycles . #YDXMORO and #YamahaBicycles

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida) and Kracor Systems (Wisconsin), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

For more information about Yamaha, visit Yamaha-Motor.com .

